Yahoo Finance LIVE - May 11 PM

Benzinga

Investors who are on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) that could prosper in the future need to look no further than the recent first-quarter earnings reports that were released last week. Strong earnings often drive increases in share price as well as dividend growth. Therefore, companies with the best operating results stand to do as well or better than other comparable peers. Take a look at three REITs that had sensational first-quarter earnings and are strong candidates t