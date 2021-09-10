YF TWITTER POLL: 63% believe SEC crypto regulation will hurt investors
Viewers weigh in after SEC threatens to crackdown on Coinbase.
(Bloomberg) -- Michael Rubin was a freshman at Villanova University when he first displayed a knack for pulling off big deals. Using cash borrowed from a neighbor, he bought $200,000 of overstock sports equipment and soon resold it for a $75,000 profit. He’s been pouncing on opportunities ever since. Today, Rubin has a net worth of about $8 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. Seizing on the disruptive power of internet-based shopping, he has turned sports merchandiser Fanatic
Is this week's crypto plunge a sign of things to come?
Meme stocks have taken over the market in 2021. Described loosely as stocks with high short interest and/or gamma squeeze potential that become popular on social platforms like Twitter and Reddit, meme stocks are a whole new classification of stocks for investors to follow. While most meme stocks are downward-trending businesses trading at absurd valuations (like Gamestop and AMC Entertainment), a select few are actually strong companies that could be much larger five to 10 years from now.
Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre breaks down Friday’s trendy tickers.
Two days ago, Chinese electric vehicle maker Nio (NYSE: NIO) spooked investors by announcing a plan to raise up to $2 billion in a new stock offering. The market seemed to be surprised by the company's announcement on Wednesday of a secondary stock offering. After all, Nio already had $7.5 billion on its balance sheet as of June 30.
(Bloomberg) -- Strategists from almost all the top Wall Street banks have come out this week with a nervous message about the U.S. stock market.The latest views hail from Deutsche Bank AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., and echo earlier pronouncements from Morgan Stanley, Citigroup Inc. and Bank of America Corp. While investment banks tend to be measured in their outlooks, there are common threads that underpin their predictions that the market is vulnerable. Valuations are at historical extremes,
AbbVie Inc. (NYSE: ABBV) recently catered, as modest yearly gains almost got wiped out in a single session. Meanwhile, downward pressure continues as the price looks to test the support around US$100 for the third time this year. We will examine the dividend as the stock dips down below the P/E of 30 since a 4.8% yield is certainly interesting at the right price.
Cryptocurrencies were broadly down today as Sweden’s central bank governor said bitcoin could eventually collapse.
In this article, we discuss the 15 best energy stocks to invest in today. You can skip our detailed analysis of the energy stocks and the industry’s future outlook and go directly to the 5 Best Energy Stocks to Invest In Today. Due to oil prices reaching their multiyear high and the growing trends of clean […]
Shares of Riskified (NYSE: RSKD) fell today after the fraud management platform company reported its second-quarter results. The company's revenue and earnings in the quarter outpaced analysts' consensus estimates, but investors were disappointed that the company losses widened. Riskified's revenue grew 47% from the year-ago quarter to $55.7 million.
There is no shortage of stocks making big gains. Jason Hawthorne (Danaher): Danaher has been widely recognized for its operational excellence and decentralized model. In fact, its Danaher Business System was profiled in the Harvard Business Review in 2015.
Buy now, pay later service Affirm soars following its recent earnings release.
Despite the OCC order and fine, Wells Fargo disclosed that another consent order had expired and the OCC order doesn't appear to be a setback related to the asset cap.
Wall Street has been somewhat nervous this week as worries about the ongoing pandemic don't seem to be easing. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) held up the best on Thursday, while the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) saw slightly larger drops on a percentage basis. Gevo (NASDAQ: GEVO) and LoveSac (NASDAQ: LOVE) aren't exactly household names, but they're wowing Wall Street in a way that's making a lot of people take notice.
All of these stocks are more than 40% below their peaks, but at least one important investor thinks they can recover.
Shares of Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ: ECHO) jumped more than 50% on Friday morning after the transportation company announced a deal to be acquired by private equity firm The Jordan Company (TJC). Echo is an asset-light transportation company providing freight brokerage and managed transportation solutions for large customers. The company is a go-between for shippers and transportation providers.
Few people are using Dogecoin as a currency, and that's concerning for hopeful investors. These two payment stocks are definitely worth considering instead.
In this article, we will be taking a look at 10 BDC Dividend Stocks for Increased Income. To skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to see the 5 BDC Dividend Stocks for Increased Income. A Business Development Company, or BDC, is a special kind of investment option, that slightly differs […]
As its reach in the cloud grows, Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) is making sure shareholders get their cut. Mid-September tends to mark Microsoft's yearly dividend hike – usually by a nickel per quarter, per share, in recent years. If it keeps up that rate of spending, Microsoft could nearly exhaust the rest of its buyback balance by the end of September.
These widely owned stocks could be some of the fastest-growing companies on the planet over the next four years.