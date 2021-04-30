Yahoo Finance Spotlight: President Biden marks 100 days in the White House
Yahoo Finance's Jessica Smith looks back at President Biden's first 100 days in office.
(Bloomberg) -- Oil surpassed $65 a barrel, the highest since mid-March, as signs of strengthening demand from the U.S. to China stoked optimism that key markets are turning a corner in their recovery from the pandemic.U.S. benchmark crude futures rose 1.8% on Thursday for a third straight daily gain. Major cities in the U.S. are coming out of lockdown, with New York City aiming to fully reopen July 1 and Chicago broadly easing restrictions across industries. In Europe, the U.K.’s road-fuel sales are nearing last year’s summer levels. Consumption may also get a boost when China breaks for an extended holiday on Saturday, with mobility expected to climb to a record.“Eyes are on global demand,” said Gary Cunningham, director at Stamford, Connecticut-based Tradition Energy. “The U.S. is seeing many states ease restrictions and the opportunity for summer travel, and therefore petroleum demand, to have a significant rebound. If the U.S. sets pace and reopens,” the hope is other countries will follow.Oil’s rally took a pause in recent weeks with the resurgent pandemic in countries such as India, Brazil and Japan imperiling a worldwide return to normal demand. India has been hit particularly hard by a second wave that’s pummeled fuel consumption, prompting some refiners there to consider boosting exports in a bid to avoid deep cuts to crude processing.But commodities across the board have gained in recent sessions with broader optimism on the recovery in key economies and tightening supplies in raw materials lifting spot prices to near-decade highs. The premium on near-term deliveries over future deliveries for commodities tracked by the Bloomberg Commodity Index has jumped to the highest in over 15 years, signaling immediate physical shortages across different markets, a managing director at Pacific Investment Management Co. said.The market recovery is flowing through to big oil companies. Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s profit rose more than expected in the first quarter, while Total SE also had a strong start to the year. U.S. refiners have been inching up production ahead of the summer driving season. PBF Energy said it expects to run at higher rates in the second quarter, pointing to U.S. gasoline consumption already at 95% of normal levels and higher overall fuel demand.See also: Big Oil Revives Pre-Pandemic Levels of Cash Flow and ProfitHigher daily U.S. airport foot traffic and airlines adding more flights point to a summer travel season that may be “significantly more robust” than is being priced in, Bank of America Global Research said in a report.“Taken together, we believe these signals affirm that an eventual recovery in demand is a question of ‘when’ not ‘if,’ with risks that the pace may be quickening even versus very bullish GDP growth estimates,” analysts including Doug Leggate and Kalei Akamine wrote.Still, Covid-19 hotspots do pose some short-term risks to a sustained price rally and are starting to show in gauges of market health. The structure of the Middle Eastern Dubai benchmark flipped into a slight contango on Thursday, an indication that market tightness may be easing. Differentials for U.S. sour crudes fell to their weakest in at least two weeks on weaker demand from Indian refiners.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- A year after Warren Buffett revealed he was unloading airline stocks as the pandemic took hold, Berkshire Hathaway Inc. shareholders are eager for his sense of what’s next for the conglomerate with more Americans emerging from lockdown.On Saturday, Berkshire’s chief executive officer will address shareholders via video-conference to conform with health guidelines, scrapping for a second year an arena event in Omaha, Nebraska, that typically attracted thousands of adoring fans. He’ll likely recount how the global crisis took a toll on some of the company’s wide-ranging businesses while bolstering some others.Investors will seek insights into the pulse of the U.S. economy from Buffett, whose company owns the BNSF railroad and has a stake in truck stop chain Pilot Travel Centers.“The first thing we’re going to be looking for is a demeanor on his part that should reflect a greater degree of confidence and visibility on the impact of the pandemic,” Cathy Seifert, an analyst at CFRA Research, said in an interview. At last year’s meeting, when uncertainty continued to plague businesses and markets, Seifert “had the sense that he was truly frightened,” she said.A representative for Berkshire declined to comment ahead of the meeting.Last year’s event was a modest affair with Buffett striking a subdued tone amid uncertainty from the pandemic, as he sat spaced apart on stage from his deputy Greg Abel. Buffett, 90, moved the meeting to Los Angeles this year, where his longtime business partner and Berkshire vice chairman Charlie Munger, who is 97, lives.While the billionaire investor could offer a unique perspective on how the economy is faring, investors have been largely in the dark recently about how he views the fallout from the Covid-19 crisis. His 15-page annual letter in February mentioned the pandemic only once: One of his furniture companies had to close for a time because of the virus, the billionaire noted on page nine.But some of his other businesses also felt the strain. The pandemic weighed on sales for retailers such as See’s Candies and party-goods supplier Oriental Trading Co. Precision Castparts, a maker of aerospace and energy industry equipment, was largely behind the $11 billion writedown Berkshire took last year when the virus slashed demand for flights. But Geico reported lower losses as shutdowns decreased the level of driving across the U.S. Kitchen-supply seller Pampered Chef posted higher earnings in 2020.“There’s a lot of opportunity for him to probably share some really interesting insights into the pandemic,” Jim Shanahan, an analyst at Edward D. Jones & Co., said in an interview. “He could probably talk about parts of the country that have had more robust recoveries to this point and parts of the country that are lagging in a way that some executives can’t do.”Whatever the commentary he delivers, Berkshire has been shaking things up among its investments since last year’s meeting. The company, which dumped airline stocks including shares in Delta Air Lines Inc. and Southwest Airlines Co. early in 2020 as the pandemic crushed travel, has been trimming its bank holdings over the past year in a major shift for a portfolio that had roughly 41% of its fair value concentrated in banks, insurers and financial firms at the end of 2019.When he addresses shareholders, another potential theme could be how businesses adjust as the recovery unfolds: With vaccines rolling out, large corporations are re-examining everything from customer demand to their return-to-office plans. JPMorgan Chase & Co. said this week that U.S. staff should expect to come back on a rotating basis in July. Other companies, including Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Inc., are considering ways to cut real estate footprints in regions such as the Americas.Other topics the meeting might address:Spending That CashBerkshire ended 2020 with more than $138 billion of cash, even after spending a record $24.7 billion on buybacks last year. The constantly swelling pile has been weighing on the conglomerate’s stock, with Berkshire Class A shares falling short of the S&P 500’s 102% price gain over the past five years.“We expect capital management will again be a key topic at this year’s annual meeting,” UBS Group AG analysts led by Brian Meredith said in an April 26 note to clients. They estimated that Berkshire repurchased about $5 billion of its shares in the first quarter.Buffett’s desire to snap up even more of Berkshire’s own stock has offered the billionaire investor another way to deploy capital, especially as the popularity of special purpose acquisition companies makes the environment for takeovers even more competitive. Earnings on Saturday should give investors a sense of how much money he spent on repurchases in the first three months of the year.Berkshire was able to strike a few deals last year. The company invested in five Japanese trading houses and purchased some natural gas assets from Dominion Energy Inc. But the conglomerate was foiled at the start of the pandemic when the federal government swooped in to help companies that might have otherwise turned to Berkshire as a safe haven.“There will be some questions about that, too, because if anything, there’s as much or more capital on the sidelines in competition with him than there was before,” Shanahan said, referring to Berkshire’s dealmaking. “The SPACs were kind of a new wrinkle.”Biden EraBuffett has been careful to tread lightly around political topics in recent years. While he has campaigned for candidates in the past, he kept mostly mum about last year’s election.With President Joe Biden’s newly released tax plan and infrastructure proposal now making the rounds, Buffett could weigh in on their potential impact both on the economy and on Berkshire in particular.Climate Change, DiversityBerkshire is facing two shareholder proposals at the meeting this year, one about climate change and the other about diversity and inclusion. Both seek to push the company to publish more information on its efforts on those fronts.The board is advising investors to vote against the proposals, while acknowledging that managing climate risks and addressing diversity are important issues. Buffett has long said that Berkshire’s decentralized approach -- where each subsidiary handles their own business with very few functions for the conglomerate -- makes producing multiple comprehensive reports or finding ways to report data in a uniform way for such varied businesses burdensome. Each unit should be addressing these risks individually, according to Buffett.The company is also contending with moves by two proxy advisory firms. Glass Lewis recommended withholding votes or voting against the election of audit committee chair Thomas Murphy, citing lack of climate change risk disclosure. Institutional Shareholder Services advised that votes be withheld for four board members because of ineffective oversight on compensation.”I don’t recall there ever being an issue with any of the proxy solicitation firms going against a slate of directors,” said Seifert. On the specific topics of climate change and diversity, “for Berkshire to turn a deaf ear and a blind eye to these to me, at best, looks tone deaf.”SuccessionBuffett routinely faces questions about succession given his age and length of tenure. But in 2018, he took a step toward addressing the matter by promoting Greg Abel and Ajit Jain to vice chairmen roles, alongside Munger. Both Abel and Jain will be at the meeting.One lingering question is Todd Combs’ role leading Geico. Combs, a portfolio manager alongside Ted Weschler, took on that job managing the auto insurer in a move Buffett said was temporary. Any update on his responsibilities could be key, Shanahan said.Stock MarketMany investors tune into Buffett’s annual meetings to hear his thoughts on the stock market. This year offers new themes he might address, after mania surrounding trading of GameStop Corp. and drama with Robinhood Markets Inc.Munger has criticized online brokers that attract inexperienced retail investors, saying they’re essentially offering gambling services. His comments in February also touched on firms that offer commission-free trading, which he called one of the most “disgusting” lies.“Robinhood trades are not free,” Munger said. “When you pay for order flow, you’re probably charging your customers more and pretending to be free. It’s a very dishonorable, low-grade way to talk. And nobody should believe that Robinhood’s trades are free.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc. rallied to a record intraday high Friday after reporting quarterly results that topped analyst projections and later closed in the red amid a broader market selloff.Its shares rose as much as 2.4% to touch $3,554, taking out a previous record that was set in September as the e-commerce company said online shopping will remain high in the aftermath of the pandemic. They ended the day 0.1% lower at $3,467.42 as stocks sank amid hawkish remarks from a Federal Reserve official and economic data that signaled inflationary pressures. The The Nasdaq 100 Index posted its biggest drop in a week.Read more: Stellar Earnings Land With Thud in Market That Saw Them ComingPositive EarningsAmazon’s first-quarter revenue jumped 44% to $108.5 billion and earnings were a record $15.79 a share, blowing past Wall Street analysts’ expectations. It also provided a second-quarter sales forecast that were stronger than projections.Analysts were widely positive on Amazon’s results, with several boosting their share-price targets and calling for strong long-term growth ahead.Read more: Amazon Analysts Unanimous in Praise of Results: Street Wrap“Business trends remain strong and should continue to do so throughout 2021,” wrote Susquehanna Financial Group, which raised its price target to a Street-high view of $5,500. While earnings for the three months ended March 31 were remarkable, its second-quarter’s outlook is “even more impressive.” In the longer run, Amazon will continue to grow given the strength of its major business units, the research firm added.Amazon is now up 6.5% this year, while the Nasdaq 100 Index gained 7.6% and the S&P 500 Index climbed 11%. The tech giant was the last of the major U.S. tech stocks to hit a record in 2021. It has 53 buy recommendations, one hold and no sell ratings, and analyst are still expecting another 21% surge in its share price over the next 12 months, data compiled by Bloomberg show.All megatech companies have now reported quarterly results with Apple Inc., Facebook Inc. and Alphabet Inc. also beating analyst expectations.(Updates share price moves throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Exxon Mobil Corp on Friday topped Wall Street quarterly earnings estimates with its first profit in five quarters, boosted by higher oil prices and strong chemicals margins. Earnings from Exxon and rivals this year have been rising with crude oil prices, up by a third this year, as a global oil surplus from the pandemic drains and fuel demand recovers. Quarterly results show Exxon's deep cost cuts have allowed it to turn the corner on last year's historic annual loss and deliver strong cash flow need to reduce debt.
The S&P 500 hovered near record highs on Thursday, helped by gains in Facebook and upbeat economic data, while the Nasdaq eased as investors locked in profits from certain megacap technology firms. Seven of the 11 major S&P 500 sectors were trading higher, with communication services stocks leading gains. Facebook Inc jumped 5.8% to an all-time high after beating market expectations for quarterly revenue and profit, helped by a surge in digital ad spending during the pandemic and higher ad prices.
(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG Chairman Antonio Horta-Osorio said he plans a thorough assessment of the bank’s “strategic options” after the twin hits from the collapse of Archegos Capital Management and Greensill Capital eroded confidence.While he backed Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein at the bank’s annual general meeting, the new chairman left little doubt about his appetite for change. The recent missteps at the Swiss lender, he said, went beyond any crises he had lived through over three-and-a-half decades working at banks.“We will take the time required for an in-depth assessment of the bank’s strategic options,” said Horta-Osorio, who succeeded Urs Rohner on Friday. “Then we will decide on a course of action and closely oversee the execution.”The comments are the clearest indication yet that the former head of Lloyds Banking Group Plc is planning to take a hands-on approach in his new role. Analysts and executives have suggested his options include reducing capital allocated to the investment bank; selling parts of the business to deepen its focus on wealth management; acquiescing to an acquirer; or merging with its larger neighbor in Zurich, UBS Group AG.During the meeting, both CEO Gottstein and outgoing chairman Rohner apologized for the recent scandals, with Gottstein saying they’d “left their mark” on him. He pledged to lead the company into “calmer waters.” That came after yet another senior departure, after the bank said risk committee head Andreas Gottschling would be leaving the board.The CEO is battling to rescue his short tenure after Credit Suisse was hit harder than any other competitor by the collapse of Archegos, the family office of U.S. investor Bill Hwang. The timing of the blowup could hardly have been worse, coming just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds.The missteps were even more painful because other lenders to Archegos including Deutsche Bank AG managed to avoid losses altogether. The German rival had been known for lapses in controls until a restructuring two years ago. As part of that plan, it quit most equities trading and is in the process of exiting the prime brokerage business that caters to hedge funds.Credit Suisse has said it plans a sweeping overhaul of its prime services at the center of the Archegos losses, including slashing lending to such clients by a third. Gottstein has also signaled he’s considering further separating the asset-management unit from the rest of the bank after the Greensill Capital collapse.Rohner, who had largely deflected shareholder criticism of his role, acknowledged that the recent weeks “cast a shadow” over the bank.“We’ve disappointed not just our clients but also our shareholders, and not for the first time unfortunately,” Rohner said. “I offer my apologies for this.”In the run up to Friday’s annual general meeting, influential shareholders including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and Harris Associates had heaped pressure on the board by calling for the removal of Gottschling and other prominent board members, including lead independent director and Roche Holding AG CEO Severin Schwan.The twin debacles of Archegos and Greensill -- while sparing Gottstein -- caused tumult across Credit Suisse’s senior management. Investment banking head Brian Chin and Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner were among the highest-profile casualties, while the bank’s head of equities and co-heads of prime brokerage are also being replaced.Horta-Osorio, who cut thousands of jobs and billions of pounds in costs during a decade at Lloyds, said that apart from strategy, he also wants to focus risk management and the bank’s culture in coming months.The new position marks a return to investment banking for the Portuguese banker, after 15 years focused on retail. Before joining Lloyds, he ran Banco Santander SA’s British unit, as well as spending time in the U.S., Portugal and Brazil for various lenders.“I have personally worked at and led several banks in different countries and have lived through many crises,” he said. “What has happened with Credit Suisse over the last eight weeks, with the U.S.-based hedge fund and the supply chain finance funds matters, certainly goes beyond that.”(Updates with strategic options in fourth paragraph, Deutsche Bank comparison in seventh, prime brokerage overhaul in eighth.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
By John Jannarone and Jarrett Banks IPO Edge recently hosted a fireside chat with Nuvei Corp. Chair and CEO Philip Fayer to discuss his plans for the newly-listed public company, which he founded in 2003. Nuvei, which shattered records as Canada’s largest-ever tech IPO last year, operates across omni-channel, ecommerce, and iGaming – providing a […]
(Bloomberg) -- Credit Suisse Group AG risk committee head Andreas Gottschling is stepping down from his role after prominent investors indicated they’ll vote to oust him following the $5.5 billion hit from the meltdown of Archegos Capital Management.Gottschling is standing down ahead of the bank’s annual general meeting on Friday, according to a statement from the company. Shareholder advisory firms including Glass Lewis had urged the bank’s investors to vote against re-electing him for another yearly term.Credit Suisse emerged as the big loser in global investment banks’ race to exit trading positions as Archegos collapsed, forcing it to raise about $2 billion of fresh funds from investors to shore up its balance sheet. The debacle wiped out a year of profit and left investors nursing heavy losses and questioning the bank’s controls after a string of hits and writedowns.Gottschling is the first supervisory board member to leave because of the Archegos and Greensill Capital debacles. Senior executives including investment banking head Brian Chin, Chief Risk Officer Lara Warner and the co-heads of the prime brokerage unit have stepped down, though Chief Executive Officer Thomas Gottstein has remained in place.“Shareholders would be warranted to also attribute accountability to the board’s risk committee,” Glass Lewis wrote to investors earlier this month, adding that a change in leadership of the risk committee is needed to regain shareholder trust after the recent financial and reputational damage. It cited performance and experience concerns when advising investors to vote against Gottschling.Gottstein is battling to rescue his short tenure after the Archegos hit spectacularly capped a run of miscues for the bank. The blowup came just weeks after Credit Suisse found itself at the center of the Greensill Capital scandal, when it was forced to suspend investment funds. While seeking to placate investors hurt by the losses, he also now faces the fresh challenge of navigating enforcement proceedings announced by Swiss regulator Finma.In the run up to Friday’s annual general meeting, influential shareholders including Norway’s sovereign wealth fund and Harris Associates had heaped pressure on the board by calling for the removal of Gottschling and further board members.Institutional Shareholder Services, another investor adviser, had highlighted the re-election of Gottschling for shareholder attention due to concerns around risk management, but stopped short of saying he should leave.Gottschling’s exit is unusual in the rarefied world of Swiss banking. Last year, Credit Suisse Chairman Urs Rohner stuck to his seat despite calls from Harris Associates and Silchester International Investors for him to step down early after a corporate espionage scandal damaged the bank’s reputation.(Adds earlier ISS, shareholder comments from seventh paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Barclays Plc fell the most among European banks on Friday after the bank’s debt trading revenue and expense forecast disappointed investors.Revenue from fixed income, currency and commodities trading slumped 35% in a quarter that saw U.S. rivals post double-digit growth. Shares fell as much as 7.5% as the bank missed its target on a key expense ratio and warned costs will rise this year above 2020 levels. “The old problem of Barclays cost profligacy has clearly returned,” said Edward Firth, an analyst at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods.While the firm posted a 65% jump in equity trading and record investment banking fees, the debt trading slump meant corporate and investment bank income was broadly flat.“A mixed result,” Chief Executive Officer Jes Staley said of the investment bank’s performance in a Bloomberg Television interview Friday. “In our FICC business we were slightly off a very strong first quarter last year.”It follows a recent hot streak on Wall Street and at some European peers, who were boosted in the first quarter by securities trading, special purpose acquisition companies and tech-company stock offerings. French rival BNP Paribas SA also reported Friday, revealing it too missed out on the global fixed-income rally.“We thought the outperformance in corporate and investment bank relative to consensus could have been stronger following the U.S. banks,” said John Cronin, an analyst at Goodbody.Shares in Barclays were down 6.2% at 12:46 p.m. in London trading. The stock is still up 21% since the start of the year.Staley said the cost increase in the quarter was linked to compensating investment bank staff for their performance. “It’s a very controllable number so if our performance weakens we can take it right down again,” he said.A review of the bank’s real estate needs as more staff work from home is due within months and could lead to onetime charges in future, finance director Tushar Morzaria told reporters.More ProvisionsBarclays also took a further 55 million-pound charge for doubtful loans, departing from British rivals including Lloyds Banking Group Plc and NatWest Group Plc who released provisions this week, but said impairment charges this year will be “materially below” 2020 as the pandemic starts to abate. “We are trying to be prudent,” said Morzaria.Staley said the bank could release some provisions later in the year “if the economy continues in the current path.”However, the firm cautioned of “headwinds” persisting at Barclays UK, where income fell 8% in the first quarter. While Covid-19 cases in the U.K. are at the lowest level in months and half the population are at least partly vaccinated, officials have raised concerns that new variants might evade vaccines and jeopardize the return to normal life.“There is a lot of cautious commentary on the update in relation to the demand for unsecured lending, driving an uncertain income outlook,” according to Cronin.Staley has grown the corporate and investment bank as a hedge during times of economic crisis. He promoted C.S. Venkatakrishnan and Paul Compton last year to further develop the division and has reaped rewards from the past year of pandemic-driven volatility and a rush of companies tapping wide-open capital markets.Other highlights:Corporate and investment bank total income broadly flat at 3.6 billion poundsGroup pretax profit 2.40 billion pounds, up from 913 million pounds a year agoConsumer, cards and payments income was down 22%. “It will take time to get to pre-pandemic levels in credit cards,” said Staley.Barclays isn’t exposed to the Archegos Capital Management LP meltdown. “We are fortunate and avoided issues. Credit to our risk team,” Staley said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
Stocks rose to record levels Thursday as investors considered a batch of stronger-than-expected earnings results from major companies and a sweeping set of proposals from President Joe Biden aimed at revamping the country's infrastructure and supporting families, children and students.
BEIJING (Reuters) -MYBank, the online bank backed by China's Ant Group [688688.SS], said on Friday it aimed to serve 2,000 rural Chinese counties by 2025, more than doubling the current number of rural districts covered. MYBank also said it had served more than 35 million small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) at the end of 2020, a 70% increase year on year. Hangzhou-based MYBank, which was founded in 2015, said it kept a non-performing loan ratio at 1.52%, compared to the average of 2.99% ratio in China for SME loans as of last June.
(Bloomberg) -- The global chip shortage is going from bad to worse with automakers on three continents joining tech giants Apple Inc. and Samsung Electronics Co. in flagging production cuts and lost revenue from the crisis.In a dizzying 12-hour stretch, Honda Motor Co. said it will halt production at three plants in Japan; BMW AG cut shifts at factories in Germany and England; and Ford Motor Co. reduced its full-year earnings forecast due to the scarcity of chips it sees extending into next year. Caterpillar Inc. later flagged it may be unable to meet demand for machinery used by the construction and mining industries.Now, the very companies that benefited from surging demand for phones, laptops and electronics during the pandemic that caused the chip shortage, are feeling the pinch. After a blockbuster second quarter, Apple Chief Financial Officer Luca Maestri warned supply constraints are crimping sales of iPads and Macs, two products that performed especially well during lockdowns. Maestri said this will knock $3 billion to $4 billion off revenue during the fiscal third quarter.“It’s a fight out there and you have to be in daily contact with your suppliers. You need to make sure that you’re important to them,” Nokia Oyj Chief Executive Officer Pekka Lundmark said Thursday on Bloomberg Television. “When there is a shortage in the market, it is things like how important you are in the big picture, how strong your relationships are and how you manage expectations.”Meanwhile, companies that supply chips are reporting surging sales and pledging to invest billions to expand capacity as they struggle to keep up with demand. Qualcomm Inc., the world’s largest smartphone chipmaker, said demand for handsets is surging back as life returns to normal in some markets that had been locked down by the Covid-19 pandemic.STMicroelectronics NV, a key chip supplier for carmakers, said profit for its auto and power unit jumped 280% in the first quarter. CEO Jean-Marc Chery credited a surprise rebound in demand as well as the industry’s adoption of new, digital features that require more chips for the latest wave of supply chain constraints.Samsung, which is both a producer and user of chips, said Thursday that component shortages will contribute to a slide in revenue and profit this quarter at its mobile division, which produces its marquee Galaxy smartphones.The shortfall of critically needed semiconductors has forced the entire auto industry to cut output, leaving thin inventories at dealerships just as consumers emerge from Covid-19 lockdowns. In just the past week, Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc, Volvo Group and Mitsubishi Motors Corp. have joined the list of manufacturers idling factories.“The second quarter is going to be worse for automakers than the first quarter,” said Song Sun-jae, an analyst at Hana Daetoo Securities Co. in Seoul. “The chip-shortage problem could end up lasting longer, maybe into next year.”Beyond Apple, whose high-specification iPhones and aggressive demands typically place it at the front of the line, the dearth of chips threatens to dampen a nascent rebound in the entire smartphone market. Worldwide shipments surged an estimated 27% to 347 million devices in the first quarter, aided by a plethora of new models and China’s swift post-pandemic recovery. A shortage of components such as app processors could sap that momentum over the rest of 2021.“Covid-19 is still a major consideration, but it is no longer the main bottleneck,” Canalys Research Manager Ben Stanton wrote Thursday. “Supply of critical components, such as chipsets, has quickly become a major concern, and will hinder smartphone shipments in the coming quarters.”At Ford, the shortage will likely reduce production by 1.1 million vehicles this year, CFO John Lawler said on a call with reporters. The carmaker expects a $2.5 billion hit to earnings due to scarce chip supplies.Tesla Inc. CEO Elon Musk earlier this week called the chip shortage a “huge problem.” NXP Semiconductors NV said it’s expecting supply to be tight all year and warned constraints for the auto industry could extend into 2022.“There are too many uncertainties about when chip supplies will improve, and that’s making it difficult for automakers,” said Lee Han-joon, an analyst at KTB Investment & Securities Co. in Seoul. “For semiconductor makers, the auto industry isn’t really seen as one of their key customers and that’s putting the carmakers in a much tougher position in securing supplies.”(Updates with Caterpillar in the second paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Fosun Group and an arm of JD.com Inc. are among suitors considering investing in domestic operations of HNA Group Co. as the indebted Chinese conglomerate is reorganized after being placed under government control, people with knowledge of the matter said.Ping An Insurance Group Co., Juneyao Airlines Co. and Air China Ltd. have also been studying HNA’s assets, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information is private. Any deal could raise billions of dollars, the people said.The once high-flying conglomerate plowed more than $40 billion into a raft of trophy assets around the world before being reined in by the government, which started taking control just over a year ago as the pandemic hit HNA’s remaining businesses.The company still owns airlines, airports and retail assets in China. Some bidders could team up for an investment, and the structure of any potential transaction hasn’t been finalized, the people said.Deliberations are ongoing, and there’s no certainty the potential investors will proceed with concrete offers, the people said. Representatives for Air China, HNA, Juneyao and Ping An Insurance declined to comment, while representatives for Fosun and JD didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Billionaire Guo Guangchang’s Fosun Group, founded in 1992, is a Chinese conglomerate with businesses spanning from pharmaceuticals and travel to retail and insurance. JD.com, one of China’s biggest e-commerce platforms, has expanded into health care and logistics. JD Logistics Inc. has won Hong Kong stock exchange approval for an initial public offering that could raise about $4 billion, Bloomberg News reported this week.Juneyao Air, a privately owned airline based in Shanghai, said Thursday that it plans to invest 5 billion yuan ($773 million) in a joint venture which will buy airline assets but it didn’t provide any details. Separately, Caixin reported that HNA Group’s airlines assets are the target, citing an unidentified person.Poster ChildAny disposal would come after HNA’s creditors earlier this year applied for the group to be reorganized.Founded as an airline in the 1990s by entrepreneur Chen Feng with seed money from George Soros, the company emerged from near obscurity to mount a buying binge that saw it become the top shareholder of Deutsche Bank AG and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. It was once the poster child for a cabal of Chinese empire builders that borrowed rapidly to snap up trophy assets around the globe.The spree eventually took HNA’s debt load to about $86 billion by the end of 2017. It began shedding assets in early 2018 amid pressure from the government, which had started to crack down on the activities of its biggest offshore acquirers to rein in financial risk and damage to China’s reputation. In December, HNA agreed to sell Ingram Micro Inc. for about $7.2 billion, its largest asset sale so far.The Chinese government wants to return HNA to its roots as an airline and hence plans to dispose of HNA’s non-aviation assets through a trust, Bloomberg News reported in January.HNA’s airline business is among China’s largest carrier groups, with stakes in Hainan Airlines Holding Co., Air Changan, low-cost carrier Beijing Capital Airlines Co., and Suparna Airlines, also known as Yangtze River Airlines Co., according to HNA’s website. The group also holds a majority stake in jet lessor Avolon Holdings Ltd. through its Bohai Leasing Co. unit.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- UBS Group AG will relocate its Tokyo-based rates trading business to Sydney by the end of this year as the Swiss bank reorganizes its Asia-Pacific operations.The firm has initiated the process to relinquish its Japan Government Bond primary dealership, though the change won’t impact UBS’s other fixed-income trading businesses conducted with Japanese clients, it said in a statement Friday.The departure is a stark reminder of how the Bank of Japan’s massive bond purchases have strangled trading activity. While the central bank has cut back buying, it still owns almost half of the government-debt market, while its yield-curve control policy limits fluctuations in prices, squeezing trading opportunities.“UBS has the competitive edge in Australia’s rates trading, so it could be a reason behind the decision,” said Akira Takei, global fixed-income money manager at Asset Management One in Tokyo. “Due to the Bank of Japan’s yield-curve control, the nation’s bond market is almost like a fixed-rate system, which may have affected their decision.”The move also strikes a blow to Japan’s ambitions to make Tokyo an international finance hub as turmoil in Hong Kong tests that city’s longer-term stance as a key center in global markets.The UBS decision follows a strategic review of its global rates trading structure, according to Friday’s statement. The firm will continue to participate in yen fixed income trading and will maintain JGB holdings needed for collateral and funding in addition to foreign-exchange trading, the statement said.“We see long-term potential for fixed income products in the Japanese market, and this realignment will position us to evolve and expand our services in the years ahead,” Zenji Nakamura, UBS’s Japan country head, said in the statement. “We are deepening investments across our full range of investment bank, wealth management, and asset management offerings in Japan.”UBS is one of the 21 primary dealers in Japan. According to data published by the Ministry of Finance this month, the bank wasn’t among the top 10 participants in auctions from October to March. Each dealer is required to bid for at least 5% of each JGB auction.When UBS leaves, “perhaps the MOF might raise the minimum requirement again as 20 time 5% just covers the float and it would not be covered if any others were to withdraw,” said Michael Makdad, an analyst at Morningstar Inc.By contrast, BNP Paribas SA in August said it’s strengthening its yen bond team amid expectations for renewed volatility in long-dated Japanese sovereign debt.Private BankersSeparately, UBS cut the number of wealth adviser staff in Asia last year, according to a report from Asian Private Banker. The region’s largest employer of client advisers saw its private banking relationship manager headcount in Asia drop by 12.5% in 2020, driven in part by restructuring.The drop at the Zurich-based lender, Asia’s largest employer of client advisers, was driven in part by restructuring during the opening stages of 2020, the Hong Kong-based publication said. Still, UBS Global Wealth Management retained its top ranking in Asia with $560 billion under management, up about 24% from the previous year.UBS last year started a global restructuring of its wealth management business to cut costs and speed up decision making.(Updates with analyst comment from eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
(Bloomberg) -- Investors snapped up $1.2 billion of bonds linked to a San Francisco office tower that makes up much of Donald Trump’s fortune.The AAA slice of the commercial mortgage-backed security sold Friday with a discount margin, or risk premium, of 125 basis points over one-month Libor -- roughly in line with other recent office-tower deals.The bonds are being used to refinance a loan on the 555 California Street property in a deal that gives joint owners Vornado Realty Trust and Trump a $617 million payout.The complex, among the tallest buildings in San Francisco, is one of two Trump-linked office towers that Vornado is refinancing. The other is in New York. While Vornado majority owns them, Trump’s 30% stake is the most valuable part of his portfolio, making up about one-third of his $2.3 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.The refinancing -- and cash windfall for Vornado and Trump -- comes months after several banks tied to the former president said they would no longer work with him after the deadly U.S. Capitol riot in January.‘Trump’s Poor Record’While the bond found strong demand, at least one investor was put off by the Trump connection.“We looked at the deal and it did not pass our Environmental, Social, and Corporate Governance (ESG) process because of Trump’s poor record (going back to the 1990s) of not only paying back investors, but being difficult when he runs into difficulties,” John Kerschner, head of securitized products at Janus Henderson, said in an interview.Kerschner said the offering priced tighter than some other “esoteric” office-tower CMBS deals with somewhat lower-quality properties, such as a recent deal underpinned by a loan on office towers in downtown Houston. On the other hand, the deal priced the same or slightly wider than some deals tied to higher-quality trophy towers, he added.Proceeds of the 555 California Street CMBS will fund improvements to the buildings and return about $617 million to the owners, according to a marketing document obtained by Bloomberg.“For a complex that couldn’t be sold last year, a large equity return is arguably the next best thing for the sponsor,” said Christopher Sullivan, chief investment officer at the United Nations Federal Credit Union. “It is a trophy property in a prime location with stable, high-quality diverse tenants and high occupancy for the area given the pandemic.”Sullivan sees risks, though. The loan is structured as interest-only throughout, which may increase refinancing risk, on top of moderate leverage. Moreover, one-third of tenants also have the option to terminate their leases, “which is not surprising given the level of leasing or space-requirement uncertainties. However, it may present net cash flow risk,” he noted.New York NextMeanwhile, the refinancing of the New York tower at 1290 Avenue of the Americas is “on deck,“ Steve Roth, Vornado’s chief executive officer, said in a letter to shareholders earlier this month.The refinancing comes after Vornado tried selling the two assets last year. It shelved the effort after not reaching its pricing goals.“We found investors to be uncertain, distracted and handicapped by inability to travel,” Roth said in the letter to shareholders. “As markets improve, we may well revisit other alternatives for these two buildings,” he added.Earlier this week, Eric Trump, executive vice president of the Trump Organization and Donald Trump’s son, described the properties as “arguably two of the best commercial assets anywhere in the country.”Trump has at least $590 million in debt coming due in the next four years on other properties owned by the Trump Organization, more than half of which is personally guaranteed. Some of those properties, such as the company’s Washington, D.C., hotel and its golf resort near Miami, have suffered from plunging revenue during the pandemic.“We are one of the most under-leveraged real estate companies in the country relative to our assets,” Eric Trump said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.
The UK-based company was started by two Oxford University scientists and spun out of the university's Jenner Institute in 2016. Its co-founder Sarah Gilbert was among the scientists who led AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine development efforts.
The IRS is sending out more "plus-up" payments — will you get one?
If the U.S. government doesn’t lead financial innovation, China will leapfrog it and control the world’s emerging monetary infrastructure.
President Biden announced the American Families Plan this week, and the proposal includes an increase the capital-gains tax to 39.6% for individuals with incomes over $1 million. Whether he gets it through Congress, however, is likely dependent upon whether he accepts some adjustment to the limitation on the deduction for state and local tax, or SALT. While Biden’s proposal currently keeps the $10,000 limit on SALT deductions in place, he may need to accept an increase, if not an outright repeal, to get key Democratic votes.
Billionaire investor Leon Cooperman says he's a “fully invested bear” with “an eye on the exit.”