Yahoo Finance Presents: Richard Cordray, Federal Student Aid COO

Reuters

All tariffs on goods coming to Britain from Ukraine under an existing free trade deal will be axed to help the Ukrainian economy, the British government announced on Monday. London said tariffs would be reduced to zero and all quotas removed following a direct request from Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, saying the move would provide a boost for Ukrainian businesses involved in key exports such as barley, honey, tinned tomatoes and poultry. "We stand unwaveringly with Ukraine in this ongoing fight and will work to ensure Ukraine survives and thrives as a free and sovereign nation," said British International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan.