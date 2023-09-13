U.S. markets open in 2 hours 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,460.00
    -5.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,625.00
    -42.00 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,278.50
    -26.25 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,873.10
    -0.20 (-0.01%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.43
    +0.59 (+0.66%)
     

  • Gold

    1,934.00
    -1.10 (-0.06%)
     

  • Silver

    23.17
    -0.23 (-0.97%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0740
    -0.0022 (-0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2640
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.56
    +0.33 (+2.32%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2475
    -0.0020 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.3380
    +0.2370 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    26,141.34
    -2.30 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    560.29
    +5.33 (+0.96%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,500.13
    -27.40 (-0.36%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,706.52
    -69.85 (-0.21%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 13 AM

Yahoo Finance Video

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.