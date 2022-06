PopSugar

Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade have been conquering Milan Fashion Week in style, one coordinated look at a time. The couple flew to the fashion capital as brands debut their spring/summer 2023 menswear collections, and their stylists have been delivering some cohesive outfits. With the help of Union's stylist, Thomas Christos Kikis, and Wade's stylist, Jason Bolden, the duo were seen in summer-ready Prada looks that incorporate the coolest trends of the season, including crochet, mesh, and bra tops, and the viral micro-miniskirt.