Yahoo Finance Presents: Richard Cordray, Federal Student Aid COO

Yahoo Finance’s Aarthi Swaminathan sits down with Federal Student Aid Chief Operating Officer Richard Cordray to discuss student loan debt, tuition inflation, and the student loan payment pause.

  • GM confirms electric Corvette is coming

    Ford may have a big week coming up with the Lightning, but General Motors is stealing some of its thunder. In a tweet on Monday morning, Chevrolet announced it will be releasing a “fully electric version” of its Corvette sports car. Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian breaks it down.

  • Ahead of Big Tech Earnings, New, Stricter EU Rules Target Google and Facebook

    Alphabet Google, Meta Platform Facebook, Amazon and other large online platforms will have to do more to police content online or face heavy fines under new European Union rules. The Digital Services Act (DSA), which was agreed by the EU’s 27 member states over the weekend, seeks to protect online users, for example by banning advertising aimed at children or ads based on race, religion or political views.

  • Uber admits misleading Australian riders, agrees to pay $19M

    Uber agreed to pay a 26 million Australian dollar ($19 million) fine for misleading riders by falsely warning they could be charged a cancellation fee and for inflating estimates of comparable taxi rides, the ride share company and Australia’s consumer watchdog said Tuesday. Uber B.V., a Netherlands subsidiary of San Francisco-based Uber Technologies Inc., admitted breaching Australian Consumer Law by making false or misleading statements in its app, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said in a statement. The cancellation message has since changed to: “You won’t be charged a cancellation fee.”

  • General Motors to Produce an Electric Corvette

    The auto maker said both hybrid and fully electric versions of the sports car are planned.

  • Mirbel memorial service set for May 7

    Evan E. Mirbel of Gardner was struck and killed by a car while out walking in Gardner on March 11; celebration of life to be held in Petersham

  • Twitter Accepts Elon Musk’s $44B Buyout; Elon Becomes Sole Owner

    After weeks of back and forth, Twitter finally began talks today, and as of this moment, they accepted the offer making Twitter a private company.

  • 3 signs that recession fears are wildly overblown: Morning Brief

    Are recession worries overblown? Here's what to watch in the markets on Monday, April 25, 2022.

  • Britain to cut Ukraine tariffs to zero to help its economy

    All tariffs on goods coming to Britain from Ukraine under an existing free trade deal will be axed to help the Ukrainian economy, the British government announced on Monday. London said tariffs would be reduced to zero and all quotas removed following a direct request from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying the move would provide a boost for Ukrainian businesses involved in key exports such as barley, honey, tinned tomatoes and poultry. "We stand unwaveringly with Ukraine in this ongoing fight and will work to ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation," said British International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.

  • This shopper-approved cleaning gel leaves cars 'just like new' — and it's only $12

    Keyboards, cars, vents - this cleaning gel does it all.

  • UPS stock rallies as profit and revenue beat expectations, amid strength in U.S. package business

    Shares of United Parcel Service Inc. rallied 1.5% in premarket trading Tuesday, after the package delivery giant reported first-quarter profit and revenue that beat expectations, boosted by strength in its U.S. Domestic segment, and affirmed its full-year outlook. Net income fell to $2.66 billion, or $3.03 a share, from $4.79 billion, or $5.47 a share, in the year-ago period. Excluding nonrecurring items, adjusted earnings per share of $3.05 beat the FactSet consensus of $2.89. Revenue rose 6.4%

  • Global stock markets fall sharply over China lockdown fears

    The FTSE had 96% of its constituents in the red after the bell, with energy and commodity stocks the biggest drag on the index.

  • Amazon’s Massive Universe Just Got Bigger

    Buy with Prime brings more than membership perks — it’s an audacious move to turn the web itself into an Amazon shopping destination.

  • Analyst on Musk buying Twitter: ‘It’ll be really interesting to see’ how advertisers react

    Ron Josey, senior internet sector analyst at Citi, discusses Elon Musk's purchase of Twitter and how advertisers might react to changes in free speech policies.

  • Mosley moving on from Hudson as baseball coach

    Jon Hudson has posted a 139-40 record in seven seasons as Mosley coach.

  • Fed's Brainard confirmation set to move step closer, others wait in wings

    The U.S. Senate is scheduled to hold a cloture vote this afternoon at 5:30 pm ET (2130 GMT) on Brainard, a current Fed governor nominated to become the central bank's vice chair. A cloture vote on another Fed nominee, Michigan State University's Lisa Cook, nominated to fill a vacant seat on the Board, could come as early as Tuesday.

  • This TikTok-Viral Pacifier Is Said To Be The 'Best Pacifier For Newborns' & It Comes In A Four-Pack For $10

    When shopping for pacifiers, it’s harder than you think. One is too abrasive, one falls off too much, and then there’s always one our kids hate for no reason. But thanks to TikTok, there may be an amazing pacifier for your newborn. Back in Nov. 2021, a TikToker by the name of @mulanruiz posted a […]

  • 7 Homeowner Costs Renters Don’t Pay

    There are many expenses, including property taxes and maintenance costs, to consider when comparing buying to renting. Learn more here.

  • Sherwin-Williams beats expectations, says the worst of the supply chain challenges have passed

    Sherwin-Williams Co. stock soared nearly 9% in Tuesday premarket trading after it reported first-quarter profit and sales that beat expectations. The paint company posted net income of $370.8 million, or $1.41 per share, down from $409.6 million, or $1.51 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS of $1.61 beat the FactSet consensus for $1.54. Sales of $4.999 billion were up from $4.656 billion last year and also ahead of the FactSet consensus for $4.912 billion. "Sales grew 7.4% against a double-digit

  • Jill Biden Reportedly Initially Opposed Kamala Harris as VP Pick

    Jill Biden initially opposed her husband picking Kamala Harris as his running mate, according to an excerpt from a new book by Jonathan Martin and Alex Burns.

  • Stocks turn higher at the close, Microsoft and Google among biggest market leaders

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre details the market gains ahead of the closing bell, as well as looking at sectors closing in the green, Nasdaq leaders, Chinese stocks, and Coca-Cola in the Dow Jones Industrial Average.