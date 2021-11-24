Yahoo Finance LIVE - Nov 29
The economist and adviser at Allianz SE says high inflation is here to stay.
There may be a second wave of COVID-19 vaccines coming. With the hopes of widespread approval of each company's SARS-CoV-2 vaccine, Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) is already up nearly 90% year to date while Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) is up over 300% in the same time frame. Patrick Bafuma: To begin, let's take a look at Novavax.
In this industry analysis article, we will take a look at the 15 most valuable data companies in the world. You can skip our detailed analysis of these companies, and go directly to the 5 Most Valuable Data Companies in the World. The rapid advance of modern-day computing has created industries that many would have […]
More issues have come to light regarding the production process of the Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner, threatening to keep revenue-driving deliveries of the jet halted through the remainder of the year. An internal memo from the Federal Aviation Administration last week, which was seen last week by the Seattle Times, revealed a previously unreported problem with contamination of carbon fiber composite material used on the aircraft. Also reported by the Seattle Times was the FAA assessment in the memo that a previously revealed issue with tiny, nonconforming gaps in some structural components could be present in 1,000 Dreamliners already in service.
Wood’s top picks have delivered enormous returns for Ark investors.
The Dow Jones gained. Oil stocks bubbled as Joe Biden tapped reserves. The Donald Trump SPAC took a dive. A Warren Buffett stock fell.
One such famous figure is Cathie Wood, CEO of the investment management firm ARK Invest. Below are two Cathie Wood stocks that could perform well for many years to come. Cancer is one of the world's leading causes of death, but one way to prevent the worst outcome is by catching the disease early.
The EV industry is red-hot, but there's value if you know where to look.
Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC), to many investors the top stock in the mushrooming telehealth segment, looked a bit sickly on Tuesday. The latest in a series of analyst price target cuts was the primary reason for the slide. Following similar adjustments from several of his peers in the stock forecasting realm, Canaccord Genuity analyst Richard Close has chopped his price target for Teladoc.
Get in on the ground floor of a brand new industry like the metaverse -- an iteration of the internet that creates interconnected virtual worlds. Facebook's parent company, Meta Platforms, has reignited interest in metaverse development after announcing plans to commit $10 billion to build what it calls the successor to the mobile internet.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk is back selling shares. All the new sales took place on Tuesday and are part of a prearranged plan to exercise expiring management stock options.
MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia has demanded that 13 foreign and mostly U.S. technology companies be officially represented on Russian soil by the end of 2021 or face possible restrictions or outright bans. The demand, from state communications regulator Roskomnadzor late on Monday, gave few details of what exactly the companies were required to do and targeted some firms that already have Russian offices. Foreign social media giants with more than 500,000 daily users have been obliged to open offices in Russia since a new law took effect on July 1.
(Bloomberg) -- Nikola Corp.’s founder sold his biggest batch of shares since the U.S. charged him with securities fraud, bringing the total he’s disposed since August to $284 million.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking Covid ResilienceThe Women Behind Historic House DesignsTrevor
Earlier this month, Deutsche Bank’s Edison Yu issued a Catalyst Call on Nio (NIO) stock, recommending it as a short-term play, based on the premise the stock was ripe for a turnaround after falling ~30% from February's peak. The idea did not work out as planned initially. While Yu concedes his call might have been too early as he underestimated a number of “tactical factors,” the analyst sees several reasons why investor sentiment “should be close to bottoming.” Well, it appears the market has b
The stock market was mixed Tuesday as energy and financial sectors led. Tesla fell but bounced off lows.
Our call of the day is looking at what happened with bond yields earlier this year and raising a red flag over tech stocks.
Stock futures dipped Tuesday evening, holding lower following an extended rout in technology stocks
The stock market was once again mixed on Tuesday, as different segments of the market put in disparate performances. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) and S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) were both solidly higher, but the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell again, albeit finishing with a smaller loss than its worst levels of the day.
(Bloomberg) -- BlackRock Inc. is joining automakers including BMW AG, Volkswagen AG and Ford Motor Co. as shareholders in electric-car charging consortium Ionity GmbH, contributing to a 700 million-euro ($787 million) investment in the venture.Most Read from BloombergBillionaire Family Feud Puts a Century-Old Business Empire in JeopardyAsia’s Richest Man Looks to Walton Family Playbook on SuccessionThe 24-Year-Old Aiming to Dethrone Victoria’s SecretThe Winners and Losers From a Year of Ranking
India's prime minister said all democratic nations must work together to ensure cryptocurrency 'does not end up in wrong hands, which can spoil our youth.'