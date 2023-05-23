Yahoo Finance LIVE - May 23 AM
Damola Adamolekun says he doesn’t need work-life balance.
After the bear market of 2022, the markets have made a recovery in 2023, with both the S&P 500 and, in particular, the NASDAQ showing healthy year-to-date gains. Therefore, it might be a natural instinct for investors who have nursed heavy losses to be eyeing the exit gate now that the market is rebalancing and the initial investment is back to breaking even. However, legendary investor Ken Fisher says that kind of thinking is a big mistake. “As initial bull market rallies build, investors — raw
"A growth model dependent on stimulus and debt was always going to be unsustainable, and now it has run out of steam."
The well-worn adage ‘Keep it simple’ isn’t just a cliché; it holds true in many areas of life, including the stock market. It’s easy to get lost in the never-ending barrage of information and day-to-day drama on Wall Street, but a simple strategy will often point towards the best investment choices. One such strategy is to keep an eye on the insiders’ moves. These corporate officers are the ones who know best what is going on in the companies they oversee. When they are seen buying shares of the
Interest rates will soar. The stock and bond markets will crash. And the global financial system will be plunged into turmoil as investors flee to any safe asset they can find.
Sorry you didn't invest in Meta Platforms' initial public offering 11 years ago? Don't be. You probably did much better on other S&P 500 stocks.
He cautioned investors against falling into a “false bull trap.”
Retirement is a major milestone that most couples look forward to. But some couples find the transition to retirement negatively impacts their marriage, sometimes resulting in irreconcilable differences and divorce. Rates of late-in-life divorce, also called "gray" divorce, have risen … Continue reading → The post How to Navigate a Divorce After You Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
The U.S. government’s attempt to refill the skyscraper-sized caverns that hold the country’s emergency oil reserves is coming with a crash course in energy markets: How to think more like a trader. President Biden last year authorized an emergency sale of more than 180 million barrels from the U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve to ease gasoline prices that skyrocketed after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Energy Department sold high, averaging roughly $95 a barrel.
A quick way to find the best growth stocks is to look for 99 MarketSmith ratings. InTest makes testing and technology products for the auto and EV, aerospace, industrial and semiconductor industries.
Microbot Medical Inc (NASDAQ: MBOT) announced an extended joint preclinical animal study at a European-based research lab. A team of six European interventional radiologists utilized the system and performed a total of 48 catheterizations to pre-determined vascular targets, including distal branches of hepatic, gastric, splenic, mesenteric, renal, and hypogastric arteries, with a 100% success rate of reaching the intended target. Based on real-time user feedback, the interventional radiologists
Many millionaires have been minted from beverage giants
With one blunder after another, the brewing giant behind the brand became a case study in how not to handle a culture-war storm
(Bloomberg) -- Ford Motor Co. peppered investors with new battery-material sourcing agreements in a show of how it’s solidifying the supply chain it will need for a massive expansion in electric-vehicle production.Most Read from BloombergChina’s $23 Trillion Local Debt Mess Is About to Get WorseMexico Raises Alert Level on Volcano Rumbling Near CapitalParents Sue Elite Schools for ‘Indoctrinating’ Their Kids With Anti-Racist PoliciesChina’s New Covid Wave Set to See 65 Million Cases a WeekThe tw
It's easy to earn a great rate on your savings or a CD, but it means looking beyond the big-name banks. Smaller players pay significantly more, and are just as safe.
(Bloomberg) -- President Joe Biden and House Speaker Kevin McCarthy remained without a deal on the debt limit Monday night after another round of talks, though they called their discussions productive and vowed to keep negotiating to avert a catastrophic US default. Most Read from BloombergChina’s $23 Trillion Local Debt Mess Is About to Get WorseMexico Raises Alert Level on Volcano Rumbling Near CapitalParents Sue Elite Schools for ‘Indoctrinating’ Their Kids With Anti-Racist PoliciesChina’s Ne
Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, Amazon and Nvidia are worth nearly $9 trillion combined as an AI boom has seen investors pile into mega-cap tech stocks.
The FDA will likely reject Intercept Pharmaceuticals' highly watched liver disease treatment, analysts said Monday as ICPT stock crashed.
Will "generative" artificial intelligence boost Palantir stock in the commercial market amid slowing revenue growth for the company?
Pfizer's experimental diabetes treatment helped patients lose weight similar to Ozempic, but in less time.