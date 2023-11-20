Zoom Video earnings top estimates, raises FY guidance

Zoom Video Communications (ZM) reported third-quarter results that topped Wall Street estimates on both the top and bottom lines. The video conferencing company reported adjusted earnings of $1.29 per share compared to estimates of $1.10. Revenue of $1.14 billion was just above the expectation of $1.12 billion. Zoom also raised its full-year earnings guidance to a range of $4.93-$4.95 per share, much better than the previously expected $4.63-$4.67. Yahoo Finance Live breaks down the earnings report.

For more expert insight and the latest market action, click here to watch this full episode of Yahoo Finance Live.