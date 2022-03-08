U.S. markets open in 2 hours 13 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,224.25
    +25.75 (+0.61%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    32,965.00
    +183.00 (+0.56%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,373.25
    +52.50 (+0.39%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,967.60
    +17.10 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    123.06
    +3.66 (+3.07%)
     

  • Gold

    2,013.40
    +17.50 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    26.41
    +0.69 (+2.68%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0918
    +0.0063 (+0.58%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7510
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    34.84
    +2.86 (+8.94%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3127
    +0.0018 (+0.13%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.6590
    +0.3500 (+0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    39,069.09
    +587.38 (+1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    876.90
    +25.28 (+2.97%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,977.13
    +17.65 (+0.25%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    24,790.95
    -430.46 (-1.71%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance Plus presents 'Financial Services: Rising Rates and the Federal Reserve'

Kevin Heal and Steve Biggar of Argus Research share stocks that may benefit from rate hikes Wed., March 9 at 2 p.m. ET.

Yahoo Finance Presents: Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, OPI Co-Founder

Yahoo Finance senior correspondent Alexandra Canal speaks with Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, OPI Co-Founder about International Women's Day, how she built OPI, and the company's collaboration with Xbox.

Video Transcript

[MUSIC PLAYING]

ALEXANDRA CANAL: It is International Women's Day, and who better to join me than Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, the co-founder of nail polish manufacturing company OPI. Suzi, thanks so much for joining me. OPI really set the precedent for nail color, nail art, which has become such a big part of our self-care culture. Since it is International Women's Day, how does your company embody female empowerment?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: First, thank you so much for having me. It's a pleasure. And as far as OPI, most of our workers are women. So it has always been a priority at OPI to work with women, to elevate women, and to build relationships all over the world with women through nail color.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: And you have such an amazing story, immigrant, a second-generation Holocaust survivor. How were you able to leverage those differences and become the powerhouse businesswoman that you are today?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: Very unique story in the professional beauty industry. I'm an immigrant to the United States. I came in 1969. And I am first generation of parents who survived the Holocaust. So I learned quickly that in this country, anything is possible. The one thing you must have is passion, which-- and perseverance and hard work, so-- which are part of who I am.

OPI started in the dental business. Myself and my brother-in-law were in the dental supply business. And quickly, we realized that artificial nail extensions were very, very popular in the early '80s. Nail salons were popping up all over the San Fernando Valley in Los Angeles doing artificial nail extensions called acrylic, which is very similar chemistry to making dentures. So tip, mouth.

And we said, oh it's so much more fun to work with nail technicians. And the first products were for salon service called the Rubber Band Special to do nail extensions called acrylic nails, where you build the nail over your own to extend it out. And then quickly we got into other products for services. And then in 1989, there was a huge leap, where OPI got into nail color. And that really took the company into the consumer's eye.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: That's amazing. And you mentioned what worked for you and how you became successful. But in the same vein, what sort of challenges or barriers to entry did you face as a woman in your position? Because the beauty industry can be a pretty tough business.

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: Yes, absolutely tough. And I think the biggest challenge was for me to be taken seriously. Whenever I went to speak, people would say, oh, the nail polish lady is here to talk. Like, the nail polish lady? But once I had-- in the beginning, and I also had to grow my confidence. I mean, I grew with OPI. Suzi grew and OPI grew.

And the more confident I became, the better I became and the better my presentations were. So once I gained the confidence to speak, I was taken seriously. And I was invited to speak to more companies and universities and to tell the story and to inspire young people that, if I can do it-- I always say-- anybody can.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: And to follow up on that, you mentioned that you co-founded OPI along with your brother-in-law, George. I'm curious, especially as the company really took off, was he ever treated differently than you because he was a man, or were the expectations different when it came to your responsibilities within the company, due to your gender?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: In the beginning, absolutely. Absolutely. But again, you know, family-- the dynamics can be great or a little bit difficult. I mean, we had very good dynamic. And we kind of quickly understood that each of us has strengths and weaknesses. George was, of course, building the infrastructure. And I didn't know anything about machinery. Where I was much more into color.

I mean, all my life, I love color, fashion, decorating. I mean, that's just who I am as a person. And that was wonderful as far as my contribution to the growth of the company.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: Yeah, and the colors of OPI nail polish are certainly iconic. I know I am due for my own polish very, very soon. But let's talk about the future of OPI because you guys are venturing into the metaverse by partnering with Xbox for a new spring 2022 collection. It's a unique partnership but also a big sign of the times, as more companies really lean into those virtual worlds. So why Xbox, and what does this mean for where you want to take this company moving forward?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: Well, collaborations have been a huge part of OPI because we always want first to excite the consumer, second to be really part of her life, whether it was a paint color on the wall that she could match to her favorite OPI nail color, whether it was a collaboration with Dell computers so your laptop could be customized to have your favorite OPI nail lacquer, whether it was watching your favorite movie, listening to your favorite artist.

So OPI-- I wanted, and OPI as a company, we wanted OPI to be part of a woman's life wherever she is or whatever she does. And as you know, geographic locations were a huge part of the collections for spring/summer and for fall/winter.

And because of the pandemic, unfortunately, a lot of us were unable to travel. So we decided to travel to the virtual world. And the partnership with Xbox has really been amazing. It was so on point. A lot of there-- there are a lot of female who are gamers. And of course, all day, when you are gaming or typing or a Zoom call, your nails-- you can always look at your nails. It makes you happy. It changes your look and your outlook.

And nail art-- I mean, the growth, the expansion of nail art or nails for self-expression is unbelievable. I mean, it really has been amazing. And it didn't stop throughout the pandemic. So Xbox, we're hugely excited. It's been really tapping into a whole new audience of female gamers. So here we are.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: Yeah, and you mentioned the pandemic a few times. What kind of impact did you guys see to your business during that time as the bulk of nail salons were shut down. And I know you mentioned Xbox and that was sort of a pivot. But how else were you able to evolve the company as a result?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: The biggest thing was for-- and women were doing their nails at home and manicures or pedicure, is to have the nail color available to them. So set up retailers that were able to ship the nail color on demand quickly, such as Amazon, Ulta, other retailers that have e-commerce. And that was a huge-- or your nail treatment or your topcoat, things that women were continually using.

So it was very, very important to be able to reach them with the products in a timely manner because, as you say, so many of the salons were closed. I remember going back to the salon the first time and having a service done outside. But I was so happy. I was so happy to go and to have that little getaway, kind of my one hour of myself. And the good thing, that instant gratification that you get when your manicure and pedicure are done, honestly, that feeling-- I started OPI 40 years ago. That feeling hasn't stopped.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: I agree. That first manicure amid the pandemic was really something else. I still remember that feeling, too. But another hurdle that we're grappling with today is inflation. It's really hit pretty much every section of our economy. How are you guys battling inflationary pressures, especially since getting your nails done, buying nail polish, that's often considered discretionary spending for a lot of Americans that might be trying to save right now.

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: Not raising the prices right now. I mean, trying to keep the prices without having to increase them is a big part of the service that the salons are providing and that they can also keep the prices without increasing them to make sure that they don't lose the clients in between services.

And sometimes the customer does stretch her next follow up manicure or pedicure, maybe an extra week, maybe an extra few days just to make sure that she doesn't stop going. But maybe stretching it a little bit. So those are some of the things that OPI can do to help in these inflationary times.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: And it feels like the competition in this space has really heated up, especially with the emergence of new nail care brands like Olive & June, the rise of social media, TikTok. How has OPI kept up with competitors in order to remain a leader in this space?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: Well, several things. First, as I mentioned, we continue to excite the consumer through collaborations. OPI, being a 40-year brand, can be considered an old brand. But we're very new, very exciting. We're always changing colors and the names. I mean, who doesn't-- when I meet somebody, and they find out who I am, they recite to me at least a dozen names of their favorite nail colors.

We made nail color personal to women. We made it sexy, aspirational. When times are good or bad, they wear nail color. And they remember those special occasions in their life, what OPI nail color they wore. It really is something very, very special. And I think that differentiates OPI. We've been in movies, in Hollywood. I mean, OPI has really been everywhere. And our goal is to continue to excite the consumer for the next 40 years.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: You're so right. Lincoln Park After Dark, that defined my high school experience. I got to throw that out there. But finally, before we let you go, what's the number one piece of advice you would give to women who are looking to further and advance their careers?

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: Have passion. For whatever you do in life, be passionate because-- and be authentic. Be authentic to who you are. I always said, I am who I am. But I have passions, have patience, perseverance, and make decisions. One of my superpowers for my success has been that I made decisions. Sometimes they may not be good, but you move on. And as my dad would say, catch the next train.

ALEXANDRA CANAL: I love that. Catch the next train. Suzi Weiss-Fischmann, the co-founder of OPI, thank you so much for joining me today.

SUZI WEISS-FISCHMANN: My pleasure. Thank you.

[MUSIC PLAYING]

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market About to Collapse?

    For weeks now, I’ve highlighted the potential for a sharp breakdown in the stock market. We are getting confirmations now and a collapse may be imminent.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees Gains of Over 100% in These 2 Beaten-Down Stocks

    What can we make of the markets right now? On Friday, we saw the February jobs numbers – and they were far above the expectations. The economy added 678,000 jobs in the month, against a forecast of 400,000, and the official unemployment rate ticked down to 3.8%. It was the best jobs print of the ‘pandemic era.’ But it didn’t move the dial. The war in Ukraine did, and that movement wasn’t positive. All three of Wall Street’s major benchmarks are down as this week gets started, capping a weeks-lon

  • Why Transocean, Schlumberger, Halliburton, and Other Oil Stocks Surged Today

    Oil prices surged as high as $130 per barrel before pulling back, following reports that U.S. and European officials were considering a ban on purchases of oil and natural gas from Russia due to the events in Ukraine. Oil and gas producers typically become more profitable when prices rise. Transocean, the world's largest offshore drilling contractor, could benefit from increased demand (and, by extension, higher day rates) for its rigs.

  • Royal Caribbean Making a Big Onboard Change

    Most people aboard a Royal Caribbean (or a Carnival or Norwegian Cruise Line for that matter) ship spend their vacations eating too much, drinking too much, and staying up too late. At the moment, that means that anyone with a drink package who wants a latte, a cappuccino, or any other fancy coffee drink without paying extra must order from Cafe Promenade which offers Seattle's Best coffee, not Starbucks.

  • Ford Has a Good Problem That Tesla and GM Will Envy

    This is where Ford currently finds itself in in the war for vehicle electrification. Like most dauphins, the company led by Jim Farley is not satisfied with this position and wants to dethrone the big favorite and current champion, Tesla . Farley has just carried out a radical reorganization for the 118-year old company, by creating two distinct divisions: one specialized in electric vehicles, Ford e, and Ford Blue which is devoted to vehicles with internal combustion engine or gasoline cars.

  • Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 10 Stocks

    In this article, we present the list of the 10 stocks that Jim Cramer recommends to sell. You can skip our comprehensive analysis of Jim Cramer’s history, investment philosophy, and hedge fund performance, and go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends Selling These 5 Stocks. Last week, Jim Cramer bemoaned the huge selloff that is rattling […]

  • Russia Threatens to Cut Natural Gas Flows to Europe Via Nord Stream 1

    (Bloomberg) -- Russia threatened to cut natural gas supplies to Europe via the Nord Stream 1 pipeline as part of its response to sanctions imposed over the invasion of Ukraine, a move that could heighten the turmoil in energy markets and drive consumer prices even higher.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brai

  • Buffett’s Fortune Is Back in World’s Top 5 Amid Rare 2022 Gains

    (Bloomberg) -- Warren Buffett is back among the richest five people in the world amid steep drops in tech stocks that are eroding the wealth of Silicon Valley executives.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study FindsHypersonic-Missile Failures Risk U.S. Chase of China, Russi

  • Russian rouble sinks in offshore trade as bids evaporate

    LONDON (Reuters) -Russia's rouble fell sharply in thin trading on Monday to a fresh record low, with local markets closed for trading until at least Wednesday. The rouble has lost nearly 50% of its value against the greenback since the start of the year, with losses sharply accelerating since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24, a move that sparked sweeping sanctions from various governments across the world. On the EBS trading platform, the rouble weakened as far as 160 to the dollar, or more than 22%, and was recently traded at 145, down 14.5% on the day.

  • Cathie Wood Got Oil Wrong. It Isn’t Going to $12. Here’s What She Missed.

    FEATURE ARK Invest’s Cathie Wood admitted she didn’t get her oil price forecast correct. There is a lesson in the admission about commodity investing. Wood predicted back in 2020 that oil prices were headed to $12 a barrel.

  • Why CrowdStrike Stock Just Crashed

    Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings (NASDAQ: CRWD) stock tumbled in afternoon trading on the Nasdaq Monday after three separate Wall Street analysts all suddenly cut their price targets on the cybersecurity specialist. As of 3 p.m. ET, CrowdStrike stock is down 5.5%. In swift succession, first Morgan Stanley cut CrowdStrike to $180 a share, then RBC Capital Markets cut to $250, and then Stifel Nicolaus cut its target, too, likewise to $250.

  • Could Inovio Win On This 1 Vaccine Detail?

    Inovio Pharmaceuticals(NASDAQ: INO) was an early star in the coronavirus vaccine race. Inovio during its earnings report last week said it was halting enrollment of its vaccine trial to update the endpoint. This will once again lengthen the development timeline -- and delay potential commercialization.

  • 'We are definitely not buyers of the dip at this point,' says UBS strategist

    Buy dips in the stock market on the Russia-Ukraine war at your own risk, warns this top strategist.

  • 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks to Consider as the Russia-Ukraine War Escalates

    We’re closing in on two weeks since Russian forces invaded Ukraine, starting Europe’s largest land war since 1945. So far, the Western nations have avoided commitments to oppose Russian arms directly, and have responded by sending munitions and humanitarian aid to Ukraine while instituting sanctions against Russia. The situation is complicated by Russian’s position as a major producer in the global energy markets, and Europe’s increasing reliance in the past decade on Russian natural gas exports

  • Brazil's Bolsonaro wants Petrobras to end global fuel parity policy

    BRASILIA (Reuters) -Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro on Monday threw his weight behind measures to tamp down domestic fuel prices after the Ukraine conflict sent oil prices to their highest levels since 2008, adding to pressure on state-run oil company Petrobras. A government official told Reuters on condition of anonymity that the Bolsonaro administration is studying a fuel subsidy program. The economy ministry is against such a measure, the source said, but is not involved in deciding the pricing policy of Petroleo Brasileiro SA, as the state firm is officially known.

  • Gazprom Is Said to Make $1.3 Billion Debt Payment in Dollars

    (Bloomberg) -- Some holders of a $1.3 billion Gazprom PJSC bond due Monday said they were fully repaid in dollars, two days after Russian President Vladimir Putin gave issuers the option of paying back foreign-currency debt in rubles.Most Read from BloombergUkraine Update: Russia’s Gas Threat; Cease-Fire Talks StruggleChina Warns U.S. Over Forming Pacific NATO, Backing TaiwanBiden to Sign Crypto Order as Firms Face Sanctions PressureCovid Can Shrink the Brain as Much as a Decade of Aging, Study

  • Why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging

    Yahoo Finance Live's Julie Hyman discusses why Occidental Petroleum stock is surging.

  • Apple to host its first live product event of 2022

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley details the devices expected to be highlighted at Apple's live product event, including the new iPhone SE with 5G capabilities, the company's price adjustments for products, and Apple's latest microchip.

  • Growing and Undervalued - but Amazon.com's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Cash Flows may Deter Investors

    Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is getting stress tested as the stock erases the gains it made in the last 12 months and is currently some 3% in the red. Given that there is a lot of volatility in markets at the moment, we will step back and re-evaluate the fundamentals.

  • Palantir stock jumps after Morgan Stanley upgrades shares

    Yahoo Finance's Julie Hyman discusses one ticker that's trending today: Palantir.