Audi e-tron GT first drive: Beauty and performance in an impressive EV

Roberto Baldwin
·Senior Editor
·1 min read

When unveiled at the LA auto show in 2018, the Audi e-tron GT wowed the world with its incredible design. It immediately became the best-looking EV coming to market and now that it’s here and frankly not much has changed from what we saw at the event in Los Angeles.

We got a chance to drive both the regular 2022 e-tron GT and its performance variant, the RS e-tron GT, in Southern California to make sure the design is matched by the technology. While the vehicle shares the same platform and many of the same bits of technology as the Porsche Taycan, Audi has worked to make this vehicle its own. Watch the video above for the full story.

