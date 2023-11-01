Advertisement
U.S. markets close in 5 hours 44 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,211.76
    +17.96 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,141.78
    +88.91 (+0.27%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,906.00
    +54.76 (+0.43%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,655.91
    -6.37 (-0.38%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.69
    +1.67 (+2.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,997.40
    +3.10 (+0.16%)
     

  • Silver

    22.92
    -0.03 (-0.12%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0546
    -0.0032 (-0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.8160
    -0.0590 (-1.21%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2129
    -0.0023 (-0.19%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    151.1350
    -0.4720 (-0.31%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    34,626.93
    +309.04 (+0.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    708.75
    +2.04 (+0.29%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,376.29
    +54.57 (+0.75%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,601.65
    +742.80 (+2.41%)
     

Yum Brands miss on revenue, sees slowing Pizza Hut sales

1
Diane King Hall and Luke Carberry Mogan

Yum! Brands (YUM) — the parent company of fast food chains KFC, Pizza Hut, and Taco Bell — posted mixed third-quarter earnings, falling short of revenue expectations on slowing Pizza Hut sales.

Yahoo Finance’s Brooke DiPalma analyzes the biggest takeaways from Yum’s earnings call and where it is seeing year-over-year growth from its other chains.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.

Advertisement