U.S. markets close in 4 hours 4 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,656.54
    +1.50 (+0.04%)
     

  • Dow 30

    29,226.39
    -34.42 (-0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,851.96
    +49.03 (+0.45%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,675.72
    +19.84 (+1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.65
    +1.94 (+2.53%)
     

  • Gold

    1,645.40
    +12.00 (+0.73%)
     

  • Silver

    18.63
    +0.15 (+0.81%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9624
    +0.0012 (+0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9530
    +0.0750 (+1.93%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0773
    +0.0090 (+0.84%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.6350
    -0.0450 (-0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,104.65
    +1,045.72 (+5.49%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    459.22
    +0.08 (+0.02%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,984.59
    -36.36 (-0.52%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,571.87
    +140.32 (+0.53%)
     

Yahoo Finance All Markets Summit: New Challenges, New Opportunities

Yahoo Finance presents the 2022 All Markets Summit: New Challenges, New Opportunities on Monday October 17th from 9:00am - 5:00pm ET. 🌐 The event will be hosted live from the Yahoo Finance studios in New York City. It will connect Yahoo Finance's audience with leaders and influencers in business, finance, entertainment, entrepreneurship, cryptocurrencies, healthcare, public policy, philanthropy, and more. 🌐 Speakers will tackle the new dynamics at work in an ever-changing and increasingly challenging world, and look forward to new opportunities and a prosperous future.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Annaly Capital Management Stock Plunged as Much as 10% Today

    The mortgage REIT completed a reverse split on Friday, so it's the first trading day post-split. A stock decline in this situation isn't odd at all.

  • Tesla set to close out third quarter with high delivery volume

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss Tesla’s push to close out its third quarter with a high delivery volume.

  • These 2 Stocks Are ‘Oversold Gems’ With Over 100% Upside Potential, Says Roth Capital

    Barring selected periods of relief, the inherent trend of the stock market has been resolutely negative in 2022. For investors searching for ways to boost the portfolio’s performance, there have generally been slim pickings. But if you look on the bright side of a market situation where stocks are continuously pushed further down, what you get are some low and enticing entry points. Roth Capital’s tech and communications expert Scott Searle certainly thinks that with a bit of digging, investors

  • 3 Stocks I'm Buying During the NASDAQ Bear Market

    It's been a rough year for the NASDAQ Composite Index (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), plunging nearly 30% this year. Here are three stocks I'm looking at buying as their long-term opportunities are still intact while their share prices are well off their highs: Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG), MercadoLibre (NASDAQ: MELI), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD). Alphabet (formerly known as Google) is a huge conglomerate of businesses, but its primary focus is advertising.

  • $100 million New Jersey deli scheme leads to U.S. fraud charges

    Three men, including a father-and-son duo, were criminally charged on Monday with orchestrating a market manipulation scheme that briefly caused the owner of a tiny New Jersey deli to have a more than $100 million market valuation. Peter Coker Sr, 80, Peter Coker Jr, 53, and James Patten, 63, were charged by the U.S. Department of Justice in a 12-count indictment with securities fraud and conspiracy, while Patten was also charged with wire fraud, money laundering and securities manipulation. The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filed related civil charges.

  • 2 High-Yielding Dividend Stocks That Could Raise Their Payouts in October

    An increase in a quarterly dividend payment is something all income investors love to hear about. Two stocks that have been raising their payouts for decades are AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). Let's find out a bit more about these two dividend stocks.

  • Billionaire Carl Icahn warns 'you can't cure' hot inflation — but when an audience member asked him for stock picks, he gave these 2 'cheap and viable' names

    The 86-year-old investing legend has spoken. Pay attention.

  • 3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell

    Cheap stocks are often cheap for a reason. One of the biggest mistakes novice investors make is choosing a laggard and ignoring a leader simply because the laggard has a lower P/E ratio or a higher dividend yield. A low P/E might be a signal that investors think future earnings will be a lot lower, while an outsized dividend yield could be too good to be true.

  • Is AT&T's Dividend Worth the Risk?

    One side effect of rising interest rates is the recent slide in high-yielding dividend stocks. The market is pummeling some widely held names, causing their yields to climb. Here are the yields on a handful of widely held S&P 500 stocks as of the Sept.

  • 1 Big Reason Oil Stocks Could Rebound Sharply

    Crude oil prices have cooled off considerably in recent months. WTI, the primary U.S. benchmark oil price, was recently around $75 a barrel. If a major supply issue arises from a natural disaster or terrorist attack, the industry could struggle to meet demand, likely sending crude prices soaring.

  • Verizon Communications' (NYSE:VZ) Upcoming Dividend Will Be Larger Than Last Year's

    Verizon Communications Inc. ( NYSE:VZ ) will increase its dividend from last year's comparable payment on the 1st of...

  • Social Security is slowly running out of money — here's what you need to do to protect your retirement

    Long story short: the sooner you act, the easier it'll be.

  • 10 Best Small-Cap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best small-cap semiconductor stocks to buy now. To skip the detailed analysis of the semiconductor market, go directly to 5 Best Small-Cap Semiconductor Stocks to Buy Now. On September 8, at the Evercore ISI Technology, Media & Telecom Conference, Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF) Chief Executive Gregg Lowe claimed that the […]

  • 14 Ailing Companies Are About To Lose An Obscene Amount Of Money

    S&P 500 investors hate companies that lose money right now. So it's wise to know which companies are on the verge of losing obscene amounts so you don't end up holding the bag.

  • Biden Tells Oil Companies ‘Bring Down Prices You’re Charging’

    (Bloomberg) -- While US gasoline prices have come down from the highs seen this summer, they’re clearly still weighing on President Joe Biden, who on Monday repeated demands for oil companies to charge less.Most Read from BloombergJohn Paulson on Frothy US Housing Market: This Time Is DifferentEverything-Selloff on Wall Street Deepens on 98% Recession OddsStocks, Commodities Drop; US Treasury Yields Surge: Markets WrapUK Market Selloff Slams Gilts, Pound, Piling Pressure on BOEWall Street Banks

  • Hanesbrands (HBI) Down More Than 25% in 3 Months: Here's Why

    Hanesbrands (HBI) is battling rising inflationary pressure, which is hurting its margins. The adverse impact of unfavorable currency rates is a headwind.

  • 3 New Products That Have Me Excited for Nvidia's Future

    Today's video focuses on Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) and recent products announced during its 2022 GTC event. Unfortunately, Nvidia's stock price continues to be highly volatile. So I explain why I still plan on holding all my shares.

  • Adding $100 to These 7 Stocks Would Be a Genius Move Right Now

    You don't need a mountain of cash to build wealth on Wall Street -- especially with deals like these.

  • 2 Dirt-Cheap Dividend Stocks Trading Below Their Book Values

    Dividend stocks can be foundational to your portfolio and help you build it up year after year. Buying stocks trading at discounts can also increase your odds of coming away with a great return on your investment years later. A couple of incredibly cheap dividend stocks you can buy today include Viatris (NASDAQ: VTRS) and Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ: KHC).

  • 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins

    In this article, we discuss the 10 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Element Capital’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance and go directly to 5 Best Stocks to Buy Now According to Billionaire Jeffrey Talpins. Jeffrey Talpins is the Chief Investment Officer […]