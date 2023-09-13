Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 13 AM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
It’s been a good year so far for Cathie Wood. Representing a meaningful turnaround after what can be described as a two-year post-pandemic comedown, her flagship ARKK Innovation fund (ARKK) is up by 46% year-to-date, putting the main indexes’ performances in the shade. That said, given Wood’s penchant for the risky and outré, not all the stocks that make up the various funds under the Ark Invest banner are doing well right now. Some have underperformed recently and look a bit rough around the ed
The IRS recently announced a major tax enforcement initiative that will increase scrutiny on high-income earners, partnerships and people with foreign bank accounts. The agency said the effort would “restore fairness to [the] tax system” by focusing on wealthy taxpayers who have seen sharp declines in audit rates over the past decade. A financial advisor […] The post The IRS Is Cracking Down on These High-Income Earners. Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
Managers who give with one hand and take with the other risk sending their workers off on their own.
Apple debuted its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lines. Here's what it's like to use them.
Nikola (NKLA) closed the most recent trading day at $0.91, moving +0.72% from the previous trading session.
Tech stocks have been leading the market this year; that’s no secret. The tech-heavy NASDAQ index, even after recent losses, has a year-to-date gain of ~32%, and the S&P 500, which includes a large tech segment, is up 16%. Those broad numbers cover up some important drill-downs. It’s the giant tech firms that are leading the way, and among them, AI has played a conspicuous part in the gains. The technology came to sudden prominence last November, when OpenAI released its ChatGPT AI-powered chatb
Everyone likes a winner, and it’s only natural to gravitate toward them, but the stock market offers a unique twist on that process. That is because the biggest opportunities are often found among the losers, or more precisely, the stocks that have been beaten-down for one reason or another. The interesting part is that in the stock market, these losers can quickly become winners, and those who were bold enough to pick up equities at depressed levels when they looked down and out will, in the en
Apple’s long-awaited iPhone 15 launch leaves investors disappointed, and Wall Street isn't too enthused either.
Annuities are an ideal option for investors seeking regular income in retirement. They pay out a fixed stream of payments on a monthly or annual basis that you can never outlive. Here's how much you'd get per month if you … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $50,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
September is living up to its rap as the worst month of the year for the S&P 500. But investors are still finding stocks to make money on.
XOM stock retook a key chart level and got a lift after OPEC forecast an oil shortage. Cathie Wood sees a surprising opportunity.
September is traditionally known to be a challenging month for the stock market, with historical data showing it is usually the worst month of the year for stocks. However, when considering year-to-date activity, J.P. Morgan’s Global Investment Strategist, Madison Faller, points out that this may not be the case this year. “A closer look shows that in the 10 times since 1950 that the S&P 500 has been up at least 10% year-to-date and it’s been down in August (just like this year), September has b
Higher interest rates are intended to curb inflation and stabilize the economy. But this monetary tightening has come with unintended consequences, particularly for the backbone of the U.S. economy: small businesses. According to "Shark Tank" star Kevin O'Leary, small businesses are having a hard time getting financing. "The regional [banks] don't know yet what their capital requirements are going to be. So, their loan books have closed like a turtle in a shell," O'Leary told Fox Business's Larr
Elon Musk's other companies will benefit from Tesla's supercomputer prowess, analyst Adam Jonas said.
Interest is one of the most popular forms of investment return. Although it tends to generate lower returns than capital gains, interest payments are both income-generating and tend to be a safe asset class. This appeals to investors no matter … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can $750,000 Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
“It was his Asperger’s coming out in full,” Grimes said of Musk sharing the photo with her father and brothers.
Here's why Oracle stock dipped after earnings.
Lost in the hoopla over new iPone models is Apple Pay, a digital wallet app that is raking in users. Payment companies are feeling the heat.
The August CPI release is the final key report before the Federal Reserve's policy-making committee considers interest-rate increases.
The CPI inflation report is on tap with the market struggling at a key level. An EU probe vs. Chinese EV subsidies hit Tesla rivals.