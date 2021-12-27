Yahoo Finance Presents: Solana Labs Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko

Motley Fool

Semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock is up a solid 5.7% as of 2:05 p.m. ET Monday -- the first trading day after the Christmas break. All year long, companies that build things that need semiconductors to run them -- which, at this point in history, means everything from PCs to cellphones to cars to kids' toys -- have struggled to get enough semiconductors to manufacture all the products that their customers want to buy. On the one hand, constrained chip supplies mean semiconductor makers can charge more money for their chips -- but only if they have enough manufacturing capacity to make those chips in the first place.