Yahoo Finance LIVE - Nov 18 PM
Real estate investment trusts American Tower, Crown Castle, and SBA Communications are sturdy stocks to hold through a potential 2023 recession and beyond.
(Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk gave Twitter Inc. employees an ultimatum to either commit to the company’s new “hardcore” work environment or leave. Many more workers declined to sign on than he expected, potentially putting Twitter’s operations at risk, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergMusk’s ‘Hardcore’ Ultimatum Sparks Exodus, Leaving Twitter at RiskFTX’s New Boss Reveals Chaos Left Behind by Bankman-FriedGOP Retakes US House by Slim Margin in Washington Power Shi
2022 has undoubtedly been a rough one for investors. Even accounting for the recent gains, all the major indexes are still down for the year and the backdrop of economic uncertainty still hovers menacingly. Such an environment makes it difficult to find the stocks which are primed to charge ahead, but one way to sort the wheat from the chaff is to follow in the footsteps of legendary stock pickers. And few are as well-versed in the investing game as billionaire Steve Cohen. Famous for his high-r
Holiday sales are projected to reach as high as $960.4 billion, the National Retail Federation says.
The company followed up with practical details after Elon Musk challenged the remaining employees to be hardcore or leave.
“They’re supposed to be the one guy at the party that doesn’t hang around the punch bowl getting drunk,” Munger said.
Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses reports that Elon Musk has found a potential successor to lead Twitter.
The Federal Reserve will downshift in December to deliver a 50-basis-point interest rate hike, but economists polled by Reuters say a longer period of U.S. central bank tightening and a higher policy rate peak are the greatest risks to the current outlook. U.S. consumer price inflation unexpectedly fell below 8% last month, bolstering already well-established market expectations the Fed would go for smaller rate hikes going forward after four consecutive 75-basis-point increases. But the latest Reuters poll shows forecasts for inflation in the coming year and into next are slightly higher than thought one month ago, suggesting it is not time yet to consider an imminent pause in the Fed's tightening campaign.
From a $1 billion loan to Sam Bankman-Fried to missing funds and payment-disbursement emojis, here are some of the eye-popping revelations from FTX’s new CEO
Treasury I bonds weren't a good deal in October. They were a great deal with a 9.62% interest rate. Now it's time to consider buying the new I bond.
On Wednesday, Vox published a bombshell interview with former crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried, where the 30-year-old crypto trader all but revealed he had, in fact, co-mingled customer funds with those of his hedge fund, Alameda Research. This would be a problem on its own, as it violated FTX’s terms-of-service as well as likely falls afoul of wires or securities laws. Bankman-Fried’s crime, which “wasn’t quite lending [customer deposits] out” but something “messier,” “more organic” and “reasonable” than that, was compounded after a run on his exchange left up to one million FTX users without access to their funds.
A new class action lawsuit claims Brady, Larry David, and others are responsible for the FTX disaster by promoting securities to unsophisticated investors.
John Linehan, who manages $29 billion for T. Rowe Price, is looking to financials, energy and utilities to power the market as interest rates remain high.
The Oracle of Omaha knows how to beat inflation. So ride his coattails.
Michael Burry is a savvy investor. He is one of the legends of Wall Street, which makes him one of those financiers whose every word is followed closely by millions of investors. Investors watch his strategies and the business choices he makes.
Sam Bankman-Fried fires off a missive about financial regulators on Twitter and discusses them with a reporter.
Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley breaks down the latest around Amazon as the tech giant looks to trim staff.
Yahoo Finance Live checks out Alibaba shares following its Singles' Day sales and latest earnings report.
Donald Trump is running for president again, and he's touting the tax cuts he signed into law as a historic accomplishment. Eh, not really.
Palo Alto (PANW) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 22.06% and 1.07%, respectively, for the quarter ended October 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?