Yahoo Finance LIVE - Nov 4 PM

U.S. markets open in 8 hours 14 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,735.00
    +7.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,052.00
    +35.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,772.75
    +44.75 (+0.42%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,787.20
    +4.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.69
    +1.52 (+1.72%)
     

  • Gold

    1,649.10
    +18.20 (+1.12%)
     

  • Silver

    19.76
    +0.33 (+1.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9790
    +0.0039 (+0.40%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1240
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    -0.56 (-2.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1238
    +0.0077 (+0.69%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8350
    -0.3290 (-0.22%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,332.52
    -20.96 (-0.10%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    482.44
    -2.24 (-0.46%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,188.63
    +44.49 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,146.28
    -517.11 (-1.87%)
     

