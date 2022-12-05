U.S. markets open in 8 hours 57 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,069.75
    -5.75 (-0.14%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,429.00
    -30.00 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,989.50
    -20.75 (-0.17%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,893.00
    -1.40 (-0.07%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.64
    +0.66 (+0.83%)
     

  • Gold

    1,820.90
    +11.30 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    23.30
    +0.26 (+1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0586
    +0.0056 (+0.53%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5060
    -3.5290 (-100.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.06
    -19.84 (-100.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2343
    +0.0046 (+0.38%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.3100
    +0.0390 (+0.03%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,338.24
    +298.93 (+1.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    410.81
    +9.38 (+2.34%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,556.23
    -2.26 (-0.03%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,777.28
    -0.62 (-0.00%)
     

Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco Wholesale

Why Costco is Yahoo Finance's company of the year for 2022.

