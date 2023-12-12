Zscaler stock receives upgrade on cybersecurity tailwinds

Zscaler (ZS) received an upgrade from Macquarie from "Neutral" to "Outperform," raising the price target from $166 to $231. The cloud developer's stock is up over 88% year-to-date and continues to see an upside as new regulations and increased cybersecurity threats lead to potential growth.

Fred Havemeyer, Macquarie US Head of Software Research, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the upgrade as well as new regulations from the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) that he believes is a "constructive tailwind for the cyber security industry".

"Some of these cyber threat actor groups are almost forming cartels at the moment, where central ransomware as a service provider is essentially the black market analog as software as a service provider, are now actually setting rates for how they expect all of their own consumers to charge victims of ransomware attacks base on the size and scale of organizations." He goes on to say: "We do think this... sets up constructive demand tailwinds for the entire cybersecurity industry, for those... platforms and companies also that can provide real-time analytics and risk visibility."

