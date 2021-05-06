Yahoo Finance LIVE - May 11
The British pound has been very noisy on Thursday as the Monetary Policy Committee announced that it was going to taper some of its bond purchases.
(Bloomberg) -- A surge in steel consumption as the world emerges from its pandemic-induced slump is set to drive iron ore to an unprecedented high as the biggest miners struggle to keep up with the frenzied pace of demand.Expectations are building that benchmark prices can get to $200 a ton -- topping the record $194 hit more than a decade ago -- as Chinese steelmakers ramp up production in defiance of government attempts to rein in output to control the industry’s carbon emissions. That’s tightening an iron ore market that hadn’t fully recovered from a supply shock more than two years ago.“Iron ore prices could go higher in the short-term and exceeding $200 a ton is definitely possible,” said Kim Christie, a senior analyst at consultancy Wood Mackenzie Ltd. It would only take extra supply concerns, or additional strength in Chinese steel production, for prices to get there, she said.At the heart of spot iron ore’s 14% climb last month, helping drive the supercharged commodities rally, has been rising steel prices from Asia to North America. Particular focus has been on China, where the economy has boomed and a swath of measures aimed at cleaning up the world’s biggest steel industry pushed mill profitability to the highest in more than a decade.“What these high margins do is incentivize mills to build up stocks and to charge more high-grade ore to lift productivity,” said Erik Hedborg, principal analyst at CRU Group. “We have seen a bit of an ‘additional iron ore demand’ for the purpose of increasing inventories.”Iron ore futures on the Singapore Exchange advanced 0.4% to $186.50 a ton on Wednesday amid muting trading, with China shut for a holiday.Benchmark 62% spot iron ore was at $187.20 a ton on Friday, while 65% ore was at $223.30. Mills typically turn to material with higher iron content during periods of steel production restrictions as a way to lower emissions. Morgan Stanley has called China’s supply reforms a possible “game changer” for demand for premium ore, with grade differentials unlikely to normalize any time soon.Citigroup expects benchmark prices to hit $200 within weeks. There will be a deficit of 18 million tons during the first three quarters of 2021 amid improved global steel demand and a slight miss in top miners’ shipments. The bank had previously predicted a 1 million-ton surplus.Read more: Record Metals Prices Catapult Mining Profits Beyond Big OilBHP Group and Rio Tinto Group said last month that quarterly shipments dropped on weather-related disruptions in Australia, though both maintained full-year guidance. Vale SA churned out less ore than expected, highlighting its struggles to boost volumes after a tailings dam disaster in early 2019.Defying CutsChina is on track to make more than 1 billion tons of steel for the second year in a row despite production curbs in several provinces. The government’s recent changes to rebates on export taxes are also unlikely to be sufficient to deter output, according to Wood Mackenzie’s Christie.“If China wants to slow steel production, it needs to temper domestic demand” which is highly leveraged toward construction, Christie said. “We expect to see additional measures from the government aimed at cooling steel demand, especially in the property sector, and that will likely be the catalyst for a correction in iron ore prices.”More broadly, Chinese authorities have flagged plans to strengthen controls on raw material markets. The China Iron and Steel Association has said steelmakers are facing operational pressures due to elevated input costs.Analysts expect iron ore to ease over the course of the year, citing factors including China’s steel-output measures taking effect and iron ore supply growth accelerating. Still, some market watchers have estimates for the second half of the year that are above $100 a ton. Citigroup has forecast a drop to that level only under its most bearish scenario, while WoodMac says prices won’t get below that threshold for another 12 months.“We do also see fundamentals potentially easing with Brazilian supply lifting as we continue into the year,” said Dim Ariyasinghe, a research analyst at UBS Group AG. “Ultimately, while there is underlying steel demand and margins are positive, we expect to see continued strength in the iron ore price.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
The European Central Bank will take a closer look at bank loans to lightly regulated investment funds and specialised lenders after the spectacular collapses of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill, top ECB supervisor Andrea Enria told Reuters. Regulators have long worried about the rise of so-called shadow banking, or lending by entities outside the traditional banking sector that are not subject to the same scrutiny as the mainstream banks they often borrow from. The area has come under sharper scrutiny following the demise this year of supply-chain lender Greensill and Archegos, a family office run by former Tiger Asia manager Bill Hwang.
U.S. stock index futures rose on Thursday ahead of data that is expected to show a decline in weekly jobless claims, while shares of vaccine makers looked to extend losses after President Joe Biden's plan to back intellectual property waivers on COVID-19 shots. Shares in Pfizer Inc, Moderna Inc, Johnson & Johnson and Novavax Inc, all involved in the making of COVID-19 vaccines, fell between 0.6% and 5.4% in premarket trading.
You could be entitled to additional money, based on your 2020 income tax return.
(Bloomberg) -- Societe Generale SA turned in its best equities-trading performance since 2015, rebounding from a disastrous quarter a year earlier and providing relief to Chief Executive Officer Frederic Oudea as he prepares to unveil his new investment bank strategy.Revenue at the equities business -- hit last year by market volatility -- was the high point in a strong trading quarter for the French bank, soaring to 851 million euros ($1.02 billion) compared with analyst estimates of 573 million euros. Fixed income revenue and provisions were also better-than-expected.European and Wall Street banks reported their best equities revenue in years after booming stock markets and retail-investor volatility during the height of the pandemic continued into the new year. The rally is easing pressure on Oudea after the bank’s first annual loss in more than three decades last year, prompting him to reshuffle top management and pledge buybacks.“Market conditions were very positive in the beginning of the year, and there’s always a seasonality,” Oudea said in an interview with Bloomberg TV on Thursday. “But we are confident for the overall year.”SocGen rose as much as 4.5% in early Paris trading and gained 4.3% as of 9:05 a.m., taking this year’s increase to about 45%.Equities revenue was hammered in the first half of 2020 by losses on structured products hurt by companies canceling dividends, triggering a review and a 684 million-euro writedown at the unit. SocGen is cutting about 450 million euros of costs until 2023 at the business and has designed new products. Still, its equities performance since then has been uneven, with gains in the third quarter giving way to declines in the fourth.The first-quarter performance of the equities unit “shows that the franchise is really intact, and that we made the right decision to redesign the portfolio of structured products,” Oudea said. The bank plans a group-wide strategic plan in the first half of next year once there’s greater clarity on the economic recovery, he said.In a bid to boost profitability, he’s started cutting hundreds of jobs at the investment-banking unit and merged the domestic retail networks to reduce the number of branches. Last month, SocGen also agreed to sell its 170-billion euro asset management arm Lyxor to Amundi for 825 million euros. The deal accelerates the bank’s exit from asset management, even as the sector shows higher valuation multiples, making it a growth priority for some peers.French rival BNP Paribas -- which also saw equities income erased a year earlier -- posted its best quarter from that business since 2018, though couldn’t match SocGen’s performance in fixed income, where it missed estimates. On Friday, Barclays Plc’s equities unit reported a 65% year-on-year jump in equities revenue, making it its best quarter ever.Elsewhere, the implosion of Bill Hwang’s Archegos Capital Management spoiled what would otherwise have been strong trading performances by the Swiss banks. U.S. banks’ equity-underwriting fees were almost quadruple their first-quarter 2020 level in aggregate, according to Bloomberg Intelligence, marking the third quarter in a row of growth more than doubling.SocGen’s investment bank saw its revenue soar 54% to about 2.5 billion euros in the first three months topping analysts’ estimates. The division’s new head, Slawomir Krupa, will update strategy on Monday, just as the unit is dealing with a round of job cuts announced in November.During the first quarter, SocGen also joined other European lenders in posting lower provisions and set aside 276 million euros to cover potential bad loans, less than the the 715.8 million euros that analysts anticipated. The lender expects its cost of risk for the year at between 1.6 billion euros and 1.85 billion euros, or about half its 2020 level.Many big European lenders have bolstered profit by stashing less money for doubtful loans than last year or by freeing up reserves. Deutsche Bank AG, Banco Santander SA and Lloyds Banking Group Plc are among the firms to argue that rosier economic prospects justify such moves.SocGen’s CET1 ratio, a key measure of its capital strength, rose to 13.5%, above analysts estimates. The bank expects the Lyxor deal to have a positive impact of about 18 basis points on its core capital ratio, while share buybacks should have a negative impact of 13 basis points.Other highlights of SocGen’s earnings:Revenue EU6.24b vs EU5.89b est.Global Markets EU1.65b vs. EU1.31b est.Fixed Income & Currencies EU625m vs. EU569.7M est.Equities & Prime Services EU851m vs. EU572.7M est.CET1 Ratio 13.5% vs. 12.99% est.Net income EU814m vs. EU258.3M(Updates with strategic plan in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Actress Jessica Alba cemented her claim to one of the most lucrative side gigs in Hollywood after shares of her beauty business, the Honest Co., soared 44% in its market debut.The “clean” beauty- and baby-products maker’s stock closed at $23 Wednesday after it priced the shares at $16 in its initial public offering. Alba’s roughly 5% stake is valued at $98 million, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. She also has exercisable options valued at about $24 million.Read more: Alba’s Honest Co. Set for Opening Bell After $413 Million IPO“I feel like I’m in a dream, to be honest. Wow. Is this really happening?” Alba said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “I’m so grateful to our very loyal community. Thank you for bringing us into your home. Thank you for trusting us with you most precious people, your little people.”Alba, 40, founded the business in 2011, motivated by the dearth of baby products that were free of harsh chemicals. The carbon-neutral company makes diapers, wipes, shampoo and lotions it bills as “clean and natural,” and targets a customer base of parents who are eco-conscious, aspirational and relatively affluent. Honest Co. had revenue of about $301 million in 2020, a 28% jump from a year earlier, and an operating loss of $13.5 million.The Los Angeles-based company is now valued at almost $2.1 billion, or $2.45 billion when fully diluted to include employee stock options and restricted stock units. That’s significantly more than its $860 million implied valuation in a 2017 funding round, according to Pitchbook. Honest has been dogged in the past by product recalls and controversy over its claims to use only natural ingredients. Prior to those issues, it was valued at $1.7 billion in a 2015 funding round.Rare ExampleThe IPO marks an almost 260% return for L Catterton, the private equity firm backed by billionaire Bernard Arnault that invested $200 million in 2018. The company sold about half its stake in the offering.The actress is a rare example of someone successfully bridging a career between Hollywood and Wall Street. While many celebrities strike licensing deals for fashion lines or products such as perfume or vodka, few have gone on to found publicly traded companies.Alba, whose official title is chief creative officer, continues to work as an actor, most recently starring in the crime television series, “L.A.’s Finest.”“I was born into a hardworking Mexican-American family. My parents worked multiple jobs, doing whatever it took to get by,” Alba wrote in a letter included in the company’s prospectus, describing a childhood marked by poor health and hospital stays. “By the time I was ten, I became aware of how wellness can define your whole life. That’s never left me.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Another than 1.1 million economic stimulus checks worth more than $2 billion are on the way, the IRS said. The payments included "plus-up" checks.
Since I have a monthly car allowance of $450 I want to step up my game and maybe even get a luxury car. The car I want to lease would be an almost $600-a-month car payment. During this exciting time, I can understand your desire to step into the car of your dreams.
Bill Gates transferred stakes in several companies to Melinda Gates on the day the power couple announced their divorce
(Bloomberg) -- Coinbase Global Inc. sank to a record low as investors fled high-flying market newcomers.The operator of the largest U.S. cryptocurrency exchange tumbled as much as 7% to $254.02 on Thursday, slumping for a fourth straight day. That left the shares in danger of breaching the $250 reference price for its April direct listing. An exchange-traded fund that tracks shares of companies that recently went public plunged for an eighth day, the longest slide since 2015. Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. and Opendoor Technologies Inc., companies that came to market through blank-check offerings, sank more than 5%.“We saw a mini-bubble in SPACs, IPOs, crypto, clean-tech and hyper-growth in late 2020 and early 2021 and many of these asset classes are nursing bad hangovers,” said Mike Bailey, director of research at FBB Capital Partners.Coinbase’s slide comes as investors pour into extremely speculative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin and Binance Coin -- tokens that the exchange doesn’t offer. Most of its traffic had come from Bitcoin trades, but the price of the largest crypto coin has been mired in a narrow band for weeks. Coinbase started trading at $381 on April 14 before briefly topping $400. It’s now down 22% from the close on its first day.Nasdaq had set a reference price of $250 a share on April 13 for Coinbase’s direct listing, a number that’s a requirement for the stock to begin trading, but not a direct indicator of the company’s potential market capitalization.“What has really hurt Coinbase, now that their direct listing has taken off, you’re seeing expectations that other exchanges are coming on board,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda. “There’s this belief this could be as good as it gets for Coinbase in the short-term.”The Renaissance IPO ETF dropped as much as 4.9% on Thursday, bringing its year-to-date loss to about 21%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
In an interview with Fortune, Alba talked about taking her “fourth baby” (a.k.a. her company) public.
More returns need additional review due to things like the recovery rebate credit.
Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation exchange-traded fund is significantly oversold and due for a bounce, but if it doesn't come the popular fund risks suffering a “waterfall” decline, says one chart watcher.
(Bloomberg) -- Volkswagen AG raised its earnings outlook after a strong start to the year, while cautioning that the semiconductor shortage rippling through the industry will become more pronounced in the second quarter.Operating return on sales is forecast at 5.5% to 7% this year, compared with a previous range of 5% to 6.5%, Europe’s largest automaker said Thursday in a statement. VW also raised its projection for net cash flow and net liquidity.“We started the year with great momentum and are on a strong operational course,” Chief Executive Officer Herbert Diess said in the release.While demand has rebounded across the industry, manufacturers are now grappling with an acute chip shortage that’s forcing them to halt production lines and prioritize some vehicles. Diess said the company will feel more pain in the second quarter and that some lines will stop “for a few days, a few weeks,” though the fallout won’t be as pronounced as with some rivals.VW shares reversed initial gains and traded down 2.5% in Frankfurt, valuing the manufacturer at 120.6 billion euros ($145 billion).Daily BattleStellantis NV warned this week that the global semiconductor shortage will deteriorate further from the first three months of the year, while Ford Motor Co. has forecast a $2.5 billion hit to earnings from scarce chip supplies.“We’re fighting day by day,” Diess said in an interview with Bloomberg TV. “We’re doing everything to keep production running.”Still, the fallout from the disruptions might lower VW’s second-quarter return on sales to about 5%, down from 7.7% in the first three months, he said during a call with analysts.VW is at a pivotal moment in getting its electric-car push off the ground and narrow the gap to Tesla Inc. Among the new models this year are the VW ID.4 and the Audi Q4 e-tron, two crossovers about the size of Tesla’s popular Model Y, as part of the industry’s largest rollout of electric cars. Diess said that electric vehicles are actually less affected by the chip shortage, supporting the company’s efforts to tilt production more into that space.Two months after mapping out plans to build six battery factories in Europe VW is still in talks with potential partners and governments over possible partnerships to finance the projects. Decisions could be made “in the next couple of months” and include initial public offerings of “some of the activities,” Diess said. First-quarter operating profit surged to 4.8 billion euros from 900 million euros last year, when the Covid-19 pandemic shuttered showrooms and factory floors. The group’s Audi and Porsche premium brand continued to be largest profit contributors, accounting for just over half of the group’s earnings with 2.58 billion euros combined.The German carmaker targets becoming the global EV leader by 2025 at the latest and is allocating substantial financial and management firepower to boost software expertise under a new unit named Cariad. VW’s shares have soared since Diess wooed investors in March with back-to-back briefings on standardizing key technologies across VW’s 12 brands for scale effects that’ll likely elude both Tesla and established automakers.Steel PricesThe recovery in demand is helping to fuel VW’s costly electric plans. Total deliveries during the first quarter jumped 21% to 2.43 million vehicles, mainly driven by a surge in China. Deliveries of electrified models more than doubled to 133,300 vehicles, of which 59,900 were battery electric vehicle and the remainder plug-in hybrids.The Wolfsburg-based manufacturer has targeted selling roughly 600,000 purely battery-powered cars this year and is “fully on track” to comply with tightening European emission rules, Diess said.Besides the semiconductor shortage, rising prices for raw materials from steel to precious metals are also taking their toll on the car industry, Diess said. “Finding new sources, that’s going to be a challenge for 2021 for sure,” Diess said. “Demand is rising for everyone, and supply is constrained.”(Updates with comments from analyst call in seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Home buyers continue to pour into the real-estate market, encouraged by the favorable financing they can score.
A year into the pandemic, some homeowners say loan servicers aren't giving them clear information about mortgage forbearance.
The 30-year fixed rate hasn’t been this low since February.
It appears that Shark Tank investor Kevin O’Leary no longer thinks bitcoin is “garbage.” The chairman of O’Shares ETF told Yahoo Finance Live that he’s allocated 3% of his portfolio to the world’s largest cryptocurrency after his native Canada, and a handful of other countries, eased restrictions on institutional buying of the asset.