New Yorkers slam Empire State Building for shining Eagles Green following NFL playoff win

- "Bird Brains," read the cover of the New York Post after the city's iconic Empire State Building served up the ultimate insult to New York City football fans. The building lit up in Eagles Green following the team's pummeling of the 49ers and honoring their trip to the Super Bowl. The city's most identifiable building trolling both Giants and, really, Jets fans as well, lighting up social media and sports talk radio. The New York City sanitation department calling the move, "treacherous." The New York Daily News asking, "where's your loyalty?"

The Empire State Building Twitter feed fanning the flames, initially tweeting, "Fly @Eagles Fly!" Later writing, "that hurt us more than it hurt you," before spiking the proverbial football with, "we'll see you at the big game," compiling in that tweet much of the negative press onto one video montage. And there is that video. So, Shiloh, the question is-- I abstain from Twitter trolling. I hate it. I don't do it. I can't figure out the explanation for this, but I kinda love it.

- I love it! Everyone's getting on board with the with the Eagles with Philly. What is not to love about this? I love the fact that they had "Fly, Eagles, Fly," our fight song. You guys got to come over. You got to jump on the bandwagon. Everyone's doing it. Super Bowl 57.

- But if you were a Giants, fan how would you feel about it?

- I probably wouldn't be too happy with it, but I agree that some of these memes, the trolling that's taken place on Twitter-- you mentioned the tweet that we got from the sanitation department. Well, the New York City Department of Buildings joined in tweeting, "How are we going to explain all of this to the other buildings? They looked up to you." So it's funny. You've got to take a step back and laugh. I think all the hate, though, that's directed at this, everyone just needs to calm down.

- I actually loved it, too. I am, of course, not a Giants nor Jets fan. Mayor Adams called it, quote, "unacceptable." I was thinking, maybe, Tony Malkin, the President and CEO of the Empire State Realty Trust, maybe he was a Eagles fan? But searching through his bio, he looks like a hardcore New Yorker. Tony, we want to have you here on the show, talk about real estate in the city, what trends you're seeing, and of course, what was behind this move? Come on, Tony! Come on the program!

- --and talk about your new love for the Eagles! We welcome all the fans.

- They did light it up red for the Chiefs--

- They did.

- --later that night.

- They did, but that didn't spark nearly as much controversy.

- No.

- It's all about the Eagles. Fly, Eagles, Fly. I'm going to have you singing this fight song--

- You are not.

- --before--