YouTube surpasses Netflix as top video platform for teens: Survey

A new report from Piper Sandler finds YouTube (GOOGL, GOOG) has overtaken Netflix (NFLX) as the top daily video platform for teens. The research shows teens now spend 29% of their daily video time on YouTube, with Netflix falling 200 basis points.

Yahoo Finance's Alexandra Canal, Josh Schafer and Pras Subramanian analyze potential factors behind this shift, suggesting Netflix cracking down on password sharing and YouTube emerging as the central hub for creator content and podcasts may be driving more teen engagement.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.