U.S. markets open in 7 hours 56 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,983.50
    +22.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,893.00
    +181.00 (+0.54%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,721.50
    +89.25 (+0.77%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,885.10
    +14.70 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.32
    +1.85 (+2.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,762.40
    +8.70 (+0.50%)
     

  • Silver

    21.94
    +0.24 (+1.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0219
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.53
    -2.56 (-9.81%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1707
    +0.0006 (+0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    141.5830
    -0.1370 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,223.16
    +495.18 (+2.96%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    402.76
    +21.48 (+5.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,375.34
    +79.09 (+1.08%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,263.57
    +817.47 (+2.98%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Nov 11 AM

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

Recommended Stories