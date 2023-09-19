U.S. markets close in 2 hours 40 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,428.24
    -25.29 (-0.57%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,386.85
    -237.45 (-0.69%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,640.23
    -70.01 (-0.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,824.87
    -9.44 (-0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    91.48
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,952.10
    -1.30 (-0.07%)
     

  • Silver

    23.43
    -0.07 (-0.29%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.3310
    +0.0120 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2389
    0.0000 (-0.00%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.8230
    +0.2390 (+0.16%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,177.45
    -4.03 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    581.21
    +6.18 (+1.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,660.20
    +7.26 (+0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,242.59
    -290.50 (-0.87%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 19 PM

Yahoo Finance Video

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.