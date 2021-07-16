Yahoo U: Base Effects
Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel with today's Yahoo U: Base Effects.
Jefferies Managing Director and Senior Research Analyst Michael Yee joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Moderna’s move to the S&P 500 and Biogen’s stock dive after some hospitals decided to not administer the company’s Alzheimer drug.
What happened Shares of graphics (and crypto-mining) chipmaker NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) tumbled for a third straight day Thursday, falling 4% in 1:25 p.m. EDT trading despite getting a boost in its price target from Wall Street bank Mizuho.
Stock market crashes can be frightening. In this way, a market crash can provide you with an opportunity to build tremendous wealth -- if you know which stocks to buy. To help you in this regard, here are three excellent companies to put on your stock market crash shopping list.
The market's pessimism about these diagnostics stocks appeared unrelated to company-specific news.
Retail investors looking for businesses with tangible growth prospects should consider buying this trio of companies.
You can make money from investing in stocks in two primary ways. Your shares can appreciate, or you may also receive dividends. Here are three dividend stocks that could make you richer in July (and beyond).
Bond guru Jeffrey Gundlach of DoubleLine Capital said it is no mystery why U.S. Treasury yields are anchored lower despite evidence that inflation is rising in an economy attempting to rebound from a stultifying pandemic.
Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. ("ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQB: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) and Renaissance Oil Corp. ("Renaissance") (TSXV: ROE) (OTCQB: RNSFF) are pleased to announce that the proposed acquisition of all of the outstanding securities of Renaissance by Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. ("ReconAfrica") by way of plan of arrangement (the "Transaction") was overwhelmingly approved at Renaissance's annual general and special meeting of securityholders held on July 13, 2021 (the "
What portfolio changes should you make if you’re worried about a black swan event? Black swans in the stock market are sudden, unpredictable and rare — like a market crash. Just because you can’t predict when a black swan event will occur doesn’t mean you can’t predict that one is likely at some point.
Bank of America just delivered a slight miss on the earnings at US$21.6b, below the US$21.8b estimates. The bank blamed it on low interest rates that are influencing the whole financial sector. Meanwhile, earning-per-share (EPS) came in at US$0.80, outperforming the expectations of US$0.77.
Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE: SPCE) completed a historic milestone last Sunday, successfully launching founder Richard Branson into space. Branson's flight into space happened nearly a year after it was originally planned, due to a combination of COVID-related delays and some testing setbacks. Richard Branson (second from left) and the mission specialists ahead of the July 11 flight.
Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has been in resurgent mode over the past couple of months, rising close to 25% since the middle of May. Shares of the chipmaker seem to be finally putting disappointed investors at ease after underperforming for almost the entire first half of 2021. It is now trading at 37 times trailing earnings, which is significantly higher than the multiple it was trading at in the middle of May. Once AMD releases its second-quarter 2021 earnings report at the end of July, that multiple is likely to head higher and make the stock more expensive.
The broader energy sector saw increased volatility this week, most of which was to the downside. Here's what was happening with this trio.
Celebrations may be in order for First Majestic Silver Corp. ( TSE:FR ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a...
Moderna is likely to stay on a roll, says this top-ranked Wall Street analyst.
Voyager Digital Ltd. ("Voyager" or the "Company") (CSE: VYGR) (OTCQB: VYGVF) (FRA: UCD2), is pleased to provide stakeholders with a business update for the Fiscal 4Q ended June 30, 2021.
In May 2020, I concluded that “the stock market… is stronger than even the most bullish investors believe.” In January of this year, I wrote that the market was still “firing on all cylinders.” In an interview on July 14, Martin said the U.S. stock market today is most definitely not firing on all cylinders. In fact, he said, the market’s internal health is now worse than at any time since October 2018.
With its stock down 14% over the past week, it is easy to disregard GrowGeneration (NASDAQ:GRWG). But if you pay close...
General Electric (NYSE: GE) stock is sitting in the middle of a battleground of bulls and bears. The bears point out that the stock is up less than 12% compared to the near 50% gain in the S&P 500 since October 2018, when Larry Culp took over as GE's CEO. GE is a company that remains poorly run despite Culp's efforts, and faces significant end market challenges in aviation (slow recovery in commercial air flights) and power (weak demand for gas turbines over renewable energy).