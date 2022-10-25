Yahoo Finance LIVE - Oct 25 PM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
#BoycottAdidas is trending on Twitter after a video emerged of Kanye West saying, “I can say anti-Semitic things, and Adidas can’t drop me. Now what?”
A violent incident involving one of President Jair Bolsonaro's supporters makes it look less likely the right-wing president will win the runoff election.
Banks are selectively raising certificate-of-deposit interest rates this year, and many are paying their best rates on brokered CDs, which well-off customers buy through brokerage firms
The U.S. Federal Reserve will go for its fourth consecutive 75 basis point interest rate hike on Nov. 2, according to economists polled by Reuters, who said the central bank should not pause until inflation falls to around half its current level. Still, a strong majority of economists, 86 of 90, predicted policymakers would hike the federal funds rate by three quarters of a percentage point to 3.75%-4.00% next week as inflation remains high and unemployment is near pre-pandemic lows. Results in the poll are in line with interest rate futures pricing.
Considering the tough macro environment and its impact on the markets, investors can be forgiven for some indecision when it comes to choosing stocks right now. But there are clues, hints that will point out the right stocks, even in an unsettled market. The simplest move, of course, is to look for quality stocks that have fallen sharply in recent months, down to bargain-level prices. The adage is 'buy low and sell high,' and fundamentally sound stocks that have fallen 50% or more in less than a
THE MONEYIST Dear Quentin, I am a senior citizen and have suffered major losses to the tune of $100,000 in the recent stock market turmoil. Can I sue my financial adviser? I understand the dynamics of the market as far as its ups and downs, and have ridden them out before.
Shares of many Chinese companies are getting hit hard today, including several of China's electric vehicle (EV) makers. Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO), XPeng (NYSE: XPEV), and Li Auto (NASDAQ: LI) all plunged by double digits Monday morning. As of 10:53 a.m. ET, Nio shares were down 20.6%, XPeng was lower by 18.8%, and Li Auto had plunged 24.1%.
Semafor Editor-at-Large Steve Clemons joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Chinese markets and what Xi Jinping's third term in office means for U.S.-China relations.
Chinese chipmaker Yangtze Memory Technologies Corp ousted American employees in core tech positions following the U.S. embargo on China. Several U.S. citizens and green card holders in China had already left the memory chip producer, the Financial Times reported. Some Americans reportedly were key to YMTC's Nand memory chip production breakthroughs. Also Read: Taiwan Semiconductor Bears The Brunt Of US China Tensions, Slashes 2022 Budget By 10% Leading U.S. chip equipment suppliers Lam Research
The federal government will allow you to save nearly 10% more for retirement in 2023. Only 14% of participants saved the maximum amount in 2020. Not everyone needs that kind of money put away for retirement.
Amazon's (AMZN) third-quarter results are expected to reflect strength across its Prime and cloud businesses despite headwinds.
DEEP DIVE Investors have made one thing clear: They don’t like Xi Jinping’s moves to consolidate power. Over the weekend, Xi took his third term as China’s communist party leader while sidelining rivals, extending his rule without an heir apparent.
Apple (AAPL) is raising its prices, and one analyst says it shouldn't come as a surprise.
AGNC Investment (AGNC) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 18.31% and 38.77%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?
But Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF has tumbled 63% so far this year, dropping 78% from its February 2021 peak.
Two trends — the growing size of the EV pie and Tesla’s shrinking share of it — are likely to continue in the fourth quarter.
Stock markets opened higher on Monday, and as of noon ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average is up a solid 1% -- but don't try to tell marijuana investors. What's got marijuana investors so spooked? What there is though, is a bit of headline risk that may affect the extent to which marijuana gets legalized in the United States, once legalization finally happens.
Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.
Wall Street's skepticism continues to feed Main Street's fears about this growth stock's prospects.
At WSJ Tech Live, Intel CEO Patrick Gelsinger discusses the need of the U.S. and Europe to rebalance supply chains in the interest of national security. LAGUNA BEACH, Calif.— Intel Chief Executive Pat Gelsinger said that recently imposed U.S. restrictions on semiconductor-industry exports to China were inevitable as America seeks to maintain technological leadership in competition with China.