Yahoo Finance LIVE - May 8 AM

Mayer, like Blockbuster executives, would later regret her thinking on Netflix.
Trying to navigate the ups and downs of the stock market and predict its future direction can seem like a complicated and daunting task. But as with almost anything, keeping it simple is often the key. And one of the most straight forward strategies is to keep an eye out for the insiders’ moves. After all, these corporate officers are privy to their companies’ inner workings. So, when an insider is seen picking up shares of the company they work for, especially in bulk, it sends a clear signal t
Warren Buffett is undeniably the most famous and influential investor in modern history, based on his extraordinary performance record. Not surprisingly, the investment portfolio of Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.A), the holding company employing the Oracle of Omaha as chairman and CEO, receives wide media attention and scrutiny, even though Buffett is no longer making every investment decision. Despite his unparalleled success, Buffett's investment model has long been transparent, straightforward, and consistent.
The recent surge of cash into money market funds eclipsed the $500 billion of fund inflows seen after the Lehman Brothers collapse in 2008.
Investing money can help you build wealth, but taxes can take a big bite out of your earnings. Following a buy, borrow, die strategy is one way to minimize your tax liability and preserve more of your wealth.
(Bloomberg) -- It’s a familiar story: A business mogul parlaying much of his fortune into a massive bet on electric vehicles, only to fall on hard times.Most Read from BloombergTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebateFootball Stadiums Belong in the SuburbsBank Stocks Nearing a Crisis-Era Threshold Raises Warning SignBuffett Reaffirms Abel as Heir, Blames Bank Leaders for FailuresBiden Trails Trump as His Approval Rating Hits Low in ABC PollPham Nhat Vuong is among the late
Tommy York grew up in San Francisco but was far from his goal of saving enough money to buy a home in the pricey market—until he landed an engineering job at Google. It was December 2021, and the shares of Google parent Alphabet had just hit a record high. Then, the Federal Reserve started raising interest rates.
It can pay to be a responsible rental property owner. For instance, if you're always investing in your rental property and making improvements, not only will your tenants appreciate it and remain tenants longer, you can get a depreciation deduction
Single-family rentals saw a 6% increase at the close of the first quarter of 2023 compared to the same period in 2022.
(Bloomberg) -- China added to its gold reserves for a sixth straight month, extending a flurry of purchases as central banks around the world expand their holdings of bullion amid escalating geopolitical and economic risks.Most Read from BloombergTexas Mass Shooting’s Bloody Images Add to Fervor in Gun DebateFootball Stadiums Belong in the SuburbsBank Stocks Nearing a Crisis-Era Threshold Raises Warning SignBuffett Reaffirms Abel as Heir, Blames Bank Leaders for FailuresBiden Trails Trump as His
Between March and early May, money managers added heavily to their exposure to gold futures. Interest in Bitcoin has gone the opposite direction.
Bull market or bear market? Or a trend-less market? Regardless of what stage of the market cycle we're in, some folks never tire of searching for cheap stocks to buy. And who doesn't love a bargain? After all, the lure of finding a stock that triples from $1 to $3 a share, or quintuples from 50 cents to $2.
The Pacer Emerging Markets Cash Cows 100 ETF (NASDAQ:ECOW) is the ETF in the Cash Cows family that covers emerging market equities. With a yield of 6.7% and a focus on emerging market companies that sport high free cash flow yields, the ETF looks attractive and has outperformed some of the other major emerging markets ETFs in recent years. Therefore, let’s take a closer look at ECOW. Cash Rules Everything Around Me We’ve recently covered some of the other Cash Cows, like the popular Pacer US Cas
After a grantor passes away, becoming the trustee can be daunting, especially if you're responsible for distributing property. Houses are among the most valuable assets in a family for financial and sentimental reasons. Therefore, it's critical to understand how to transfer property out of a trust after death.
In a storage room in Buenos Aires, an Argentinian investigator made a discovery that would reverberate through a boardroom more than 7,000 miles away.
There are still plenty of opportunities, Warren Buffett told investors on Saturday, just don't follow the dumb money.
When you're saving for retirement, there are a variety of accounts you could use. The Roth IRA, or individual retirement account, is one of those options. Roth IRAs offer more investment flexibility, as well as their own tax benefits.
The Roth IRA has been called "the Swiss Army knife" of personal finance because of its flexibility and the tax-free status of its earnings. That's the reason so many retiring workers move to roll their workplace 401(k) accounts into a Roth IRA.
In July 2021, to much fanfare, Virgin Galactic Holdings flew founder Richard Branson and three other crew members to the edge of space. Both Mr. Branson and Virgin Galactic are defending against a shareholder lawsuit. “I would liked to have flown 15 years earlier,” Mr. Branson said in an interview last year.
The Berkshire Hathaway CEO, with his business partner Charlie Munger, spent hours this weekend discussing life and career choices.