Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 18 PM

U.S. markets close in 2 hours 52 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,460.82
    +10.50 (+0.24%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,704.67
    +86.43 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,731.00
    +22.67 (+0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,841.54
    -5.49 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.21
    +0.44 (+0.48%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.50
    +6.30 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    +0.10 (+0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0697
    +0.0035 (+0.33%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3170
    -0.0050 (-0.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2398
    +0.0013 (+0.11%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.6120
    -0.2230 (-0.15%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,270.20
    +764.57 (+2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    583.52
    +12.18 (+2.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,652.94
    -58.44 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,533.09
    +364.99 (+1.10%)
     
