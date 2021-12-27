U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,791.19
    +65.40 (+1.38%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,302.38
    +351.82 (+0.98%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,871.26
    +217.89 (+1.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,261.46
    +19.88 (+0.89%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.73
    +0.16 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,812.80
    +4.00 (+0.22%)
     

  • Silver

    23.08
    +0.09 (+0.40%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1333
    +0.0003 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.4810
    -0.0120 (-0.80%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3437
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7720
    -0.0990 (-0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    50,554.89
    -239.88 (-0.47%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,298.11
    +6.88 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,372.10
    -1.24 (-0.02%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,676.46
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

Yahoo Finance Presents: Solana Labs Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko

In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

On this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, Solana Labs Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko sat down with Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith to discuss the Solana blockchain and cryptocurrency. He discusses blockchain competition, Solana network speed, crypto regulation in the U.S., the metaverse, and what blockchain technology holds for the future.

Recommended Stories

  • Crypto: Why Solana is a top contender for 2022

    Yahoo Finance crypto reporter David Hollerith explains the rise in the fifth-largest cryptocurrency and why Solana could be poised to gain even more in 2022.

  • Jump in child COVID hospitalizations in N.Y. sparks concerns in California amid Omicron

    In metro New York, half of the children being admitted to hospitals are younger than 5 and ineligible for vaccination. California health officials see this as a warning to get more children vaccinated.

  • Hawkeye apparently scrapped a post-credits scene with that Rockefeller Center owl

    Disney+’s Hawkeye already completely rewrote and improved the post-credits scene of the Black Widow movie, maintaining a Marvel Cinematic Universe tradition where the stingers in the credits are total must-see events that also don’t strictly matter all that much for future movies (we got into that a bit in this piece), but when it came time to do a post-credits scene of its own in season (series?) finale “So This Is Christmas?” this past week, Hawkeye refused to play that game.

  • Gary Sampson, who went on a killing spree in 2001, dies in Missouri federal prison at 62

    Convicted killer Gary Sampson died Dec. 21. In 2017, a federal jury sentenced him to death for one of three killings over a four-day period in 2001.

  • Why Novavax Stock Is Sinking Today

    What happened Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) were sinking 9.6% as of 11:47 a.m. ET on Monday. The company didn't announce any new developments. So what's behind the big decline? Other vaccine stocks aren't falling nearly as much.

  • Why AMD Stock Lit Up Today

    Semiconductor giant Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock is up a solid 5.7% as of 2:05 p.m. ET Monday -- the first trading day after the Christmas break. All year long, companies that build things that need semiconductors to run them -- which, at this point in history, means everything from PCs to cellphones to cars to kids' toys -- have struggled to get enough semiconductors to manufacture all the products that their customers want to buy. On the one hand, constrained chip supplies mean semiconductor makers can charge more money for their chips -- but only if they have enough manufacturing capacity to make those chips in the first place.

  • Why Nio Shares Were Up, Then Down Monday

    After revealing a new sedan last week, rumors are swirling around the EV maker's next big announcement.

  • Why Apple Stock Was Up Today

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) shareholders beat the market on Monday as the stock rose 2% by 3:30 p.m. ET compared with a 1% rise in the S&P 500. Apple stock participated in a rally for tech giants that included well-known growth names like Meta Platforms, Nvidia, and Tesla, which all beat the market on Monday. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index was up 1.2% by late Monday compared with a 1.1% boost in the S&P 500.

  • BridgeBio Pharma Stock Crashes As Pfizer-Rivaling Heart Drug Flops

    BridgeBio Pharma said Monday its Pfizer-rivaling heart disease drug failed in a late-stage test — and BBIO stock crashed to a record low.

  • ‘I was devastated to find out my husband led a double life’: He secretly stored $50K in bank and bitcoin accounts with his girlfriend. Can I claim this money?

    Apparently, the woman was listed on a bank account and his bitcoin account — totalling over $50,000 at the time of his death. Typically, joint bank accounts are able to avoid probate. Thus, the financial institutions should be notified of your husband’s passing, and of your existence.

  • 2 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy Right Now for Less Than $100

    If you have $100 at the ready not needed for bills or emergencies and a brokerage that allows fractional share purchases, you have enough to buy into the following pair of no-brainer stocks right now. Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR) is the Liam Neeson of data analytics stocks: It has a very particular set of skills that were acquired over a very long career. The U.S. military is also a prime customer, using Palantir's technology to coordinate millions of troops around the world.

  • Rivian's First Earnings Report Looks Like Tesla's Early Days, But Here's What's Different

    On Dec. 16, high-end electric pickup and SUV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) reported its first-ever quarterly results since going public through its recent IPO. The company delivered 11 electric vehicles (EVs) in total during the third quarter of 2021, bringing in approximately $1 million in revenue. Meanwhile, its market capitalization (market cap) was a princely $100 billion at the time of the quarterly release.

  • More of those surprise tax refunds go out this week, the IRS says — will you get one?

    In the last batch, taxpayers got close to $1,200 back, on average.

  • Stock market outlook: ‘We’re going to get an explosion to the upside’ in January, strategist says

    Navellier & Associates Founder & Chief Investment Officer Louis Navellier joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the low volume market rally in the final trading week of 2021 and which stocks could be attractive in 2022.

  • These High-Yield Dividends Aren't Going Away Anytime Soon

    In the meantime, many are generating gushers of cash flow, which they're using to pay big-time dividends. Two lucrative income streams that aren't likely to go away anytime soon are those paid by Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) and Williams Companies (NYSE: WMB). Natural gas pipeline giant Kinder Morgan currently offers a dividend yield of 7%.

  • Is Nvidia Stock A Buy? Chip Giant Offers New Buy Point After UBS Calls It Top Pick For 2022

    Nvidia GPUs power self-driving cars and cloud gaming, with the chip giant also expanding fast into the metaverse. Is Nvidia stock a buy?

  • AMD: Can It Surge to New Highs Before Year-End? Check the Chart.

    Advanced Micro Devices opened higher on Monday and almost immediately gave us the rotation we were looking for. Now, I know new all-time highs by year-end sounds like a stretch — and it won't be easy — but all we need from here is a 7% rally.

  • China Issued New Rules for Overseas Listings. Alibaba Stock Fell.

    On Friday, Chinese regulators released a draft of new policies for companies wishing to offer shares in foreign countries. It's not providing much of a boost.

  • Why Uranium Stock Popped Today

    Shares of uranium mining company Uranium Energy (NYSEMKT: UEC) snapped a two-day, pre-holiday losing streak -- and snapped back dramatically higher on Monday. Why are Uranium Energy shares glowing green today? As I hinted earlier this month, there's a curious dynamic going on with the uranium prices that underlies the prices of shares of uranium stocks.

  • Why Nvidia Stock Popped Today

    Shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) popped on the first trading day after Christmas, up 4.1% as of 12:35 p.m. ET today. There's not a whole lot of news to explain today's pop, but Nvidia stock is most likely moving in response to an optimistic article forecasting tech attractions in 2022. In an article this morning on TrustedReviews.com, the author predicts that Nvidia will launch its next generation of graphics chips, beginning with the Nvidia RTX 4080, sometime toward the end of 2022, and that it will be "the most powerful GPU in the range," and better than anything in the 30-Series line.