Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 13 PM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
It’s been a good year so far for Cathie Wood. Representing a meaningful turnaround after what can be described as a two-year post-pandemic comedown, her flagship ARKK Innovation fund (ARKK) is up by 46% year-to-date, putting the main indexes’ performances in the shade. That said, given Wood’s penchant for the risky and outré, not all the stocks that make up the various funds under the Ark Invest banner are doing well right now. Some have underperformed recently and look a bit rough around the ed
Recently, Zacks.com users have been paying close attention to Netflix (NFLX). This makes it worthwhile to examine what the stock has in store.
The IRS recently announced a major tax enforcement initiative that will increase scrutiny on high-income earners, partnerships and people with foreign bank accounts. The agency said the effort would “restore fairness to [the] tax system” by focusing on wealthy taxpayers who have seen sharp declines in audit rates over the past decade. A financial advisor […] The post The IRS Is Cracking Down on These High-Income Earners. Are You One of Them? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartAsset.
The head of the nation's third-largest bank said the changes won't be 'universally popular' within Citigroup.
Apple's iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro are launching into the worst environment for smartphones in a decade.
Researchers at the Federal Reserve have issued warnings in recent weeks about possible disruptions in U.S. Treasuries due to the return of a popular hedge fund trading strategy that exacerbated a crash in the world's biggest bond market in 2020. Hedge funds' short positions in some Treasuries futures - contracts for the purchase and sale of bonds for future delivery - have recently hit record highs as part of so-called basis trades, which take advantage of the premium of futures contracts over the price of the underlying bonds, analysts have said. The trades - typically the domain of macro hedge funds with relative value strategies - consist of selling a futures contract, buying Treasuries deliverable into that contract with repurchase agreement (repo) funding, and delivering them at contract expiry.
How much income do you need for a $900K purchase?
The European Union is launching an investigation. The move looks like a bid to shore up legacy car makers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz, and Stellantis.
Apple’s long-awaited iPhone 15 launch leaves investors disappointed, and Wall Street isn't too enthused, either.
Loan assumptions, which let a home buyer essentially take over a seller’s mortgage, are hard to find and hard to pull off.
Interest is one of the most popular forms of investment return. Although it tends to generate lower returns than capital gains, interest payments are both income-generating and tend to be a safe asset class. This appeals to investors no matter … Continue reading → The post How Much Interest Can $750,000 Earn Per Year? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Brussels has launched a probe into Chinese state subsidies for electric vehicle makers, as it vowed to protect Europe’s car industry from a “race to the bottom”.
With oil prices hitting 2023 highs, stocks such as Granite Ridge Resources (GRNT), Viper Energy Partners (VNOM), Evolution Petroleum (EPM) and Northern Oil and Gas (NOG) are poised to benefit.
Hammered by inflation, recession fears and doubts about the future of Social Security, an increasing number of working Americans say they plan to claim their Social Security benefits early while staying on the job. Here are the factors driving this … Continue reading → The post More Workers Plan to Retire on Less Money by Claiming Social Security Early appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Rivals Moderna and Pfizer will get a head start on distribution after regulators approved their vaccine candidates this week.
Moderna said Wednesday its flu shot outperformed broadly used vaccines from Sanofi and GSK. The results bolstered Moderna stock.
Households are often divided by consumption and wealth levels so marketers and businesses can better understand their spending habits. Certain segments exhibit specific behaviors that, when identified, allow businesses to serve their needs in a more personalized manner. According to … Continue reading → The post What Does It Mean to Be Mass Affluent? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Simply investing in the S&P 500 rather than following Michael Burry's bearish tweets would've delivered investors an average six-month annualized gain of 34%, Charlie Bilello said.
Apple debuted its iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro lines. Here's what it's like to use them.
September is living up to its rap as the worst month of the year for the S&P 500. But investors are still finding stocks to make money on.