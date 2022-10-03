Yahoo Finance LIVE - Oct 3 PM

Reuters

Billionaire Richard Liu, founder of one of China's largest e-commerce platforms JD.com, has settled a civil suit brought by former University of Michigan student Liu Jingyao, who had accused him of rape. The suit was part of a long-running legal battle between Richard Liu and Liu Jingyao, who was a 21-year-old student in 2018 when she said Richard Liu raped her after an evening of dinner and drinks. A statement from the lawsuit's parties, and provided to Reuters by JD.com, said: "The incident between Ms. Jingyao Liu and Mr. Richard Liu in Minnesota in 2018 resulted in a misunderstanding that has consumed substantial public attention and brought profound suffering to the parties and their families."