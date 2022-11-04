Yahoo Finance LIVE - Nov 4 AM

Yahoo Sports Videos

PG Kyrie Irving has been suspended at least five games by the Brooklyn Nets for failing to apologize after posting an anti-semitic video. Philadelphia and Houston were the center of the sports world as the Eagles beat the Texans on Thursday night football to remain undefeated at 8-0. Over in the World Series, the Phillies weren’t as lucky as they fell to the Astros in Game 5. The 76ers got some bad news as James Harden will be out at least a month after spraining a tendon in his foot. Sacramento Kings rookie Keegan Murray is off to a fast start in his career.