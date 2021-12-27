Yahoo Finance Presents: Solana Labs Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
On this episode of Yahoo Finance Presents, Solana Labs Co-Founder Anatoly Yakovenko sat down with Yahoo Finance's David Hollerith to discuss the Solana blockchain and cryptocurrency. He discusses blockchain competition, Solana network speed, crypto regulation in the U.S., the metaverse, and what blockchain technology holds for the future.