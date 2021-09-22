Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sep 27

Motley Fool

Fuel-cell stocks were higher today, with Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG), Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE), and FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) gaining 3.2%, 5.6%, and 11.4%, respectively as of 1 p.m. EDT. With more and more carmakers investing in hydrogen fuel-cell technology, investors in fuel-cell stocks are getting increasingly upbeat about the prospects. A report from Reuters this morning revealed how some of the auto giants from across the world are looking beyond battery-electric vehicles and investing in hydrogen, which appears to be pumping interest in hydrogen fuel-cell stocks.