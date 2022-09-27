Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 27 AM
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.
The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.
The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.
The dollar's sustained rise is increasing the risk of global stagflation and recession, according to Mohamed El-Erian, the president of Queens' College at Cambridge University.
Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.
There's nothing like a bear market to remind S&P 500 investors how low stocks can go. And it's a surprisingly low number per share.
Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.
(Bloomberg) -- John Paulson became a billionaire after his hedge fund effectively shorted more than $25 billion of mortgage securities at the dawn of the global financial crisis. As he sizes up yet another frothy housing market some 15 years later, the founder of Paulson & Co. says another downturn in US home prices may be in the cards -- but the banking system is in a much better condition to handle it. Paulson sat down with Bloomberg for a wide-ranging interview at the Union League of Philadel
The Arizona-based electric and hydrogen-fueled semitruck maker has recalled all 93 vehicles it has manufactured to date after an employee discovered a problem with the seat belts in the company's trucks.
In the early days of the pandemic, if there was one coronavirus vaccine stock investors were betting on, it was Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). The biotech stock soared more than 2,700% in 2020 as it developed its vaccine candidate. In the same timeframe, Pfizer shares hardly budged.
Intel (INTC) closed at $26.97 in the latest trading session, marking a -2% move from the prior day.
(Bloomberg) -- Citigroup Inc.’s Steven Wieting says buying US Treasuries is the way to prepare for 2023, when an economic downturn will cut earnings and employment.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapWall Street Banks Prep for Grim China Scenarios Over TaiwanOnce-Hot Fake Meat Sees Sales Slide on Price and Being Too ‘Woke’
How many times have you read or heard that the S&P 500 returns 10% per year? The actual average return -- after adjusting for inflation, reinvesting dividends, and assuming you pay no taxes-- is almost half that. How is the oft-quoted figure promising 10% average annual returns so far off?
Dow Jones futures were little changed ahead of Tuesday's open. The Dow Jones Industrial Average finished in a bear market Monday.
Deutsche Bank has emerged as the star witness in New York attorney general Letitia James’ case against Donald Trump and the Trump Organization.
Car makers will 3.23 million fewer vehicles this year than planned, even though global microchip production is beginning to recover. What's going on?
In the latest trading session, Tesla (TSLA) closed at $276.01, marking a +0.25% move from the previous day.
Morgan Stanley’s Wilson said every 1% change in the Dollar Index has a negative 0.5% impact on S&P 500 earnings. He also saw an approximate 10% headwind to growth to companies earnings in the fourth quarter, in addition to other headwinds such as payback in demand and higher costs from inflation.
Shares of the big-data software company Palantir (NYSE: PLTR) gained as much as 5.8% today after the company announced that the Department of Homeland Security renewed a five-year contract with the company. Palantir's stock was up by 2.8% as of 3:20 p.m. ET. Palantir's stock initially got a boost this morning after the company said that the Department of Homeland Security renewed its contract to support Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) using the company's software.
The COVID-19 pandemic has been downright awful for the mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) sector. In the early days of the pandemic, liquidity in the mortgage market dried up and the companies were beset with margin calls. Then pay attention to the mortgage REIT sector.
In this article, we discuss the 10 best oil stocks to buy according to hedge funds. If you want to read about some more oil stocks, go directly to 5 Best Oil Stocks To Buy According To Hedge Funds. The oil sector has rebounded from the lows of the pandemic this year and prices have […]