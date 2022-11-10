Yahoo Finance LIVE - Nov 10 PM
Shares of solid-state electric battery-maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) were in freefall today, down 14% as of 3:21 p.m EST. The company reported third-quarter earnings at the end of October, but today's move was likely caused by a big analyst downgrade, sending the stock even lower than many other EV stocks, which also generally had a bad day today. This morning, Morgan Stanley analyst Adam Jonas issued a note on QuantumScape, downgrading his rating to the equivalent of a "sell," while lowering his price target on the stock from $12 to just $4.
Here is the full text of a letter to Meta Platforms Inc. (Nasdaq:META) employees from CEO Mark Zuckerberg that was posted on Wednesday
Electric vehicles have gone from a backwater industry to a full-blown revolution over the last few years. Spurred on by the huge growth of Tesla, companies have committed to investing tons of money into the fast-growing sector of the economy. Here's one electric vehicle (EV) stock to buy right now, and two that will likely be poor investments going forward.
Yahoo Finance reporter Pras Subramanian explains how Tesla CEO Elon Musk's decision to sell nearly $4 billion worth of company shares is affecting the stock.
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg addressed employee concerns in a letter after the company terminated over 11,000 employees and enacted a hiring freeze.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) announces results of the Makandina 8-2 well, spudding of the Wisdom 5-1 well, results of the Phase 2 seismic program and a new Environmental Compliance Certificate for up to an additional 1500 kms of seismic.
Shares of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) took another step down today, even though there was no company-specific news about the tech giant. Amazon stock finished the day down 4.3%, while the Nasdaq lost 2.5%. While Amazon doesn't have direct exposure to the layoffs at the Facebook parent or the collapse in the crypto market, it arguably has more exposure to consumer and business spending than any other company.
(Bloomberg) -- Crypto markets face weeks of deleveraging in the fallout from the crisis at digital-asset exchange FTX.com, a period of upheaval that could push Bitcoin down to $13,000, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists.Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX Had a Death SpiralBinance Backs Out of FTX Rescue, Citing
Axios Crypto Reporter Crystal Kim joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Binance walking away from its deal with FTX.
It’s on to the rubbish heap for flashy tech stocks, and time to place bets on the old-timers. That at least seems to be Jim Cramer’s latest piece of advice for investors. The well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ program says investors need to accept the “new reality” in which tech names are shunned aside in favor of the stock market’s more vintage collection. “It’s the revenge of the old guard right now, right here,” Cramer said. “All sorts of boring, conventional companies are taking back the
Digital Turbine (APPS) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 6.25% and 0.69%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
Question: I think I need a financial advisor. And, pros say, it also sounds like you’d benefit from an hourly or project-based adviser, who will charge you a flat-fee or hourly fee to give you financial advice, rather than managing your investments for you.
Tesla selling pressure just won't let up. Blame it on Twitter. Unless something changes, investors are in for more pain, according to traders.
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. is the world’s first public company to lose a trillion dollars in market value as a combination of rising inflation, tightening monetary policies and disappointing earnings updates triggered a historic selloff in the stock this year. Most Read from BloombergSam Bankman-Fried’s $16 Billion Fortune Is Eviscerated in DaysMeta to Cut 11,000 Jobs; Zuckerberg Says ‘I Got This Wrong’Hochul Wins NY Governor Race as GOP’s Zeldin Refuses to ConcedeFTX Had a Death SpiralBinan
The 13% reduction in the staff at Meta Platforms was not a surprise as tech giants have forecasted lower revenue growth as advertising dollars shrink. The CEO of Meta Platforms , Mark Zuckerberg, made the decision to lay off 11,000 of the company's 87,000 employees, but is offering over three months of severance pay and six months of health insurance coverage for those affected. "I know this is tough for everyone, and I'm especially sorry to those impacted," Zuckerberg added.
Yahoo Finance media reporter Allie Canal outlines Disney's latest earnings report and which revenue streams fell short on expectations.
Apparel maker Hanesbrands (NYSE: HBI) probably wishes it had stayed warm and cozy in the underwear drawer on Wednesday. The company reported third-quarter results that not only missed on the top and bottom lines, but also came up short with guidance. Investors punished the company for these transgressions by trading its stock down nearly 9% on the day.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks down third-quarter earnings for Lucid.