Yahoo Finance Presents: Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, OPI Co-Founder

Yahoo Finance senior correspondent Alexandra Canal speaks with Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, OPI Co-Founder about International Women's Day, how she built OPI, and the company's collaboration with Xbox.

Video Transcript

ALEXANDRA CANAL: It is International Women's Day, and who better to join me than Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, the co-founder of nail polish manufacturing company OPI. Suzi, thanks so much for joining me. OPI really set the precedent for nail color, nail art, which has become such a big part of our self-care culture. Since it is International Women's Day, how does your company embody female empowerment?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: First, thank you so much for having me. It's a pleasure. And as far as OPI, most of our workers are women. So it has always been a priority at OPI to work with women, to elevate women, and to build relationships all over the world with women through nail color.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: And you have such an amazing story, immigrant, a second-generation Holocaust survivor. How were you able to leverage those differences and become the powerhouse businesswoman that you are today?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: Very unique story in the professional beauty industry. I'm an immigrant to the United States. I came in 1969. And I am first generation of parents who survived the Holocaust. So I learned quickly that in this country, anything is possible. The one thing you must have is passion, which-- and perseverance and hard work, so-- which are part of who I am.

OPI started in the dental business. Myself and my brother-in-law were in the dental supply business. And quickly, we realized that artificial nail extensions were very, very popular in the early '80s. Nail salons were popping up all over the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles doing artificial nail extensions called acrylic, which is very similar chemistry to making dentures. So tip, mouth.

And we said, oh it's so much more fun to work with nail technicians. And the first products were for salon service called the Rubber Band Special to do nail extensions called acrylic nails, where you build the nail over your own to extend it out. And then quickly we got into other products for services. And then in 1989, there was a huge leap, where OPI got into nail color. And that really took the company into the consumer's eye.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: That's amazing. And you mentioned what worked for you and how you became successful. But in the same vein, what sort of challenges or barriers to entry did you face as a woman in your position? Because the beauty industry can be a pretty tough business.

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: Yes, absolutely tough. And I think the biggest challenge was for me to be taken seriously. Whenever I went to speak, people would say, oh, the nail polish lady is here to talk. Like, the nail polish lady? But once I had-- in the beginning, and I also had to grow my confidence. I mean, I grew with OPI. Suzi grew and OPI grew.

And the more confident I became, the better I became and the better my presentations were. So once I gained the confidence to speak, I was taken seriously. And I was invited to speak to more companies and universities and to tell the story and to inspire young people that, if I can do it-- I always say-- anybody can.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: And to follow up on that, you mentioned that you co-founded OPI along with your brother-in-law, George. I'm curious, especially as the company really took off, was he ever treated differently than you because he was a man, or were the expectations different when it came to your responsibilities within the company, due to your gender?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: In the beginning, absolutely. Absolutely. But again, you know, family-- the dynamics can be great or a little bit difficult. I mean, we had very good dynamic. And we kind of quickly understood that each of us has strengths and weaknesses. George was, of course, building the infrastructure. And I didn't know anything about machinery. Where I was much more into color.

I mean, all my life, I love color, fashion, decorating. I mean, that's just who I am as a person. And that was wonderful as far as my contribution to the growth of the company.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: Yeah, and the colors of OPI nail polish are certainly iconic. I know I am due for my own polish very, very soon. But let's talk about the future of OPI because you guys are venturing into the metaverse by partnering with Xbox for a new spring 2022 collection. It's a unique partnership but also a big sign of the times, as more companies really lean into those virtual worlds. So why Xbox, and what does this mean for where you want to take this company moving forward?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: Well, collaborations have been a huge part of OPI because we always want first to excite the consumer, second to be really part of her life, whether it was a paint color on the wall that she could match to her favorite OPI nail color, whether it was a collaboration with Dell computers so your laptop could be customized to have your favorite OPI nail lacquer, whether it was watching your favorite movie, listening to your favorite artist.

So OPI-- I wanted, and OPI as a company, we wanted OPI to be part of a woman's life wherever she is or whatever she does. And as you know, geographic locations were a huge part of the collections for spring/summer and for fall/winter.

And because of the pandemic, unfortunately, a lot of us were unable to travel. So we decided to travel to the virtual world. And the partnership with Xbox has really been amazing. It was so on point. A lot of there-- there are a lot of female who are gamers. And of course, all day, when you are gaming or typing or a Zoom call, your nails-- you can always look at your nails. It makes you happy. It changes your look and your outlook.

And nail art-- I mean, the growth, the expansion of nail art or nails for self-expression is unbelievable. I mean, it really has been amazing. And it didn't stop throughout the pandemic. So Xbox, we're hugely excited. It's been really tapping into a whole new audience of female gamers. So here we are.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: Yeah, and you mentioned the pandemic a few times. What kind of impact did you guys see to your business during that time as the bulk of nail salons were shut down. And I know you mentioned Xbox and that was sort of a pivot. But how else were you able to evolve the company as a result?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: The biggest thing was for-- and women were doing their nails at home and manicures or pedicure, is to have the nail color available to them. So set up retailers that were able to ship the nail color on demand quickly, such as Amazon, Ulta, other retailers that have e-commerce. And that was a huge-- or your nail treatment or your topcoat, things that women were continually using.

So it was very, very important to be able to reach them with the products in a timely manner because, as you say, so many of the salons were closed. I remember going back to the salon the first time and having a service done outside. But I was so happy. I was so happy to go and to have that little getaway, kind of my one hour of myself. And the good thing, that instant gratification that you get when your manicure and pedicure are done, honestly, that feeling-- I started OPI 40 years ago. That feeling hasn't stopped.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: I agree. That first manicure amid the pandemic was really something else. I still remember that feeling, too. But another hurdle that we're grappling with today is inflation. It's really hit pretty much every section of our economy. How are you guys battling inflationary pressures, especially since getting your nails done, buying nail polish, that's often considered discretionary spending for a lot of Americans that might be trying to save right now.

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: Not raising the prices right now. I mean, trying to keep the prices without having to increase them is a big part of the service that the salons are providing and that they can also keep the prices without increasing them to make sure that they don't lose the clients in between services.

And sometimes the customer does stretch her next follow up manicure or pedicure, maybe an extra week, maybe an extra few days just to make sure that she doesn't stop going. But maybe stretching it a little bit. So those are some of the things that OPI can do to help in these inflationary times.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: And it feels like the competition in this space has really heated up, especially with the emergence of new nail care brands like Olive & June, the rise of social media, TikTok. How has OPI kept up with competitors in order to remain a leader in this space?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: Well, several things. First, as I mentioned, we continue to excite the consumer through collaborations. OPI, being a 40-year brand, can be considered an old brand. But we're very new, very exciting. We're always changing colors and the names. I mean, who doesn't-- when I meet somebody, and they find out who I am, they recite to me at least a dozen names of their favorite nail colors.

We made nail color personal to women. We made it sexy, aspirational. When times are good or bad, they wear nail color. And they remember those special occasions in their life, what OPI nail color they wore. It really is something very, very special. And I think that differentiates OPI. We've been in movies, in Hollywood. I mean, OPI has really been everywhere. And our goal is to continue to excite the consumer for the next 40 years.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: You're so right. Lincoln Park After Dark, that defined my high school experience. I got to throw that out there. But finally, before we let you go, what's the number one piece of advice you would give to women who are looking to further and advance their careers?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: Have passion. For whatever you do in life, be passionate because-- and be authentic. Be authentic to who you are. I always said, I am who I am. But I have passions, have patience, perseverance, and make decisions. One of my superpowers for my success has been that I made decisions. Sometimes they may not be good, but you move on. And as my dad would say, catch the next train.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: I love that. Catch the next train. Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, the co-founder of OPI, thank you so much for joining me today.

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: My pleasure. Thank you.

