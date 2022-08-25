Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 1 AM

U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,199.12
    +58.35 (+1.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,291.78
    +322.55 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,639.27
    +207.74 (+1.67%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,964.64
    +29.35 (+1.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.02
    -1.87 (-1.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,771.80
    +10.30 (+0.58%)
     

  • Silver

    19.13
    +0.22 (+1.18%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9978
    +0.0007 (+0.07%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0260
    -0.0800 (-2.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1834
    +0.0040 (+0.33%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.4800
    -0.6140 (-0.45%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    21,623.06
    -72.09 (-0.33%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    514.28
    +5.48 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,479.74
    +8.23 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,479.01
    +165.54 (+0.58%)
     

