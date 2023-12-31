Yahoo Finance LIVE - Oct 28 AM

Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,769.83
    -13.52 (-0.28%)
     

  • Dow 30

    37,689.54
    -20.56 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,011.35
    -83.78 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,027.07
    -31.26 (-1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    71.33
    -0.44 (-0.61%)
     

  • Gold

    2,071.80
    -11.70 (-0.56%)
     

  • Silver

    24.02
    -0.35 (-1.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1040
    -0.0027 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8660
    +0.0160 (+0.42%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2733
    +0.0005 (+0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    140.9980
    -0.3820 (-0.27%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    42,245.67
    +103.22 (+0.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,733.24
    +10.50 (+0.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,464.17
    -75.45 (-0.22%)
     

