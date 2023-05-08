Yahoo Finance LIVE - May 8 AM

U.S. markets open in 8 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,146.25
    -4.00 (-0.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,713.00
    -26.00 (-0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,312.00
    -5.75 (-0.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.30
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.78
    +0.44 (+0.62%)
     

  • Gold

    2,031.10
    +6.30 (+0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    25.99
    +0.06 (+0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1045
    +0.0022 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4460
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.19
    -2.90 (-14.44%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2651
    +0.0021 (+0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.7780
    -0.0410 (-0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,144.44
    -751.75 (-2.60%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    617.23
    -21.56 (-3.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,778.38
    +75.74 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,968.29
    -189.66 (-0.65%)
     

