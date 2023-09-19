Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 19 PM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Bankrupt crypto exchange FTX on Monday sued the parents of founder Sam Bankman-Fried, saying that Stanford professors Joseph Bankman and Barbara Fried used the company to enrich themselves at the expense of FTX's customers. FTX, now being led by turnaround specialist John Ray, said that company founder Sam Bankman-Fried ran FTX as a "family business" and misappropriated billions in customer funds for the benefit of a small circle of insiders, including his parents.
We compiled 9 expert predictions for when the Federal Reserve's first interest-rate cut will come and bring relief to prospective homebuyers.
Rocket Lab's ninth mission this year ended in failure. Investors aren't happy, and a string of previously successful missions isn't helping right now.
For most of this century, Germany racked up one economic success after another, dominating global markets for high-end products like luxury cars and industrial machinery, selling so much to the rest of the world that half the economy ran on exports. Jobs were plentiful, the government's financial coffers grew as other European countries drowned in debt, and books were written about what other countries could learn from Germany. Now, Germany is the world’s worst-performing major developed economy, with both the International Monetary Fund and European Union expecting it to shrink this year.
Legendary investor Warren Buffett has achieved astounding returns throughout his career. From 1964 to 2022, his company Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (NYSE:BRK) delivered an overall gain of 3,787,464%, dwarfing the S&P 500's 24,708% return during the same period. Other than picking stocks that skyrocketed in value, Buffett also collects dividends — a lot of dividends. Buffett famously said, "If you don’t find a way to make money while you sleep, you will work until you die." Don’t Miss: Passive income
The stock market is regularly affected by wider macro developments but that only paints part of the picture. While overall market conditions can push any stock down, when you zoom in, you’ll find that every stock writes its own story, with its own reasons for ups and downs, and savvy investors will make sure to do the background research, learning those idiosyncratic reasons, before buying in. Recognizing this, we’ve turned to some of the Wall Street analyst recommendations for pointers on two s
Canada's Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion (TMX), which will nearly triple the flow of crude from Alberta to Canada's Pacific Coast beginning early next year, will shake up North America's supply by diverting barrels now mainly delivered to refiners and exporters in the U.S. Midwest and Gulf Coast. Its startup could add as much as $2 per barrel to prices paid by U.S. Midwest oil refineries that sit along Canada's existing main oil-export route. "They will be competing for barrels that no longer transit through their region," said a Calgary-based oil trader.
In a shocking revelation, Indian edtech giant Byju's is accused of stashing $533 million in Camshaft Capital Fund, a relatively obscure hedge fund that once listed its primary business address at an IHOP in Miami. Putting the money at IHOP was brought to light by lenders attempting to recover the money. According to the lenders' lawsuit, Byju's reportedly transferred over $500 million last year to Camshaft Capital Fund, an investment entity set up by William C. Morton at age 23. Morton's fund re
Instacart stock opened 40% higher Tuesday following its IPO. The delivery firm now has a market value of $13.9 billion.
Want to know why everyone is talking about AI and Nvidia stock? If you bought it just a year ago, you've seen the fuss firsthand.
If I give $50,000 in cash to a charity, does that lower my taxable adjusted gross income (AGI) by $50,000? So if my adjusted gross income was $100,000, and I gave $50,000 to charity, is my taxable income now $50,000? … Continue reading → The post Ask an Advisor: Help Me Understand the Math. How Does Donating to Charity Reduce My Taxes? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
My wife and I bought long-term care policies 25 years ago when they were relatively cheap. Now, our premiums have increased for the third time to over $500 per month and will rise again in six years. I figure I’ve already paid about $72,000 in premiums. Now, in our late 70s, I’m trying to decide […] The post Ask an Advisor: Our Long-Term Care Insurance Now Costs $500 Per Month. We’re in Our Mid-70s and Have Paid $72k in Total. Should We Cancel Our Policies? appeared first on SmartReads by SmartA
The Dow Jones inched higher. Tesla stock fell amid Wall Street fears and an Elon Musk denial. Bill Ackman stocks are eyeing entries.
The new rate gives Microsoft (ticker: MSFT) shares a yield of 0.9%. This was the 10th consecutive year that the software giant has increased its dividend payout. Microsoft shares were down 1% to $325.72 on Tuesday.
Roblox stock crashed after the company's Q2 earnings miss. Is RBLX stock a buy right now in today's stock market?
When Instacart’s stock starts trading Tuesday, employees will be among those watching the price closely. One big reason: There’s a provision in the company’s regulatory filing to go public that says if the stock trades at more than 120% of its IPO price for at least five of 10 consecutive trading days—one of which must come after the company’s first quarterly earnings announcement—employees can sell stock. It’s particularly important for tech companies, which often compensate employees to a large degree with stock options.
For 2023, the annual gift tax exemption is $17,000, up from $16,000 in 2022. This means you can give up to $17,000 to as many people as you want in 2023 without any of it being subject to the federal … Continue reading → The post Gift Tax Limits: How Much Can You Gift? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Intel is a contender in the AI race, according to a Melius Research analyst who wrote that investors should pay attention to the computer product and technology maker’s next steps in the space. Melius Research analyst Ben Reitzes rates Intel (ticker: INTC) as a Buy with a $46 price target, which implies a 21% upside from the stock’s closing price on Monday. When investors think of AI, they tend to think of Nvidia (NVDA) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) as the top two performers, Reitzes said.
If you die owing money on a mortgage, the mortgage remains in force. If you have a co-signer, the co-signer may still be obligated to pay back the loan. A spouse or other family member who inherits a house generally … Continue reading → The post What Happens to Your Mortgage When You Die? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.
Caterpillar, Alibaba and Aflac are part of the Zacks Investment Ideas article.