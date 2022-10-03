Yahoo Finance LIVE - Oct 3 AM

U.S. markets open in 8 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,597.25
    -4.25 (-0.12%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    28,830.00
    +29.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,980.50
    -55.00 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,671.70
    +1.90 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.60
    +2.11 (+2.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,671.00
    -1.00 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    19.22
    +0.18 (+0.92%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9791
    -0.0010 (-0.10%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8040
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    31.62
    -0.22 (-0.69%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1101
    -0.0065 (-0.58%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.9180
    +0.1890 (+0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,107.10
    -219.31 (-1.13%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    434.31
    -9.12 (-2.06%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,893.81
    +12.22 (+0.18%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,084.38
    +147.17 (+0.57%)
     

