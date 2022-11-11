Yahoo Finance LIVE - Nov 11 AM
Bankman-Fried apologized to investors and said he would be “incredibly, unbelievably grateful” if they could help out.
Autos correspondent Pras Subramanian breaks down Wedbush analyst Dan Ives' decision to cut his price target on Tesla, as the EV developer reportedly cancels solar projects across the United States.
The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.
Inflation eased last month to 7.7%, the lowest since January 2022.
The major indexes soared on the October inflation report. Here's why the market rally may have room to run.
Nvidia stock is bursting higher on Thursday and hitting its highest level since August. Here's how to trade it from here.
The energy sector has been riding high this year, with the S&P 500 Energy index up a whopping 65%. So the question for investors is, does the sector have more room to run? According to Wall Street pros, the answer to that is ‘yes.’ Selling an absolutely necessary product, energy companies are widely seen as hedges against inflation, frequently offering a combination of corporate profits and shareholder dividends. In the US, the price of crude oil has risen 15% so far this year, and the governmen
Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) were up 27% as of 12:24 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company delivered better-than-expected earnings results for the third quarter. The stock has fallen sharply this year after an internal performance problem caused revenue growth to slow with one of its advertising products and the stock is down about 80% year to date. Revenue growth accelerated over the second quarter's 9%, despite a 7% year-over-year decline in the "operate solutions" segment, where Unity offers advertising tools to help game companies monetize their games.
Shares of biopharmaceutical company TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ: TGTX) climbed 63.37% on Thursday. TG Therapeutics focuses on therapies to treat B-cell diseases. The company said that the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had accepted the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for Ublituximab and had set a Prescription Drug User Fee Act goal date of Dec. 28.
Twitter users have complained a lot about Elon Musk's early moves after taking control of the social network, but their complaints seem tiny compared with what Tesla Inc. investors have had to suffer.
Dead cat bounce? This legend certainly thinks so.
It works out to $93K per person.
Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details Elon Musk's latest address to Twitter employees, stating the possibility of bankruptcy amid corporate restructuring and executive shuffling.
You’d think they’d be used to gloomy forecasts by now.
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc (NASDAQ: SLS) announced confirmatory topline data from the final analysis of results from its Phase 1/2 trial of galinpepimut-S (GPS). The trial assessed GPS in combination with Merck & Co Inc's (NYSE: MRK) Keytruda (pembrolizumab) for WT1(+) relapsed or refractory platinum-resistant advanced metastatic ovarian cancer. Median Overall Survival (OS) was 18.4 months compared to 13.8 months in a checkpoint inhibitor single-agent study. Also Read: SELLAS Life Sciences T
Veru stock collapsed Thursday after the FDA's advisors voted against the company's cancer drug turned Covid treatment.
Tech editor Dan Howley outlines Amazon's latest cost-cutting guidance, where it may be routing out sources of unprofitability, and looks at recent FTC warnings Twitter has received under Elon Musk's management.
With TSLA 52% from its highs, investors may be contemplating adding Tesla shares to their portfolio. Let's take a look at the company's outlook and valuation to see if it is indeed a good time to buy TSLA.
While ordinary investors tend to buy when the market is already up and sell when the market is down, the ultra rich don't.