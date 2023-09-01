U.S. markets close in 2 hours 51 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,509.48
    +1.82 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,774.98
    +53.07 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,018.36
    -16.60 (-0.12%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,923.73
    +24.05 (+1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    85.49
    +1.86 (+2.22%)
     

  • Gold

    1,964.30
    -1.60 (-0.08%)
     

  • Silver

    24.58
    -0.23 (-0.91%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0789
    -0.0057 (-0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.1770
    +0.0840 (+2.05%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2596
    -0.0078 (-0.61%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.0900
    +0.5680 (+0.39%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,756.35
    -564.91 (-2.15%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    556.65
    -7.86 (-1.39%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.54
    +25.41 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,710.62
    +91.28 (+0.28%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 1 PM

Yahoo Finance Video

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.