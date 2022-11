CoinDesk

Wednesday, in what in hindsight should be obvious, Binance pulled out of a tentative deal to buy out rival FTX, the crypto exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried that has lost just about everything following a bank run. Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao said after a preliminary review of FTX’s books that the risks were too big, the holes in the exchange’s balance sheet too large and the loss of investors’ confidence “severe.” On Twitter, Bankman-Fried said he’d do what he can to shore up users’ losses before reimbursing investors, in part by “winding down” his hedge fund Alameda Research.