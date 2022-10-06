Yahoo Finance LIVE - Oct 6 AM
Two of the most prominent mortgage real estate investment trusts (REITs), Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) and AGNC Investment (NASDAQ: AGNC), were down sharply during trading on Wednesday. Annaly Capital was down as much as 9% on the day at around noon ET, while AGNC fell as far as 9.7% on the day at around the same time. As both Annaly Capital and AGNC Investment are mortgage REITs, they were each negatively affected by the latest news from the housing industry.
Chip stocks have had a brutal ride in 2022. The tables have turned on a sector particularly sensitive to cycles; after seeing outsized growth during the pandemic, and despite the global chip shortage, waning demand has seen many in the segment hit hard. Factor in some lofty valuations, a slowing economy and fears of a full-blown recession and the result is the SOX (the main Semiconductor index) is down by 38% year-to-date. That said, there are many good companies operating in the space whose sha
Shares of electric vehicle (EV) stocks Nio (NYSE: NIO), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ: RIDE) fell on Wednesday, down 5.1%, 3.6%, and 4.9%, respectively, as of 2:17 p.m. EDT. After a huge amount of selling in September, stocks were beaten down, but the first two days in October saw some potentially good news on inflation. With traders trying to sniff out the first signs of inflation breaking, that was a good sign.
Tesla billionaire offered to buy Twitter at original price, potentially avoiding Delaware trial
Here's why stocks have come out of the gate with gusto to kick off the fourth quarter.
These two stocks are among the riskiest in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio, but they could be huge winners.
The stock market rally showed resilience, as the Dow Jones slashed early losses, but is at a pivotal point. Tesla fell while Enphase plunged.
Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley breaks down the latest on Elon Musk's acquisition of Twitter and what his next steps may be.
Shares of AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE: AMC) are tumbling 9.1% at 11:06 a.m. ET on Wednesday after defunct gold and silver miner Hycroft Mining (NASDAQ: HYMC) reported it received a delisting notice from the Nasdaq Stock Market. AMC surprised investors earlier this year by taking a 22% stake in Hycroft in exchange for a $28 million cash infusion. Metals investor Eric Sprott invested a similar amount into Hycroft in return for the same percentage ownership position.
A 529 plan can be a powerful way to save for college, offering tax-free growth and other tax benefits. These accounts are so powerful, in fact, that many grandparents choose to open them for their grandchildren. In the past, there … Continue reading → The post How the 529 Grandparent Loophole Works appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
You can hold on to Series I bonds for 30 years, but if you jumped in when the interest rate skyrocketed to 9.62%, you might be looking for an off-ramp well before then. The total return on I-bonds is made up of two parts — a fixed rate that’s set at the time of purchase and an inflation-adjusted rate that resets every six months, in November and May. The fixed rate has been 0% since May 2020. Looking at numbers already published, David Enna, founder of TipsWatch.com, a website that tracks inflation-protected securities, predicts the variable inflation-adjusted portion of the I-bonds formula will be around 6.3%, and likely fall to 3.5% eventually.
(Bloomberg) -- The OPEC+ alliance agreed to its biggest production cut since the start of the pandemic in Vienna on Wednesday, a move that drew a swift rebuke from the US and prompted Goldman Sachs Group Inc. to increase its price forecast for global benchmark Brent crude this quarter.Here’s what leading analysts have to say about the oil market after the group pledged to slash daily output by 2 million barrels from November:Goldman Sachs“All the developments we have seen on the supply side at t
Jeffrey Bierman, chief market technician at TheoTrade, has made prescient market calls this year. He sees year-end gains ahead, and sees two ridiculously cheap sectors to buy.
Lipow Oil Associates President Andrew Lipow joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the impacts of OPEC+ slashing its production target, oil prices, and the White House's sentiment towards energy markets heading into the winter season.
The Dow Jones rallied strongly. Twitter stock soared as Tesla CEO Elon Musk gets set to bite a takeover bullet. Some Cathie Wood buys surged.
Many investors believe Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is one of the best companies in the world, and I'm not here to argue against that proposition. While many stocks have seen their valuations come down, Apple's has stayed elevated. Additionally, economic headwinds are popping up that could spell disaster for Apple.
Shell (SHEL), Chevron (CVX), Cheniere Energy (LNG), Kinder Morgan (KMI) and Energy Transfer (ET) are going to benefit from the increasing global demand for liquified natural gas.
Apple (AAPL) closed at $146.40 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.21% move from the prior day.