Yum Brands miss on revenue, sees slowing Pizza Hut sales

Yum! Brands (YUM) — the parent company of fast food chains KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell — posted mixed third-quarter earnings, falling short of revenue expectations on slowing Pizza Hut sales.

Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma analyzes the biggest takeaways from Yum’s earnings call and where it is seeing year-over-year growth from its other chains.

