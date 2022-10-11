Yahoo Finance LIVE - Oct 11 PM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Several factors can shrink your monthly Social Security benefits payment. Here are three of the most common.
Billionaire hedge-fund investor Paul Tudor Jones says investors looking to time the bottom in stocks should keep a close eye on short-term Treasury yields.
Shares of enterprise software companies Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW), and Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) fell hard again Monday, down 6.3%, 9.3%, and 6.5%, respectively, as of 3:44 p.m. EDT. In addition, long-term bond yields remained high. On Monday, cloud-based service-center software company Five9 (NASDAQ: FIVN) plunged over 25%, after CEO Rowan Trollope announced he would be resigning for another role at a pre-IPO tech company.
After the annus horribilis of 2022, with the final quarter now in play, investors will be hoping a late-year rally will materialize. According to Carson Group's chief market strategist Ryan Detrick, that’s not such a far-fetched idea. "While October has a reputation for crashes, it is really a bear market killer,” Detrick recently wrote. “Of the past 17 bear (or near bear markets), stocks bottomed in October six times. Could it happen again? With sentiment this pessimistic and extremely positive
Qualcomm (NASDAQ: QCOM) shareholders were nervous today after the U.S. Department of Commerce said on Friday that it would restrict exports of some semiconductors to China. The U.S. government is worried about the Chinese government having access to high-end chips made in America. As a result, the semiconductor stock fell 4.9% as of 2:49 p.m. ET.
Social Security beneficiaries could see their 2023 cost-of-living adjustment hit double digits for the first time in more than four decades as inflation in the United States continues to spiral ever...
JPMorgan Chase & Co. CEO Jamie Dimon warns investors that stocks could slide much further as the Fed continues hiking interest rates.
The company, which is effecting a rare reverse-stock split, is coping with a period of rising interest rates.
Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Semenova breaks down what to watch from big banks as they're set to release earnings this week.
Sports reporter Josh Schafer outlines how sports betting sites are reacting to California's vote on Prop 27, as well as how China's COVID-19 lockdowns are still impacting casino stocks.
Today's Research Daily features new research reports on 16 major stocks, including NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA), Pfizer Inc. (PFE) and Citigroup Inc. (C).
Two top 401(k) companies - Fidelity Investments and Vanguard - have teamed up with two information technology and services companies - Alight Solutions and Retirement Clearinghouse - to create an auto portability network. If auto-portability gets adopted nationwide, these companies say that … Continue reading → The post Vanguard, Fidelity Will Join a 401(k) Auto-Portability Network to Rescue $1.5 Trillion in Retirement Savings appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
A Cowen analyst says chip stocks are near all-time low valuations after their big drops this year. Several offer solid buying opportunities.
Former Fed Chair Ben Bernanke said Monday he didn't think the Fed should use interest-rate policy to 'fine-tune' financial stability risks.
Markets finished last week on a down note, with the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ falling 2.8% and 3.8%, respectively. The Friday collapse came in the wake of the September jobs report, which further fed into investor worries that the Federal Reserve will continue pushing interest rate hikes even at risk of a recession. The headline number, 263,000 new jobs in the month, came in below the forecast of 275,000, and was well below the August print of 315K. At the same time, the headline unemployment rate
Shares of Ford Motor Co. were hit hard Monday by UBS analyst Patrick Hummel's recommendation that investors sell, as the auto industry is facing a worrisome U-turn from undersupply to oversupply.
Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) were down 4.5% as of 1:15 p.m. ET on Monday, following another analyst weighing in with a warning for investors. This has sent Nvidia shares down 60% year to date. Nvidia stands to lose $400 million in quarterly revenue.
Dow Jones futures were lower before Tuesday's open after the Nasdaq hit a new 2022 low. Q3 earnings season will kick off this week.