U.S. markets open in 8 hours 21 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,695.25
    +25.25 (+0.69%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,522.00
    +179.00 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,398.25
    +82.00 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,678.70
    +16.20 (+0.97%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.25
    +0.54 (+0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,638.60
    +5.20 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    18.50
    +0.02 (+0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9642
    +0.0031 (+0.32%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8780
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    32.26
    +2.34 (+7.82%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0769
    +0.0086 (+0.80%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.5320
    -0.1480 (-0.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,056.88
    +1,237.12 (+6.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.02
    +25.92 (+5.98%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,020.95
    +2.35 (+0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,560.82
    +129.27 (+0.49%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 27 PM

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.

Recommended Stories