Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 1 PM

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Tesla this year has dropped the starting price of the Model X to $79,990 — a $41,000 reduction from the start of the year — to get federal tax credits.
Vivek Ramaswamy's fiercest critic, Yale Professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld, has studied the presidential hopeful's debate strategies–and his business record.
US stock futures popped after the August jobs report gave more fuel to the debate over the Fed's next move on interest rates.
STOCKSTOWATCHTODAY BLOG After lowering the price tags on many Tesla EVs this year, Elon Musk’s company finally raised prices on a key model, in a manner of speaking. Tesla (ticker: TSLA), on Friday, unveiled its updated Model 3 electric vehicle in China.
(Bloomberg) -- Europe’s top copper producer Aurubis AG warned it may face losses in the hundreds of millions of euros after being hit by a massive scam involving shipments of scrap metal that it uses in its recycling business.Most Read from BloombergEurope's Biggest Oil Company Quietly Shelves a Radical Plan to Shrink Its Carbon FootprintHong Kong Slammed by Saola, Biggest Typhoon Since 2018Hong Kong Shuts Down City Before Super Typhoon Saola HitsFake Spare Parts Were Supplied to Fix Top-Selling
Do you love dividends? Of course you do — and rightly so! Scholars who study the stock market’s historical performance estimate that over time, the payment (and reinvestment, and compounding) of dividends have contributed anywhere from 30% to 90% of the S&P 500’s total returns. Simply put, if you’re not investing in dividend stocks, you’re doing it wrong. Using the TipRanks platform, we’ve looked up two stocks that are offering up to 24% yield – that’s almost 15x higher the average yield found i
It seems that the August market swoon bottomed out two weeks ago, and since then, stocks have recovered most of this month’s losses. This shift has given a renewed boost to investors’ positive sentiment, which has run high throughout the year and fueled a strong rally. However, there are still headwinds in the wings. Writing from Raymond James, CIO Larry Adam points out that while inflation has decreased, its uncertainty remains, and fiscal dynamics are likely to increase pressure on the general
While August brought with it a pullback following the market’s strong performance so far this year, the past few sessions have seen momentum build again. The good news, according to Andrew Slimmon, managing director and senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management, is that the market’s advance is set to continue. Boosted by the Q3 earnings season, Slimmon sees the S&P 500 nearing the 5,000 mark by the end of the year, which would not only represent an 11% increase from curren
Shares of entertainment companies fell Friday after Walt Disney [blocked TV channels like ESPN](https://www.wsj.com/business/media/why-spectrum-customers-cant-watch-the-u-s-open-and-college-football-cfc24af9) and ABC from Charter's cable system, Spectrum.
With a Sept. 14 expiration of Ford's current contract with the United Auto Workers looming, the automaker made a contract proposal that would boost pay by 15%. The union has sought a 46% increase, and the UAW's leader rejected the offer dramatically.
Tesla cut prices by nearly 20% on its luxury vehicles, the Model S and Model X, in the U.S. Friday as it simultaneously released its new Model 3 in China.
New orders from two Asian carriers are expected to hit The Boeing Co.’s (NYSE: BA) order books soon, as airlines in Taiwan and the Philippines are said to be weighing fleet transitions. Bloomberg reported Wednesday that China Airlines of Taiwan is looking to expand its long-haul fleet with an order for either Boeing’s 777X, with its massive engines and folding wingtips, or rival Airbus’ A350, which became the largest jet in the European manufacturer’s portfolio after it ended production of the A380 in 2021. Outlets in the Philippines have also reported that budget airline Cebu Pacific is considering a purchase of 737 Max aircraft to expand its single-aisle operations over the next few years.
"The clear threat is that many struggling households may soon find their credit cards are being maxed out and they can’t obtain more credit."
The SEC has charged a 23-year-old part-time pretzel-shop worker in a $1 million fraud scheme to buy shares of Tesla, GameStop and Nvidia.
Some investors might be satisfied with a 5% risk-free return. But those who pick S&P 500 stocks well are doing much better than that.
The August jobs report added to a week of economic data that showed the US labor market might be starting to soften.
PepsiCo, FirstEnergy, Entergy, Atmos Energy and J&J Snack Foods are part of the Zacks top Analyst Blog.
Impressive Q2 earnings beats were reassuring that the strong performances of these stocks could continue and that they should be sound investments going forward.
Palantir Technologies stock had a rough August. It seems hype around artificial intelligence can only take you so far. Palantir (ticker: PLTR) is still having a great year—the stock has risen 133% in 2023.