Yahoo U: Base Effects

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD) stock has been in resurgent mode over the past couple of months, rising close to 25% since the middle of May. Shares of the chipmaker seem to be finally putting disappointed investors at ease after underperforming for almost the entire first half of 2021. It is now trading at 37 times trailing earnings, which is significantly higher than the multiple it was trading at in the middle of May. Once AMD releases its second-quarter 2021 earnings report at the end of July, that multiple is likely to head higher and make the stock more expensive.