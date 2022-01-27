YF+ investment idea of the day: Microsoft
Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the Yahoo Finance Plus investment idea of the day.
Shares of Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) initially climbed higher on Thursday, adding as much as 2.6%. The catalyst that initially sent shares higher were reports that Apple plans to turn its iPhones into payment terminals, thereby challenging Block's Square. Rumors emerged late Wednesday that Apple has plans to introduce a new service that will allow small businesses to process payments on their iPhones without requiring additional hardware, according to a story that first appeared in Bloomberg.
In this article, we discuss Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for 2022. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Jim Cramer’s Top 5 Stock Picks for 2022. The beginning of 2022 has not been kind to the stock market. Major indices are down, inflation is up, and […]
Shares of semiconductor giant Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) reported an earnings beat Wednesday evening -- then its stock crashed Thursday morning. As of 10 a.m. ET, shares of Intel stock are down 7.2%. Analysts had forecast Intel would earn only $0.90 per share on sales of $18.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021, but Intel beat those numbers with a stick.
Moor Insights & Strategy CEO Patrick Moorhead joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Intel's fourth quarter earnings, the company's recent stock dip, and the impact of supply shortages.
Shares of several big-name electric vehicle (EV) stocks were trading down at midday on Thursday, after category leader Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) gave weak guidance for 2022. Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID) was down about 9.3%. Nio (NYSE: NIO) was down about 4%.
Dividend stocks are worth serious consideration, especially given the current state of the economy. Let's look at two companies to consider -- both of which are excellent, dividend-paying companies and look like steals at current levels: AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY). Pharma giant AbbVie offers a dividend yield of 4.01%, significantly higher than the S&P 500's average of 1.27%.
Tesla needs this one, one Wall Street analyst contends.
Several factors affect stock prices. When the market feels that a company is not on the right growth track, the sentiment gets reflected in its stock price. The stock price may, however, rise again if the company's performance improves.
On a day chock-full of semiconductor news, shares of Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) took another turn for the worse. As fellow chip giants Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) and Seagate (NASDAQ: STX) reported earnings numbers that sent their stocks rushing off in opposite directions, Nvidia stayed more or less mum. Result: As of 12:30 p.m. ET, Nvidia stock is down 2.9%.
The flower and gift retailer reported earnings and investors were not at all pleased with the update.
Computer memory maker Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) reported a modest earnings beat Wednesday evening, but the reaction in its stock price Thursday morning was downright immodest. After having been up by more than 20% earlier in the session, as of 11:55 a.m. ET, Seagate's shares were up 12%. Analysts had forecast Seagate would earn $2.36 per share on sales of $3.1 billion in its fiscal Q2 2022.
Earnings season is upon us, and with the broad sell-off going on right now among tech stocks, some buying opportunities have emerged. Three stocks that have taken a beating lately also happen to have the potential to soon report strong earnings: Unity Software (NYSE: U), DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU), and The Trade Desk (NASDAQ: TTD). During its third-quarter conference call back in early November, Unity Software management mentioned the word "metaverse" 14 times.
Shares of electric car titan Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) braked hard Thursday morning, falling 7.1% through 11:30 a.m. ET. To find out, let's take a quick look at Tesla's numbers. Tesla grew its revenue 65% year over year in the fourth quarter.
These companies are growing a lot faster than their stock prices suggest following the recent stock market correction.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.
Jefferies upgraded two Canadian cannabis stocks on Thursday and reduced his price target on a third, remaining most bullish on buy-rated OrganiGram Holdings Inc., which it said is "really starting to hit its stride."
The Tuttle Capital Short Innovation ETF, which aims to achieve the inverse performance of the ARK Innovation ETF, saw its largest single-day net inflow of cash on Tuesday.
(Bloomberg) -- SoftBank Group Corp. Chief Operating Officer Marcelo Claure is in advanced negotiations to leave the Japanese conglomerate after clashing with founder Masayoshi Son over his compensation and responsibilities, people familiar with the matter said. Most Read from BloombergApple to Rival Square by Turning iPhones Into Payment TerminalsTech Giants Pummeled in Dizzying Day for Stocks: Markets WrapPowell Backs March Liftoff, Won’t Rule Out Hike Every MeetingA Nor’easter Approaching New
It’s fair to say, with hindsight, that 2021 was a year for the bulls – but so far, 2022 is starting out with the bears. Over the past three weeks, markets are moving from overall gains into correction territory, with drop most pronounced – upwards of 10% – in the tech-heavy NASDAQ. The Wall Street pros are somewhat divided in their approach to the situation. The bulls are telling us that this is a normal correction, stay the course, and we’ll get back to positive territory. The bears have a diff
Apple will report its Q1 earnings after the bell on Thursday, giving investors their first look at the company's holiday sales performance.