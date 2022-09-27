Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit: New Challenges, New Opportunities

TipRanks

Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors