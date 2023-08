American City Business Journals

An activist investor group is calling for a shakeup of the board and management of Winston-Salem-based Hanesbrands. Barington Capital Group LP of New York on Tuesday announced that a day earlier it wrote to Hanesbrands’ board chairman questioning the ability of the present board and management team to guide the company, which it said has seen a nearly 52% decline in share price in the past year. “We invested in Hanesbrands because we believe in its recognized portfolio of value brands, strong distribution capabilities, and unique vertically integrated operating model,” Barington Chairman James Mitarotonda said.