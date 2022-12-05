Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco Wholesale

Reuters

Chinese solar panel maker LONGi Green Energy Technology Co. Ltd said on Monday it will provide evidence to show it is complying with U.S. laws after the U.S. Department of Commerce found it to be circumventing tariffs. The United States will impose new duties on imports from LONGi and three other Chinese solar panel makers, trade officials said on Friday, after an investigation found in a preliminary determination issued last week they were trying to dodge tariffs by finishing products in Southeast Asian countries. BYD Co Ltd, Trina Solar Co Ltd and Canadian Solar Inc, also named in the preliminary determination, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.