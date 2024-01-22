YouTuber MrBeast in talks with Amazon for $100M TV deal: RPT

YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson — better known online as Mr. Beast — is considering an exclusive deal with Amazon (AMZN) Prime worth $100 million, according to Puck News. With over 230 million subscribers, the deal aims to bring Mr. Beast's content to Amazon Prime, potentially attracting a younger audience.

Yahoo Finance’s Pras Subramanian, Alexandra Canal, and Josh Schafer weigh in on what it will take to convert free content viewers into paying subscribers.

Editor's note: This article was written by Eyek Ntekim