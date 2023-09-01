Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 1 PM

American City Business Journals

New orders from two Asian carriers are expected to hit The Boeing Co.’s (NYSE: BA) order books soon, as airlines in Taiwan and the Philippines are said to be weighing fleet transitions. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that China Airlines of Taiwan is looking to expand its long-haul fleet with an order for either Boeing’s 777X, with its massive engines and folding wingtips, or rival Airbus’ A350, which became the largest jet in the European manufacturer’s portfolio after it ended production of the A380 in 2021. Outlets in the Philippines have also reported that budget airline Cebu Pacific is considering a purchase of 737 Max aircraft to expand its single-aisle operations over the next few years.