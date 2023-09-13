Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 13 PM

Reuters

Researchers at the Federal Reserve have issued warnings in recent weeks about possible disruptions in U.S. Treasuries due to the return of a popular hedge fund trading strategy that exacerbated a crash in the world's biggest bond market in 2020. Hedge funds' short positions in some Treasuries futures - contracts for the purchase and sale of bonds for future delivery - have recently hit record highs as part of so-called basis trades, which take advantage of the premium of futures contracts over the price of the underlying bonds, analysts have said. The trades - typically the domain of macro hedge funds with relative value strategies - consist of selling a futures contract, buying Treasuries deliverable into that contract with repurchase agreement (repo) funding, and delivering them at contract expiry.