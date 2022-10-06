U.S. markets open in 8 hours 5 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,814.50
    +20.50 (+0.54%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,451.00
    +141.00 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,701.00
    +77.25 (+0.66%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,779.30
    +11.30 (+0.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.83
    +0.07 (+0.08%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.00
    +10.20 (+0.59%)
     

  • Silver

    20.86
    +0.32 (+1.56%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9920
    +0.0035 (+0.36%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7590
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    28.55
    -0.52 (-1.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1354
    +0.0032 (+0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5570
    -0.0530 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,313.52
    +156.30 (+0.78%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    461.64
    +3.23 (+0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,052.62
    -33.84 (-0.48%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,388.78
    +268.25 (+0.99%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Oct 6 AM

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

Recommended Stories