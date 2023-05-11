Yahoo Finance LIVE - May 11 PM
The Dow Jones struggled as House Speaker Kevin McCarthy made a debt ceiling pledge. Palantir stock soared on AI buzz. PayPal stock dived.
A lawyer for Gamble said her client filed a sexual harassment complaint that led to the firing of NBCUniversal chief Jeff Shell.
Disney's CEO was aggressive in his defense of the company in its ongoing dispute with the state of Florida and Governor Ron DeSantis.
Unity Software Inc. (U) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 220% and 4.81%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Arvind Krishna thinks A.I. will become integral to many office tasks.
(Bloomberg) -- Saudi Aramco already shells out a dividend that’s worth more than payouts from the next five largest global payers combined. That gap is now set to widen.Most Read from BloombergVanguard’s Trillion-Dollar Man Leads a Fixed-Income RevolutionTrump Liable for Sex Abuse, Must Pay $5 Million to CarrollItaly Intends to Exit China Belt and Road Pact as Relations SourSteve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting HimGoldman to Pay $215 Million to End Case on Underpaying
Everyone knows just a handful of giant stocks are driving the S&P 500's market value gains. But investors are making gains on pure growth.
The Federal Reserve announced another 25 basis point rate hike last week, bringing the federal funds rate to its highest level since 2007. But according to DoubleLine Capital Founder Jeffrey Gundlach, this should mark the end of the U.S. central bank’s hawkish stance. “The Fed will not raise rates again,” he said in a tweet. This is not the first time for Gundlach to predict that the Fed will pivot. “I predict the Federal Reserve will be cutting rates substantially soon,” he said in a tweet in M
How much money can I give to my son and daughter-in-law without incurring a tax issue with the IRS? -Irwin For 2023, you can give your son and daughter-in-law each $17,000 without having to deal with the IRS. But even … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: I Want to Give Money to My Son and Daughter-in-Law. How Much Money Can I Give Away Without ‘Incurring a Tax Issue With the IRS?' appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The all-new Ranger pickup will help Ford extend its leadership in the lucrative truck segment around the world.
"This 2023 trend for the S&P 500 is like other 'wall of worry' bullish turns in 2020, 2019, 2016 and 2012," Bank of America said.
Vuzix (VUZI) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 0% and 9.48%, respectively, for the quarter ended March 2023. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
In its Q1 earnings release, Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) revealed updated data from the Phase 1/1b trial evaluating single-agent therapy with CPI-818 in patients with relapsed T cell lymphomas (TCL). A total of 28 patients were enrolled in the Phase 1/1b trial at the optimum 200 mg BID dose, including 19 evaluable for tumor response. There have been two complete responses (CR), one nodal CR, and three partial responses (PR). Also Read: Corvus Pharma's HIV Candidate Shows Potential T
HSBC is downgrading Anheuser-Busch InBev to hold following the Bud Light "crisis" involving a marketing campaign featuring transgender activist Dylan Mulvaney.
Investors who are on the lookout for real estate investment trusts (REITs) that could prosper in the future need to look no further than the recent first-quarter earnings reports that were released last week. Strong earnings often drive increases in share price as well as dividend growth. Therefore, companies with the best operating results stand to do as well or better than other comparable peers. Take a look at three REITs that had sensational first-quarter earnings and are strong candidates t
(Bloomberg) -- Costa Rica’s days of living beyond its means and running up reckless amounts of debt are over, said the nation’s president, whose fiscal turnaround is winning over currency and bond traders.Most Read from BloombergSteve Schwarzman Holds Off Giving Money to DeSantis After Meeting HimUS Inflation Shows Signs of Moderating, Giving Fed Room to PauseItaly Intends to Exit China Belt and Road Pact as Ties SourTreasuries Advance After CPI; Stocks Edge Higher: Markets WrapVanguard’s Trilli
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella told staff in an email Wednesday that the company will not be supplying raises to salaried employees, owing to macroeconomic conditions.
U.S. consumer prices increased in April on higher gasoline costs and rents, while underlying inflation remained strong as used motor vehicle prices rebounded, potentially ensuring that the Federal Reserve keeps interest rates elevated for a while. The Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose 0.4% last month after gaining 0.1% in March, the Labor Department said on Wednesday. In the 12 months through April, the CPI increased 4.9% after advancing 5.0% on a year-on-year basis in March.
"We favor the outcome of a temporary debt ceiling suspension either for a brief period of time or until September," Ned Davis Research said.
Two companies that were both partly founded by Peter Thiel reported their first quarter results, namely PayPal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) and Palantir Technologies Inc (NYSE: PLTR). Palantir shares catapulted on Tuesday after CEO outlined plans to capitalize AI boost, while PayPal increased its outlook for the year but its increased profitability was mostly the result of cost cutting, including staff cuts. PayPal’s Raised Profit Expectations Were Eclipsed By Adjusted Margin Guidance With its fi