U.S. markets open in 2 hours 25 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,456.00
    -15.50 (-0.35%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,478.00
    -1.00 (-0.00%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,291.25
    -108.25 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,872.80
    -3.70 (-0.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.99
    -0.55 (-0.63%)
     

  • Gold

    1,944.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    23.31
    -0.19 (-0.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0714
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2900
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.87
    +0.42 (+2.91%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2467
    -0.0038 (-0.30%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.4020
    -0.1950 (-0.13%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    25,734.53
    +10.61 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    557.47
    -0.42 (-0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,451.24
    +25.10 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    32,991.08
    -249.94 (-0.75%)
     

Yahoo Finance LIVE - Sept 7 AM

Yahoo Finance Video

Executives, experts, and influencers join the Yahoo Finance team to discuss what's moving the world of finance.