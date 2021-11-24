Yahoo Finance LIVE - Nov 30

American City Business Journals

More issues have come to light regarding the production process of the Boeing Co. 787 Dreamliner, threatening to keep revenue-driving deliveries of the jet halted through the remainder of the year. An internal memo from the Federal Aviation Administration last week, which was seen last week by the Seattle Times, revealed a previously unreported problem with contamination of carbon fiber composite material used on the aircraft. Also reported by the Seattle Times was the FAA assessment in the memo that a previously revealed issue with tiny, nonconforming gaps in some structural components could be present in 1,000 Dreamliners already in service.