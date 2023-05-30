U.S. markets open in 37 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,508.50
    +1.75 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,915.00
    +28.00 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,422.75
    +7.00 (+0.05%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,894.80
    -4.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.48
    +0.32 (+0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,972.10
    +7.00 (+0.36%)
     

  • Silver

    25.21
    +0.07 (+0.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0927
    +0.0045 (+0.42%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1200
    -0.0020 (-0.05%)
     

  • Vix

    14.45
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2712
    +0.0066 (+0.52%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    145.8880
    +0.0200 (+0.01%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,384.14
    +1,385.26 (+5.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.30
    +26.35 (+4.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,492.15
    +27.16 (+0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,333.46
    +106.49 (+0.33%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - May 30 PM

Yahoo Finance Video

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.