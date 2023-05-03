Yahoo Finance LIVE - May 3 AM
The twin crashes in US commercial real estate and the US bond market have collided with $9 trillion uninsured deposits in the American banking system. Such deposits can vanish in an afternoon in the cyber age.
(Bloomberg) -- Corporate activist Carl Icahn’s fortune tumbled more than $10 billion Tuesday after short-seller Hindenburg Research accused him of using a “ponzi-like” economic structure at his investment company.Most Read from BloombergNigeria Targeted a UK Mansion; Its Next Leader’s Son Now Owns ItCarl Icahn’s Wealth Plunges $10 Billion on Hindenburg Short-Seller ReportWall Street Rattled by 15% Tumble in Pair of Banks: Markets WrapIBM to Pause Hiring for Jobs That AI Could DoRegional Bank Sha
AMD reported better than expected Q1 earnings on Thursday, though data center revenue fell just short of expectations.
The latest economic data presents a mixed picture for the US economy. The growth data for the first quarter has been released, indicating that the GDP increased by only 1.1%, which is a sharp slowdown from 2H22, and feeding fears of a recession later this year. On the inflation front, the steady rise in prices has been easing back, and the March year-over-year number was just 5%, below the forecast and the lowest in nearly 2 years. The moderating inflation rate is an indicator that the Fed’s pol
Every investor is looking to gain an edge and beat the market and there are numerous strategies that can help in this undoubtedly difficult endeavor. One obvious game plan is to follow in the footsteps of Wall Street’s investing titans, and you can certainly put Ken Griffin in that bracket. The billionaire not only has a decades-long history of investing success, but his Citadel hedge fund also raked in the profits last year – a Wall Street record of $16 billion, in fact – done against a general
Salary expectations have slightly decreased among early career job candidates but remain above employer expectations.
These are the stocks moving in after-hours on Tuesday, May 2, 2023.
Anheuser-Busch wholesalers say they have faced plummeting sales and personal threats over backlash from a promotion with a transgender influencer.
Fears of a recession have mounted since the U.S. Federal Reserve began hiking interest rates in early 2022. Although the latest gross domestic product (GDP) figures indicated growth, a recession could be imminent according to David Rosenberg, president of Rosenberg Research and former chief North American economist at Merrill Lynch. “The leading indicators are telling me that the recession is actually starting this quarter,” he said in a recent YouTube interview with Blockworks Macro. “If it’s n
Services revenue—including App Store, iCloud, Apple Music, Siri—likely hit record levels even as device sales slowed.
Their drops come one day after JPMorgan Chase purchased the bulk of First Republic, in a deal that was designed to restore stability to the banking system after two months of turmoil.
Nvidia earnings are set to rebound while AI leadership has excited investors in the leading chip stock. Nvidia stock is on a tear.
Bud Light's sales declines accelerated in the week ended April 22, according to Beer Business Daily
Advances in technology often come loaded with financial opportunities and scanning the one presented by the nascent autonomous driving sector, Cathie Wood thinks there is a huge one at play. The Ark Invest CEO has not been shy about making some bold predictions in the past and thinks investors should not underestimate what’s in store for this up-and-coming industry. “We think that the robotaxi opportunity globally will deliver $8 to $10 trillion in revenue by 2030 and is one of the most importan
A Fortune report explains what propelled JPMorgan to land First Republic’s assets in an auction with several rival bidders.
(Bloomberg) -- Balaji Srinivasan, the former chief technology officer of Coinbase Global Inc., said he closed out what appeared to be a losing bet that Bitcoin would rise to $1 million within 90 days. Most Read from BloombergNigeria Targeted a UK Mansion; Its Next Leader’s Son Now Owns ItCarl Icahn’s Wealth Plunges $10 Billion on Hindenburg Short-Seller ReportWall Street Rattled by 15% Tumble in Pair of Banks: Markets WrapIBM to Pause Hiring for Jobs That AI Could DoRegional Bank Shares Plunge o
Arista Networks reported first-quarter results that topped analyst views amid high expectations for the company's shares. But Arista stock fell.
The annualized yield for the Treasury Department’s inflation-protected assets is 4.3% for new purchases made until October 31.
Investors are often intrigued by ETFs that feature sky-high dividend yields, such as the Amplify High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YYY), which currently yields 12.3%. While the thought of receiving passive income with this type of yield is indeed enticing, and YYY has some good things going for it, investors also need to look under the hood before committing to these types of ETFs. Here’s more on YYY and why most investors should likely proceed with caution. What is YYY ETF? Operated by Amplify ETFs, YY
Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. If it has thin trading volume, the fund manager will have an awfully tough time accumulating shares — without making a big impact on the stock price. IBD research also finds that dozens, if not hundreds, of great stocks each year do not start out as penny shares.