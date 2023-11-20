Advertisement
U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,547.38
    +33.36 (+0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,151.04
    +203.76 (+0.58%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,284.53
    +159.05 (+1.13%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,807.08
    +9.32 (+0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.50
    +1.61 (+2.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,980.20
    -4.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.49
    -0.36 (-1.52%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0943
    +0.0026 (+0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.4220
    -0.0190 (-0.43%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2504
    +0.0048 (+0.39%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.3480
    -1.2140 (-0.81%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    37,518.34
    +510.71 (+1.38%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    773.40
    +3.40 (+0.44%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,496.36
    -7.89 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    33,388.03
    -197.17 (-0.59%)
     

Zoom Video earnings top estimates, raises FY guidance

Julie Hyman and Stephanie Mikulich

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported third-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The video conferencing company reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share compared to estimates of $1.10. Revenue of $1.14 billion was just above the expectation of $1.12 billion. Zoom also raised its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $4.93-$4.95 per share, much better than the previously expected $4.63-$4.67. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the earnings report.

