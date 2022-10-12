Yahoo Finance LIVE - Oct 12 AM

U.S. markets open in 1 hour 50 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,897.00
    -16.75 (-0.43%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,532.00
    -138.00 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,112.25
    -73.25 (-0.65%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,798.90
    -7.00 (-0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.02
    +0.39 (+0.52%)
     

  • Gold

    1,877.00
    -0.80 (-0.04%)
     

  • Silver

    23.62
    -0.25 (-1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0727
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5170
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.43
    +1.30 (+6.15%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2139
    -0.0047 (-0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.2690
    +0.4030 (+0.31%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,239.27
    -11.31 (-0.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    407.35
    +1.05 (+0.26%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,711.22
    -13.72 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,175.56
    +201.71 (+0.78%)
     

