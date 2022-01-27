U.S. markets close in 1 hour 23 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,326.01
    -23.92 (-0.55%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,112.07
    -56.02 (-0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,377.28
    -164.84 (-1.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,944.11
    -32.35 (-1.64%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.79
    -0.56 (-0.64%)
     

  • Gold

    1,793.80
    -35.90 (-1.96%)
     

  • Silver

    22.69
    -1.11 (-4.67%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1146
    -0.0099 (-0.88%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7940
    -0.0540 (-2.92%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3378
    -0.0085 (-0.63%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.2120
    +0.5520 (+0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    36,098.16
    -1,917.64 (-5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    824.12
    +4.62 (+0.56%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,554.31
    +84.53 (+1.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,170.30
    -841.03 (-3.11%)
     

YF+ investment idea of the day: Microsoft

In this article:
  • MSFT

Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down the Yahoo Finance Plus investment idea of the day.

