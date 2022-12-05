Yahoo Finance's 2022 Company of the Year: Costco Wholesale
Why Costco is Yahoo Finance's company of the year for 2022.
If you have a long list of people to give gifts to this year, consider buying bulk gifts at Costco that will make multiple people on your to-buy-for list happy. Not only is this a convenient way to...
Five Wall Street analysts give their hot takes on the prospects for the big-box retailer's stock.
Judging by the company's performance for the past several years, Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) may look like a no-brainer stock to buy right now. When you factor in recent record Black Friday sales and a potential upcoming increase in the cost of a membership for the warehouse club retailer, it's not hard to understand why Costco stock is popular among long-term investors. The only real question for these investors is whether now is the right time to buy Costco stock.
Some of our prior best-company picks are still powerhouses. Others have floundered.
The market is down on these stocks despite the fact that they continue to grow through a challenging environment.
The retail giant helped consumers battled inflation and performed well as a result.
