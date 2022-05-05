Yahoo Finance LIVE - May 13 PM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
So much for that post Federal Reserve decision rally.
Fresh off the best percentage gain for the Dow since Nov. 9, 2020, the blue-chip index was getting routed along with the rest of the stock market.
Some of the EV maker's challenges aren't company specific, but the market is dumping the stock in fear.
Stocks are getting rocked amid multiple bearish catalysts on Thursday, and leading semiconductor companies are participating in the sell-off. Shares of Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM), and Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ: SWKS) were down 3.5%, 4.3%, and 5.4%, respectively, as of 1:15 p.m. ET. Meanwhile, the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite index was down roughly 4.6%.
Yahoo Finance’s Josh Schafer joins the Live show to discuss gaming stocks.
Three major U.S. indexes plunged again on Thursday as investors got tripped by a hawkish Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation amid fears of a hard-landing. As confidence got pummeled as well, financial experts recommended that investors not panic, but think about long-term strategies instead. The Dow Jones Industrial Average Nasdaq Composite index and S&P 500 suffered their worst start to a year in the first four months of 2022 in over 80 years.
Worried about how the latest Federal Reserve rate hike will impact you? Here’s what financial planners suggest you do with your cash.
Investors were justified in shying away from AT&T (NYSE: T) stock over the last few years. The milestone concluded the divestiture of AT&T's entertainment holdings. Is the remaining AT&T a compelling investment?
Yahoo Finance Live's Brad Smith discusses first quarter earnings for Shopify.
The Federal Reserve is pushing mortgage rates higher, which is upending the competitive housing market.
Our call of the day comes from Samantha LaDuc, who says the market is wrong if it thinks inflation is going to cool off.
In this article, we discuss the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer doesn’t like. If you want to read about some more stocks that Jim Cramer does not like, go directly to Jim Cramer Doesn’t Like These 5 Stocks. Jim Cramer is one of the most renowned finance personalities on television. Despite over two decades in […]
Saylor has become a leader in the crypto community ever since his company began adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet, but being a crypto evangelist comes with some serious risks.
There have been more than a few delays in Rivian's (NASDAQ: RIVN) production, and that's one reason the stock has fallen over 80% from its high last fall. Investors willing to take a long-term view of Rivian could be rewarded with great performance if the company is able to get over some short-term hurdles and build a lasting electric vehicle manufacturer. Since then, Rivian backtracked on increasing prices for reservation holders, although it did raise prices for new customers.
How many borrowers will be affected by such a move, and what's the cost of student loan forgiveness?
Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) stock got pummeled on Thursday and was trading down 9.4% as of 12:40 p.m. ET. Although the incentive package comes with riders, it's a relief as Rivian's Georgia plans had run into opposition from residents.
Yahoo Finance's Brian Sozzi breaks down the stat of the day.
So far, 2022 has been a pretty rough year for investors, with the S&P index tumbling 10%. But as the famous contrarian investor Nathan Rothschild once said, the best time to buy is when there is "blood on the streets." However, with so many names on the backfoot, the question is which ones are poised to rebound? And here it could work in an investor's favor to track the behavior of companies' C-suite members. To ensure a level playing field, company insiders are obliged to report their transactions.
Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) shares spiked 15% Thursday morning after the company reported its first-quarter financial and operational update. Nikola said it remains on track to produce and deliver between 300 and 500 of its battery electric semitrucks this year. Nikola's business hit several milestones in the first quarter.
Healthcare ranks as one of the most pressing concerns for retirees, and with medical expenses rising every year, two out of three Americans worry about high healthcare costs in retirement. Models estimate that a retired couple at age 65 will … Continue reading → The post The IRS Just Boosted How Much You Can Contribute for Retirement appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.